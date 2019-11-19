First Financial Corp. - Banking For Over 185 Years

First Financial Corp. has too low of a dividend yield and dividend growth rate for me to invest in the bank today.

For dividend growth investors, the community banking sector offers a lot of potential investment opportunities. While many of the banks may not be household names, like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), or Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), there are still plenty of community banks that have been around forever and are anchors to their community and help a lot of people. In my journey to grow my dividend growth portfolio, I love reviewing community banks to see if one fits my investment metrics. That's why today, I will be reviewing First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF).

THFF is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. The bank has been around for 185 years and is one of the 5th oldest national banks in the country. The bank offers a full portfolio of products to consumers and businesses. So while the bank may be smaller than the major names, they offer customers many of the same services!

THFF has experienced some growth due to acquisition. In July 2019, the bank closed the acquisition of HopeFed Bancorp, in Kentucky. The acquisition allowed THFF to expand their geographic footprint and continue to provide the bank with new, income-producing assets. HopeFed Bancorp's total assets acquired were $926 million, including $675 million in loans, and $736 million in deposits at the time of the acquisition. As of September 30, 2019, the combined bank had over $3.9 billion in assets. So as you can imagine, this acquisition was a major one for THFF.

THFF reported their September earnings and filed their 9/30/19 10-Q recently. So we will use the 9/30/19 results to review the bank's recent financial performance. First, let's start with reviewing the balance sheet growth.

The bank experienced loan growth over the year, due to the acquisition and the company's organic growth. According to the earnings release, "Total loans outstanding increased $726.7 million, or 37.42%, from $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2019." The bank acquired $675 million of loans, as stated above. So this indicates that the company's loans increased $51 million organically.

Interestingly, this loan growth will have an interesting impact on the company's net interest income going forward. Obviously, with more loans, the bank will generate more interest income. However, it appears that First Financial Bank's interest rates are decreasing with the industry. In the company's 10-Q, management disclosed that their bank's net interest margin for the nine-month period has decreased from 4.31% (2018) to 4.21% (2019). This could also indicate that interest rates on deposits are increasing as well. However, my gut tells me this has more to do with interest rates given the trend in the overall interest rate environment in 2019. Hopefully, this is a trend that can be reversed for the bank.

I've read a lot about growth via acquisition and growth in loans. So there is one thing I would like to review now that the acquisition is closed... capital. Post-financial crisis, a bank's capital ratios are monitored closely by management, the board, and most importantly, the regulators. Why? Banks with strong capital can weather economic storms. The more capital you have, the more options you have to deploy your capital.

When reviewing THFF's capital, there was one thing that jumped out at me. Even after the acquisition, the banks has really strong capital ratios. Look at the table from the company's 10-Q below.

The table shows the bank’s current, previous year-end, and the requirements to be “well-capitalized” per regulations. As you can see, the decrease from 12/31/18 and 9/30/19 is predominately due to the completed acquisition. But the fact that the bank STILL significantly exceeds the capital ratios, even after the acquisition, is incredible. Management has plenty of room to continue increasing their dividend, engage in buybacks, continue acquiring, and grow.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed THFF's recent performance, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - I calculated a P/E ratio of 12.06X for THFF. This is slightly lower than the 13X mark set forth in my expectations above. However, it is higher than some of the other banks we have recently reviewed on Seeking Alpha. Overall, THFF passes this metric

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. Ideally though, we like to see companies with a payout ratio of at least 40%. THFF is well below the 60% ratio and the range we typically like to see. I don’t see any concerns about the safety of the company’s dividend and there is still plenty of room for the company to continue growing their dividend.

3. Dividend Yield - The current dividend yield 2.36%. The yield isn't as high as I like for a community bank, as it doesn't meet the 4.00% threshold I outlined in the expectations above. Given the fact that the company's payout ratio is less than 30%, I wish the company would find a way to return more capital to their shareholders via dividend.

4. Dividend Growth History and Rate - THFF is a Dividend Aristocrat and has increased their dividend for 25 consecutive years (per Seeking Alpha). This is a rare feat in the community banking industry. However, the one frustrating thing is that the dividend growth rate is relatively low, especially for a company with such a low dividend yield. Each year, the company has increased their semi-annual dividend by only $.01/share. There have been a couple of special dividends announced over the years that have helped the overall return. But personally, I would rather have a larger annual dividend than a one-time special dividend. Overall, I like the history, but wish the growth was stronger.

Summary

I think the last sentence of Metric 4 of our stock screener sums it up for me. I love the fact that THFF is a Dividend Aristocrat. Further, I like the fact the bank has continued to grow while maintaining very strong capital ratios along the way. From a performance standpoint, THFF is doing great.

However, I wish the company had a stronger dividend. At the beginning of the Dividend Stock Screener, I outlined the minimum dividend yield and dividend growth rate that I like to see for community banks. Unfortunately, THFF did not pass any of those hurdles. The yield and the dividend growth rate are just too low for me to invest in the bank today. So for now, I am passing on this Dividend Aristocrat and will continue seeking other community banks that fit my metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.