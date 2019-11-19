Jupiter Mines - A Deeper Look

Jupiter can own somewhere between 70% and 74% of its manganese operations in SA.

Jupiter investors should see an annual dividend of A$0.01 per share at the current manganese spot prices.

The reasons for the slump of manganese prices and when can you expect a recovery.

Introduction

On October 31, SA published a Top Idea article from The Investment Doctor about South Africa-focused manganese mining company Jupiter Mines (OTC:OTC:JMXXF). It’s a great piece and it covers a lot of information about the company. However, I was left with several questions after reading it. For example:

-What were the reasons for the sharp drop in spot manganese prices?

-How long are the low manganese spot prices likely to last?

-What is the size of the dividend likely to be if prices don’t recover soon?

-What does the cost curve look like in the industry?

Also, I would’ve liked to read about Tshipi e Ntle’s plans to consolidate and expand its operations in the Hotazel area or its study to increase output to around 5mn t/yr from existing infrastructure. Or about Transnet’s MECA program which aims to boost railed manganese ore from its network to 18million tonnes in three years.

Additionally, I have a few issues with Investment Doctor’s article, one of which is that it uses finances for February 2019 as August figures came out on the day of publication (could've waited a day or two).

Also, the claim that Jupiter can own a max of 75% in Tshipi e Ntle is not completely correct and I think that major manganese producers are not exactly price takers as they have significant bargaining power.

Let’s tackle these items one by one starting with the ones I consider most important for investors.

The manganese spot market – reasons for the slump and expected time for recovery

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

As you can see, manganese ore prices are down very sharply over the past few months and have reached levels last seen in April 2017. There are several reasons for this:

-The trade talks between the USA and China, as the latter is the top consumer in the world. Part of demand is driven by sentiment

-Manganese ore mines like Tshipi had been using the high prices to sell a lot of low-grade material into the market, which competed with the high-grade ore.

- The 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China celebrations led to all major steel and ferroalloy smelters in and around Beijing being temporarily shut down

Most of the low-grade stockpiles in the industry are already sold out, so this should help the manganese price recover in the future. According to Eramet’s (OTC:ERMAF) H1 2019 accounts, manganese ore miners were operating at full capacity, so I think the glut isn’t likely to get worse.According to Foster, some marginal supply to China from Brazilian and Zambian mines is already exiting the market.

It’s hard to make predictions when prices will recover, but I think 37% Mn FOB manganese ore should be back to the $4/dmtu mark by the summer of 2020. Jupiter CEO Priyank Thapliyal seems more optimistic as he thinks that manganese ore prices are likely to recover in the next three to six months.

Expected dividend at the current spot price

Jupiter has been listed for a year and a half and has so far declared three dividends. It’s payout ratio is over 90% and as of November 21 it will have paid out A$0.115 per share in dividends. Not bad for a company trading at A$0.255 per share as of time of writing.

Still, these dividends came at a time when manganese ore was trading at unusually high levels and they exceed the company’s payout policy of 70% of income and cash received from Tshipi e Ntle.

According to Hartleys,Jupiter can sustain an annual dividend of A$0.01 per share at spot prices of $2.70/dmtu. I think this seems about right. Thipi had an average cost of production of 31.60 SA rand per dmtu in H1 FY2020, which is around $2.19 in US dollars. This makes it among the few manganese mines in SA which is still profitable at the current spot prices.

Tshipi e Ntle’s expansion plans

The mine is located in the Kalahari Manganese Field and Jupiter has been vocal of the aspirations of the operating company Tshipi e Ntle to expand in the area as there are several large mines nearby. In fact, Thsipi is currently mining the barrier pillar with the Mamatwan mine of South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Some of these mines are underwater at the current manganese ore prices, so now is the perfect time for regional consolidation. South Africa is one of the largest producers of manganese ore in the world, but it isn’t the cheapest destination:

(Source: South32)

Tshipi e Ntle is also in the middle of an expansion study which foresees the increase of output to around 5mn t/yr from existing infrastructure. Jupiter’s management claims that the mine can produce for around 100 years at the current mining rate, so it makes sense to boost the capacity. The studies should be ready by February 2020, which is just three months away. In light of this, I think Jupiter could also be considered a growth story, not just a dividend one.

Ownership cap

According to South Africa’s 2018 Mining Charter, historically disadvantaged South Africans (HDSA) should hold at least a 26% interest in local mining companies and projects. Also, a new new mining right must have a minimum of 30% Black Economic Empowerment (NYSE:BEE) shareholding. This means that Jupiter could theoretically hold somewhere between 70% and 74% of its manganese operations in the country.

The mining charter recognizes the "once empowered, always empowered" principle, which relates to mining companies being able to claim recognition for previous BEE transactions. This means that Jupiter had a window to boost its stake in Tshipi to well above 74% but missed it.

Transnet – sweet dreams are made of manganese

Transnet Freight Rail is a South African state-owned rail transport company, formerly known as Spoornet. It has very ambitious plans for the transportation of the country’s manganese ore and last month it even set a world record for the longest production train.

(Source: Mining Review Africa)

What you’re looking at is a train with 375 wagons carrying 23 625 tons of manganese ore over 861 kilometers from Sishen to Saldanha. The train is around four kilometers long. The previous world record was also held by Transnet – a 342-wagon iron-ore production train.

Transnet's ambitious for the sector are incredible and its share of export manganese has been growing exponentially from 5mt in 2012/13 to 15.1mt in 2018/19. It plans to boost annual capacity to 18 million tonnes over the next three years. For comparison, global production of manganese ore was just over 20mt in 2018.

As part of Transnet’s Manganese Export Capacity Allocation (Meca) program, Tshipi can transport 2.1mt a year of manganese from the Kalahari manganese fields along the Saldanha–Port Elizabeth railway line to the ports of Port Elizabeth and Saldanha. This is around 70% of the mine's expected sales this year.

Rail transportation is crucial for South Africa's manganese miners as it’s cheaper than truck transport. A plus for the local rail network is that it's stable compared to say Gabon, where Eramet operates the second largest manganese mine in the world. Gabon has a single train passing through 648 kilometers of lush equatorial forest, not the ideal place for a rail line. maintenance is poor, there have been many derailments on a stretch built on unstable terrain, and delays have been occurring due to elephants wandering over the tracks.

Other issues with Investment Doctor’s article

I respect The Investment Doctor and I like his article, but I don’t believe his thesis that investors don’t seem to understand Jupiter Mines and that its indirect ownership of the Tshipi mine complicates things. Every person with an economics degree or a basic understanding of accounting can make sense of the company’s accounts. Also, if you search by P/E or dividend yield, the company is in the top positions of every ASX stock screener I’ve tried.

The Investment Doctor also said that Tshipi has a remaining mine life of around 40-50 years, but as I’ve mentioned, Jupiter’s management talks about 100 years. If you have a century of material, why explore further at this stage?

My fellow SA contributor mentioned that there’s pricing risk for Jupiter as the operating subsidiary is a price taker but I’ve found texts disputing this.

With the integration of the global economy, the production and operation of manganese are concentrated in a few multinational companies. The manganese ore market has been in short supply for a long time, and the countries rich in manganese ore resources have almost monopolized the pricing power of manganese ore. According to historical data, the absolute value of the manganese ore price volatility from 0.47% to 2.3% is set at a “relaxed” state, a “moderate” state when it is less than 0.47%, and a “problematic” state when it is greater than 2.3%.

(Source: MDPI)

Regarding contract structures in the industry, I think investors shouldn’t focus on sport prices to such a large extent. From the same source:

Considering that the manganese ore pricing system is based on annual contracts, foreign manganese companies often join forces to raise prices substantially.

Conclusion

The Investment Doctor wrote a great article, but I think I have a few things to add as I’ve covered South African news for three years as part of my job and I’ve researched Jupiter heavily as it’s the largest position in my portfolio at the moment.

To summarize, I think that Tshipi is becoming a growth story and can further cut costs thanks to regional consolidation, production expansion and increasing Transnet rail capacity. The next dividend is likely to be substantially lower, but manganese prices have been volatile, and I think investors shouldn't focus too much on the size of the dividend of a mining company anyway.

Regarding the price at which I plan to exit, I think that a fair valuation is somewhere around A$0.65-A$0.70 using a long-term price of $4/dmtu for 37% Mn FOB ore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.