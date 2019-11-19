RumbleON Is Making Progress, But Needs Finance

There are encouraging signs of financial improvements in Q3, but Q4 will focus on inventory building and the progress will be interrupted.

In principle, RumbleON has a highly attractive business model that cuts many inefficiencies and information asymmetries out of the market.

We took a position in RumbleON (RMBL) for the SHU portfolio in the full awareness that this is a high-risk, high return investment. But we have to say, we love their business model and the company made considerable progress in Q3. On the other hand, that progress will be interrupted in Q4 and the company needs another round of finance.

At the core, what the company is trying to do is to reduce the really significant amount of information inefficiencies out of the market with the use of big data and machine learning.

The second-hand car market is rife with information asymmetries, a kind of market failure for which libertarians tend to have a complete blind spot, and as a result, the market doesn't work very well.

As the economist George Akerlof explained in his seminal article The Market For Lemmons (for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics), consumers face big hurdles to distinguish good quality cars from bad ones (lemons).

As a result, sellers of good quality cars cannot generate a premium and the market settles on a low price, low quality equilibrium, clearly sub-optimal.

RumbleON provides a solution based on big data generating algorithms that get improved as their volumes increase, at the same time improving the margins for the company.

Based on big data, the company is better at distinguishing quality from lemons and adjusts its pricing accordingly. We have discussed their data driven and asset-light business model in earlier articles.

With the company starting off in motorcycles (powersports), it might very well have taken too much on its plate when it moved into automotive, but there are some signs of improvement.

Q3 results

From the Q3 letter to investors:

Turn around?

There are a number of ways the company is trying to turn around the business:

Increase sales volumes

Improve the acquisition mix

Improve the selling mix

Optimize marketing spend

Improve algorithms

Additional services

As one can see from the Q3 results, the company didn't improve sales volumes sequentially, there was a considerable decline both in powersports as well as vehicles. This is the result of:

Efforts to shed loss-making sales

Reduction in marketing spend

Some general market issues, like weakness in the wholesale market in September and unusually high rebates for new cars.

And this will get worse before it (supposedly) gets better as the company is building inventory for the high (spring) season next year.

The company is trying to increase the purchase mix in favor of buying directly from consumers (Q3CC):

Our overall acquisitions direct from consumers exceeded 40% in Q3, which management believes to be second only to a well-known vehicle seller that has been around for over 25 years. Vehicles purchased from consumers generally are higher quality, and general greater levels of profit than similar vehicles secured from auctions and other inventory.

In powersports, they are already there with 98% sourced directly from consumers, but cars is at 40% and management wants to bring this to 80% over time. What helps is:

Instant cash offer, unseen based on algorithms.

Classifieds, which has started almost without marketing spend and serves as another funnel for acquisition with the help of instant cash offers.

Marketing.

From the Q3CC:

Not only is listing an asset on RumbleON Classifieds is free, but we layer on a real cash offer, which makes RumbleON Classifieds not only the best listing site of its kind, but unlike Craigslist or other lead-gen listing sites, we offer instant liquidity at any time during the live listing. Today, almost 4,000 powersports vehicles are available on rumbleonclassifieds.com, and we are excited to have launched cars, trucks, and SUVs on the platform as of a few days ago.

But improving the mix from consumers and boosting Classifieds require a bigger marketing effort, and as it happens, this is moving strongly in the opposite direction, and this was a main reason for the sequential sales decline, from the Q3 letter to investors:

The dramatic decline in Q3 2018 is, of course, the result of the company entering the automotive market which dramatically increased sales, but S&M has kept on declining since, by $2.6M in Q3 (from Q2) to $3.3M. Here is another way of looking at it:

From the Q3CC:

maintain industry leading low customer acquisition costs at below $500. In Q3, customer acquisition cost was $302 per unit sold compared to 428 in Q2, and $454 in Q1.

They hired a new marketing bureau (called Huge) and did a whole lot of experimentation, even stopping entirely for weeks with their Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google ads (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which is their main S&M channel.

If it is more profitable buying directly from consumers, it's even more profitable selling directly to consumers, which tend to generate about three times the margin (average consumer sales gross profit was more than $3,000 per unit in Q3, for both automotive and powersport vehicles), compared to selling to dealers (Q3CC):

as we move into retail, we're now going to replace $1,000-$1,200 margins with $3,000 margins, and as we buy from consumers we'll also enhance the margin profile because we won't be paying the incumbent fees and commissions that go with that.

So, increasing selling directly to consumers will improve margins significantly. At present, less than 10% of sales go to retail, but the aim is getting this to 25% by the end of next year and 50% "over time." One thing that is going to help here is offering consumer finance (Q3CC):

This is a high margin extension of our model that will drive increase to our already powerful retail gross profit, which is currently in excess of 3,000 per unit. RumbleOn Finance will be available for our automotive customers in 2020.... Our peers earn as much as 1,500 per unit sold with a significantly higher attachment rates. We believe that RumbleOn Finance will become the prominent financing solution, and we will achieve similar per unit income and attachment rates as our peers over time.

Needless to say that this won't immediately scale to that $1,500 per unit and attach rates will be pretty low in the beginning but we see no inherent reasons why things (margins, attachment rates) shouldn't improve from here as they are really low to start off with at $150 per unit and 25% attachment with their third-party finance solution).

The company is also building out its (asset light, third party) distribution business, which is already generated $4.9M in gross profit in the first 9 months of the year (see accounts above under Q3 results), and it is slated to improve the customer experience (Q3CC):

We are working with strategic partners to create an unmatched experience for consumers who choose to pick up their vehicle in person similar to what we have already executed in the Nashville market. By leverage, our partner relationships we will add this option in other select destination markets, backed by local marketing efforts to drive traffic to both buy and sell from RumbleON.

Another of their initiatives is dealer direct (Q3CC):

Second, dealer direct is another significant profit generator and is continuing to grow in popularity among dealers. We plan to increase awareness among dealers and increase the number of dealers that are turning to RumbleOn for access to an expansive virtual inventory to purchase vehicles at wholesale values without the need of waiting until the next auction day.

Guidance

Q4 will be softer than Q3 as the company is still shedding the number of unprofitable sales and is building inventory for the spring season, from the Q3 letter to investors:

our strategy is to opportunistically build inventory in Q4 and take advantage of seasonal valuation trends. As a result, we anticipate that we will exit the year with record inventory levels in anticipation of the spring months while continuing to manage average days to sale at industry-leading levels and increase our sales mix to consumers.

The company has some mid-term financial goals, from the Q3 letter to investors:

Reduce net loss between 35%-45% in the second half of 2019, as compared to the first half of 2019

Achieve 25% of total sales to consumers by the end of 2020

Achieve an EBITDA positive quarter in 2020

Achieve EBITDA profitability on a full-year basis in 2021

Long-term, achieve 50% of total sales to consumers at scale

We are reiterating our long-term operating margin target of 10%

Margins

The sequential decline in sales also affected per unit margins in powersports:

In powersports, these went from $815 in Q3 2018 to $1,047 in Q2 to $804 in Q3.

In automotive, they went from $991 in Q2 to $1,040 in Q3.

There was also a considerable reduction in operating expenses.

SG&A expense was $19.0M (8.6% of revenue) compared to $25.0M (9.3%) in Q2 2019 and $8.4M (43.8%) in Q3 2018. What caused the decline? From the Q3 letter to investors:

A $1.2 million reduction in compensation versus Q2 of 2019 and a $6.1 increase versus the same quarter of 2018

A $2.6 million reduction in advertising and marketing as compared to Q2 of 2019 and a $808.0 thousand decrease compared to 2018

A $2.2 million decrease in Other SG&A as compared to Q2 of 2019 and a $4.5 million increase compared to 2018

So, the company is getting more frugal, and they will have to.

Cash

Perhaps the most promising development is the reduction in cash used in operations, which was just $5M in Q3, down a whopping $11M from the $16M in Q2.

They will have to, as the company had just $13.4M left in cash (of which $6.67M is restricted), although they have an inventory credit line of $43.4M, which they will need as they plan to stock up in Q4 for the spring season next year (and they already have $50M in inventories).

So, it's unlikely that the impressive cash flow improvement in Q3 is going to continue in Q4, in fact, it's more likely to deteriorate.

The company already has substantial debt, from the 10-Q:

With $53.5M to be financed within 12 months. It's no surprise that dilution has been considerable, despite their asset-light business model:

Risk

While there are signs of improvement the company really only has $6M or so in cash and substantial debts. The specter of a big dilution is looming over the shares, which explains most of their low market capitalization (a paltry $42M).

There is, of course, the additional risk that the improvements don't continue and the company won't meet any of its financial targets.

Valuation

With a market cap of $42M and net debt of $50M, the shares are, of course, very cheap at an EV/S of roughly 0.1.

Conclusion

While we still find the business model really quite compelling and are encouraged by the progress in Q3, the company is running low on cash and also has to refinance a substantial amount of debt in the coming 12 months.

The best solution would be for a strategic investor to emerge who sees value in the business model (like we do) and provide patient capital, but there are, of course, absolutely no guarantees this will happen.

In the absence of that, a big equity raise remains a big risk and given the fact that Q4 will be worse than Q3, only very risk tolerant investors should consider taking a position.

Note: https://s22.q4cdn.com/172929361/files/doc_financials/2019/q3/RO-3Q19-Shareholder-Letter_Final.pdf

