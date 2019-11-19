Dividend Aristocrats And Credit Spreads

Each of the Dividend Aristocrats is rated investment grade, and their average bond spread is meaningfully tighter than the IG corporate index.

In yesterday's article entitled "What's $30B Between Friends?" I discussed the receptive credit markets for the historically large bond deal to finance AbbVie's (ABBV) recent acquisition of Allergan. Not only did the market readily absorb the fourth largest corporate bond deal in history, but AbbVie's credit spreads continued to tighten through levels where the debt traded before the historically large deal launched.

While bond markets ended up liking the transaction, that favorable view was not always held by the equity markets. Shortly after the Allergan takeover deal was announced in late June, AbbVie was down 26% on the year. I noted in my recent article that AbbVie now offered the second highest dividend yield among the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). While the lowered share price and rising dividend yield suggests the equity market is concerned about the company's ability to continue to return cash to shareholders, the tight spreads on the corporate bond deal signals that the bond market is quite confident that the company will be able to service its growing debt load.

After pondering that capital structure relationship, I started crunching some data. Long-time readers know that these curiosities often translate into Seeking Alpha articles. I decided to pull the credit spread for every Dividend Aristocrat to see if there were any companies where the bond market's view of a company's ability to service its debt suggested potential concerns about the dividend.

The Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents that have paid increasing dividends for at least twenty-five years. They are one of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market", offering higher long-run total returns with lower variability of returns and lower drawdowns. Over the past nearly three decades, this group of companies has returned 12% annualized, besting the broader S&P 500 by more than 2% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

The financial wherewithal of the Dividend Aristocrats to deliver increasing payouts to shareholders over multiple business cycles suggests a solid operating business and fiscal discipline. AbbVie borrows part of its dividend history from Abbott Labs, from which it was spun out in 2013, but has successfully grown its dividend from $0.40/quarter to $1.07/quarter over its life as a standalone business.

Growing its debt load by $30B in one swing might not seem like the fiscal prudence that typically underpins the Dividend Aristocrats to some market participants. As a check on the company's riskiness, we can look at the credit spreads on recently issued bonds. Credit spreads are the margin above similar maturity U.S. Treasury securities. These credits spreads are the compensation paid to bondholders for taking the risk that a company may not be able to honor its obligations. The higher the credit spread, the more the market is charging to compensate for default risk.

Below I have tabled a roughly 10-year corporate bond maturity for each of the 57 Dividend Aristocrats, where applicable. Not every constituent has outstanding corporate debt. Some companies only had shorter bonds. W.W. Grainger (GWW) only has seasoned thirty-year bonds outstanding. Some of the ten-year bonds are higher dollar price, aged longer-dated bonds issued in a different rate and spread environment that have rolled down the curve. Those caveats aside, I tried to pick representative securities at this important part of the curve. The table is sorted descending by current equity market dividend yield with the representative bond information in the seven columns to the right.

Here are some observations for this examination of Dividend Aristocrat credit spreads:

The equal-weighted credit spread of the 54 constituents with outstanding corporate debt is just 84bp over Treasuries, more than 30bp inside the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (LQD). As one might expect, the average quality of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents, given their steady cash flow generation, is viewed as higher than the market average.

All of the 54 constituents are rated investment grade. I show Moody's ratings in the far right column. The lowest rated issuer is Becton Dickinson (BDX) at Ba1, the highest below investment grade rating. The company is investment grade rated at S&P and Fitch, which keeps it in the investment grade index.

While some market participants bemoan the efficacy of the credit rating agencies, the market currently agrees with their assessment of credit risk. The lower rated companies are commanding higher spread premia.

Like the broader investment grade corporate bond market, many of the Dividend Aristocrats have congregated at the A3/Baa1 credit quality level. This is currently the average credit quality of the broad market index. Many of these companies have incrementally increased leverage in this low interest rate environment, but have kept a suitable buffer above below investment grade where financing costs can jump sharply.

At 125bp over Treasuries for its ten-year debt, AbbVie is the 10th widest trading constituent behind Pentair (PNR) at 215, the potentially re-leveraging Walgreens Boots Alliance (WAG) at 158, VF Corp (VFC) at 148, Leggett & Platt (LEG) at 145, the outlying long duration W.W. Grainger (GWW) at 136, Cardinal Health (CAH) at 136, Dover (DOV) at 132, AT&T (T) at 131, and People's United Financial (PBCT) at 127. Pentair, the water treatment company, is one of only two Baa3-rated companies on the list, and has debt trading more than 50bp wider of any other constituent.

Summary

While AbbVie is in the widest trading quintile of Dividend Aristocrat constituents, none of the current corporate bond spreads of the index constituents suggests impending concern around dividend stability. Investors in the Dividend Aristocrats should expect continued dividend growth. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.