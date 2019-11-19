George Weston Limited (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

George Weston Limited (OTCPK:WNGRF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 19, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Tara Speers

Thank you, Denise, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the George Weston Limited third quarter 2019 results conference call. I'm joined this morning by Galen Weston, our Chairman and CEO; Richard Dufresne, our President and CFO; and Luc Mongeau, President of Weston Foods.

Since Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties have both released their third quarter results, we will focus today's call on the performance of our Weston Foods segment.

Let me start by saying that we are pleased with the results for the quarter. Our businesses performed well with good operating and financial results. On a consolidated basis, George Weston Limited reported revenues of CAD 15.2 billion, an increase of 2.4% compared to last year. Net earnings available to common shareholders were CAD 69 million compared to net earnings of CAD 51 million last year.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings available to common shareholders increased by CAD 103 million to CAD 391 million, mainly driven by the positive contribution of the company's direct ownership and Choice Properties as a result of last year's spin out, a decrease in income tax expense driven by the disposition of the portfolio of properties by choice, and the improvements in the underlying operating performance at Loblaw. We reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of CAD 2.54, an increase of CAD 0.29 per share or 12.9% compared to last year.

Loblaw delivered on its financial framework in the quarter. The drug retail business had another strong quarter and the food business improved its sales performance compared to Q2. Management is committed to its strategy making targeted and measured investments to improve same-store sales and tonnage and driving process and efficiencies to support investment to position the company for the future. Through its buyback program, Loblaw repurchased approximately 4.3 million shares during the quarter. Our ownership now sits at approximately 51.8%.

Choice Properties delivered another quarter of strong results. Choice continues to focus on owning, operating and developing a portfolio of high quality assets. Choice further improved its balance sheet in the quarter, in line with our strategy.

Weston Foods performance was in line with our expectations for the quarter. Sales were CAD 638 million, up from CAD 638 million - CAD 630 million, sorry, in Q3 of last year. Weston Foods adjusted EBITDA was flat excluding the positive impact of IFRS 16 and the prior year net gain on the sale leaseback of a property.

Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by productivity improvements and the net benefits realized from Weston Foods transformation program, offset by higher input and distribution costs and an increase in performance-related compensation accruals.

We are pleased with the positive momentum we see at Weston Foods. Management is delivering results, including operational efficiencies, strong customer engagement and benefits from the transformation program. The team continues to focus on winning new business in its growth categories and driving operational efficiencies. There is still lots of work to do, but we're encouraged by our Q3 results as we continue to stabilize the business.

We have updated the full year outlook for Weston Foods. To note that we now expect full-year sales to be positive compared to last year attributed to the positive impact from foreign currency translation. As we look at the final quarter of 2019, our ability to drive value at George Weston will be from the continued performance of Loblaw and Choice and the stabilization of Weston Foods.

The third quarter was another period of solid operating and financial results across our portfolio of businesses. Loblaw continued to execute against its strategy focusing on stable trading, while unlocking process and efficiencies to fuel investments in its strategic growth areas. Amidst the competitive marketplace, Loblaw improved its food sales trend with measured margin investments. However, the job is not yet done and it remains a continued area of focus for the business.

Choice Properties performed well during the quarter, demonstrating its commitments to owning high quality portfolio of properties, while further strengthening its balance sheet for the future. And lastly, Weston Foods demonstrated momentum as the business continued to stabilize. The improving trend is encouraging and gives us further confidence in our transformation towards becoming North America's premier bakery.

As we exit the third quarter, we're pleased with the performance of George Weston. Each of our portfolio businesses continue to show our commitment to executing against our strategies, in turn delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

It's Emily Foo for Peter. So, for the Weston Bakery, sales increased, tax effect was 0.6%, and you mentioned that some of it was price. So I was just wondering how much of it is price and say whether or not you have some insight as to how price is going to be moving forward into 2020?

Richard Dufresne

Yes. The impact of price was very limited in Q3. The positive trend was mostly we had a very solid summer and our summer buns business, and we continue to grow our donuts business. The reality is that inflation is really becoming a theme in the food industry in North America, and for us we're focusing on driving efficiency and productivity gain to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Emily Foo

Yes. So while we're on that topic, can you tell us a little bit more about some specifics about the transformational programs that you've been working on and how much more runway do we have with the productivity improvements and benefits?

Richard Dufresne

Yes. So our transformation program is a three-year program. So we're about to complete year two. We're happy with where we are at this point, and we're on track to deliver our objectives.

Emily Foo

And just the mechanics question with regards to the sales outlook. So, without FX, we should expect 2019 sales to be slightly below 2018. So that would be a 2018 sales number also stripping for the FX impact?

Richard Dufresne

Yes. If we look at our sales performance excluding FX, it's been improving for every quarter so far in this year. So that's how we've been looking at our performance so far.

If we look at the Q3 EBITDA run rate, on an equivalent 12-week, basis it looks as though you're up about 10% versus the first half of the year. Is that sort of the similar - should we expect a similar kind of progression in Q4?

Richard Dufresne

Like Q4 is an important quarter for us, and so we need to see - we need to see it come to an end before we can comment. And we will update our outlook for 2020 once we release Q4 numbers.

Irene Nattel

I totally understand. Let me ask the question in a different way. Presumably if you're going to achieve your financial objective, as we move through late 2019 and into 2020, we need to see an acceleration in year-over-year EBITDA growth, is that okay. So that's reasonable. Okay. So when you say that you're on plan we should interpret it that way?

Galen Weston

Yes, it's the same as sales. If you look at her EBITDA performance, it's been improving quarter-over-quarter so far this year. So that's - we're encouraged by that. But like Q4 is an important quarter as Christmas and U.S. Thanksgiving, so we need to see it through to deliver the year.

Irene Nattel

And some of the innovation work you've been doing in the donut area, it seems to be an important element as we potentially in the go forward position of the business. Is there any commentary you can give us, any insights you can give us on to how that's progressing?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, this is progressing really well. In Q3, we continued to drive innovation in our donut business by launching our premium donuts. So, cookie tops donuts that we launched in the U.S. We're happy with the growth we're seeing in our donuts business. In Q4 of this year, we're going to be adding two lines. Two lines are going to come up for capacity as we will be satisfying demand for a foodservice contract we won in the U.S.

Irene Nattel

Excellent. And then just finally, one question. We know that Loblaw has had a negative Thanksgiving hit, for you guys. I assume you would have shipped earlier, but is there anything we should keep in mind, because the shift in timing of Canadian Thanksgiving and also...

Richard Dufresne

On Thanksgiving...

Irene Nattel

Yes. And then, just also in the U.S., there's a bit of a calendar shift, does that have any impact on you?

Richard Dufresne

No, the calendar did not impact us, so there was no impact in the quarter from Canadian Thanksgiving. And the ship of the week will not impact quarter-to-quarter results.

Krishna Ruthnum

This is actually Krishna Ruthnum on for Mark. My first question is, can you give us a sense of relative capacity utilization across categories? And I'm also wondering about which category saw sales growth in the quarter?

Richard Dufresne

Yes. So, part of our transformation program is the - includes the optimization of our network. We're at a place now where we're satisfied with the efficiency of the level of utilization within our network. We're at a place where we can meet near-term demands and we're at a place where we can add capacity as demand materializes. So, for example, earlier this year, we added a line in our artisan business to meet growing demand there.

As mentioned earlier, we are bringing online two additional lines in Q4 for our donuts business, and we're in the process of commissioning a line at - we'll be adding capacity in our bagels business early in 2020. So, growth in Q3 was driven by our growth in - growth in Q3 was driven by growth in our donuts business and alternative business as well.

Krishna Ruthnum

And can you elaborate a little bit more on which geographies are seeing more sales growth and additionally this CapEx investment?

Richard Dufresne

Yes, it's mixed. So the CapEx investment are split within - between Canada and U.S. So, bagel investment in Canada, donuts investment right now in the U.S., the artisan line was added in Gaffney, South Carolina. The growth of our business is split between retail and food service with a slight bias in the U.S.

Krishna Ruthnum

And lastly, just in Canada, CPI has been kicking up in the bakery category. Just wondering if you're seeing any inflation over and above your level of cost increases or if it's really just to capture the additional input costs?

Richard Dufresne

We have mentioned earlier, I mean, inflation is really seen across transportation, labor and cost of materials growing, and two, we're focusing the bulk of our efforts in partnering with retailers and food service operators and driving efficiencies and productivity gains to mitigate these impacts, and pricing is really a last resort.

Tara Speers

Thank you, Denise, and thank you everybody for your time this morning. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact Roy or myself. And please mark your calendars for February 26th when we will report our fourth quarter 2019 results. Thank you.

