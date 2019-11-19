CGN Power: Regulatory Risks Overshadow Multiple Positives For The Stock

Potential policy changes regarding on-grid benchmark tariffs and an increase in the proportion of direct power sales are key risks for CGN Power.

Near-term catalysts for the stock include the recently completed dual-listing on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and better-than-expected financial performance in 3Q2019.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Chinese nuclear power operator CGN Power Co., Ltd. (OTC:CGNWF) [1816:HK] for its status as the largest nuclear power company operating in an oligopoly with high entry barriers. The company's medium-to-long term growth prospects are improving, as China resumes the approval of new nuclear power projects in March this year after a three-year hiatus. Near-term catalysts for the stock include its recent dual-listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and better-than-expected 3Q2019 financial results.

CGN Power trades at 8.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times. CGN Power also trades at a discount to its closest peer, China National Nuclear Power Corporation [601985:CH] which is valued by the market at 12.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E. CGN Power offers a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.6%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to CGN Power, as I am uncomfortable with the company's regulatory risks, with respect to on-grid benchmark tariffs and the proportion of direct power sales, notwithstanding the stock's undemanding valuation.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2014, CGN Power is China's largest nuclear power generation company. The company runs existing nuclear power stations, sells electricity generated by its nuclear power stations, and is responsible for the development and construction of new nuclear power stations. State-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation is CGN Power's parent with a 64.2% equity interest in the listed company.

As of end-June 2019, CGN Power managed 22 nuclear power generating units (24.3GW) in operation and six nuclear power generating units (7.4GW) currently under construction.

Details Of CGN Power's 22 Nuclear Power Generating Units As Of End-1H2019

Source: CGN Power's 1H2019 Interim Report

High Entry Barriers And Improving Medium-To-Long Term Growth Prospects

There are high barriers to entry in China's nuclear power industry. CGN Power is only one of three nuclear power generation companies in China; the other two are also state-owned companies, China National Nuclear Corporation and State Power Investment Corporation.

Nuclear safety is a priority in China, which is no different from other countries with nuclear power stations. Established in 1984, the National Nuclear Safety Administration formulates nuclear safety policies, regulates nuclear facilities, and manages the issuance of nuclear safety licenses. As an illustration, the most recent nuclear power plant building license was issued by the National Nuclear Safety Administration in October 2019 for a new nuclear power plant project located in Zhangzhou, Fujian province operated by China National Nuclear Corporation. It is unlikely that either any private company or company outside the current three incumbent power generation companies will be issued new nuclear power plant building licenses due to safety considerations, implying high entry barriers for the industry.

Technology is another entry barrier for the Chinese nuclear power industry. Initially, reliant on foreign nuclear technologies such as Westinghouse's AP1000 and France's "Evolutionary Pressurized Reactor," the recent new nuclear power plant project located in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, referenced in the preceding paragraph, will be utilizing China's homegrown third-generation nuclear reactor technology, Hualong One, which is jointly developed by CGN Power and China National Nuclear Corporation. The Hualong One technology claims to adopt "a double-layered containment system that can withstand large aircraft attacks and has a water tank above the reactor that can be gravity-fed to keep the reactor cool", according to China Daily. New entrants, even assuming they can get the building license from the National Nuclear Safety Administration, will find it challenging to match incumbents such as CGN Power, in terms of years of research & development and capital spent to develop nuclear technologies.

Apart from high entry barriers, CGN Power is benefiting from recent favorable industry developments. In March 2019, China approved new nuclear power projects for the first time in three years since 2015 where eight new nuclear power projects were approved.

According to the National Development And Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration's jointly-released "13th Five Year Plan for Power Sector Development," the installed capacity and capacity under construction of nuclear power in China will reach 58 GW and 30 GW respectively by 2020. As of end-2018, China's nuclear power installed capacity was only 45.9 GW, 20% below the 2020 target, largely due to the suspension of new project approvals in the past three years.

There are expectations, following new nuclear project approvals in March 2019, that the nuclear power industry in China could see a faster pace of growth in the coming years. The China Electricity Council's vice-chairman Wei Shaofeng mentioned at the China Nuclear Energy Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing in April 2019, that he thinks that nuclear power capacity in China could potentially reach 137 GW by 2030 if China accelerates the pace of nuclear construction to six to eight reactors a year between 2021 and 2030.

There are two key reasons why China is turning its attention to nuclear energy.

One reason is that China is fighting air pollution and wants to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power plants; nuclear power is a low-carbon energy source. Another reason is that nuclear power is the most favored renewable energy source as it is relatively less impacted by weather conditions and other seasonal factors compared with solar, wind, and hydroelectric power.

Besides the improved prospects of medium-to-long term industry growth due to China re-starting new nuclear project approvals in March 2019, CGN Power's installed capacity is also expected to grow in the next few years as new projects come on stream.

Earlier, in the "Company Description" section of the article, I mentioned that CGN Power has six nuclear power generating units currently under construction as of end-1H2019. CGN Power's Yangjiang Unit 6 (1,086MW) commenced commercial operations on July 24, 2019; while CGN Power's Taishan Unit 2 (1,750MW) was qualified for commercial operations for September 7, 2019. The construction of CGN Power's remaining four nuclear power generating units is progressing well and on schedule. The company's Hongyanhe Unit 5 and Hongyanhe Unit 6 (1,119MW each) are expected to commence operations in 2H2020 and 2021 respectively; while the company's Fangchenggang Unit 3 and Fangchenggang Unit 4 (1,180MW each) are expected to be ready for operations in 2022.

In other words, between 2H2019 and 2022, CGN Power's installed capacity in operation is expected to grow by +26% from 24.3GW to 30.7GW. Market consensus expects CGN Power to grow its earnings per share by a three-year CAGR of 13% between FY2018 and FY2021. In the longer-term, CGN Power's future earnings growth will be dependent on whether China will accelerate the pace of new nuclear project approvals going forward.

Recent Dual-Listing On Shenzhen Stock Exchange And Better-Than-Expected 3Q2019 Financial Performance Are Near-Term Catalysts

CGN Power completed its dual-listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 26, 2019, with the issuance of 5,049,861,100 RMB denominated ordinary shares (shares listed in China referred to as A-shares) at the issue price of RMB2.49 per share. CGN Power raised approximately RMB12.4 billion of net proceeds from the listing.

There are two key positives associated with CGN Power's dual-listing, which could be catalysts to re-rate the stock.

Firstly, CGN Power's net gearing declined from 184% as of end-2Q2019 to 143% as of end-3Q2019, due to its enlarged equity base and net proceeds received amounting to RMB12.4 billion following the company's listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

A reduced net gearing implies lower credit risks, and any valuation discount previously assigned to the stock on the basis of financial leverage should be narrowed. Also, the listing strengthens CGN Power's balance sheet and gives it the financial firepower to finance construction of new nuclear power plants.

Secondly, CGN Power's Hong Kong-listed shares (Chinese companies' shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange referred to as H-shares) are trading at a discount to their A-share counterparts [003816:CH].

CGN Power's A-shares are trading at trailing twelve months P/E of 15.6 times and consensus forward next twelve months P/E of 16.7 times. In contrast, CGN Power (H-shares) is valued by the market at 8.1 times trailing twelve months P/E and 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E. While it is common for H-shares to trade at a discount to A-shares, the Hong Kong-listed CGN Power shares could potentially re-rate positively over time as the A-H share valuation gap narrows.

CGN Power delivered better-than-expected 3Q2019 results which were announced in end-October 2019. The company's revenue increased by +24.3% YoY from RMB13,364 million in 3Q2018 to RMB16,616 million in 3Q2019, while the company's net profit grew +48.0% YoY to RMB3,276 million over the same period. The strong earnings growth was due to multiple factors, including an accelerated collection of tax rebates in the quarter (RMB723 million tax refund in 3Q2019), an increase in power generation, an improvement in gross profit margin from 45.7% in 3Q2018 to 46.5% in 3Q2019, and a decrease in selling, general & administrative expenses-to-revenue ratio from 3.9% to 3.3% over the same period. CGN Power's operating cash flow also improved +9% YoY from RMB8,936.7 million in 3Q2018 to RMB9,737.7 million in 3Q2019. CGN Power's total power generation of its nuclear power generating units was up +13% YoY to 138,044 GWh in 9M2019.

On-Grid Benchmark Tariffs And Direct Power Sales Are Key Regulatory Risks

CGN Power's gross margin is dependent on on-grid benchmark tariffs (used to determine prices for power generated that is part of planned volume that grids have agreed to purchase) and the proportion of direct power sales for power sold on power exchanges (referred to as excess, unplanned volume that is not guaranteed by on-grid benchmark tariffs).

The National Development And Reform Commission or NDRC released details of the guidance for the new on-grid tariff mechanism for coal-fired power in end-October 2019. The NDRC is replacing the current coal-electricity tariff linkage mechanism with a base tariff (that comes with a floating adjustment mechanism) for coal-fired power planned volume.

As of now, there are no changes to current on-grid benchmark tariffs for nuclear power. But any future reduction in on-grid tariff policy for nuclear power planned volumes could potentially hurt CGN Power's gross profit margin. Regulatory risk is a significant risk factor for power generation companies globally since power companies have limited pricing power.

Another risk for CGN Power is its proportion of lower-margin direct power sales which are subject to competitive bidding. In 1H2019, the company's market-based power generation (direct power sales) volume of its 22 nuclear power units in operation accounted for approximately 33.24% of the company's total on-grid power generation. If either CGN Power's proportion of direct power sale increases or average selling prices for direct power sales decline, the company's gross margin will be negatively impacted.

The risk of higher proportion of lower-margin direct power sales is partly mitigated by the fact that it is unlikely that the government will mandate 100% of power to be traded on the open market, as that will pose risks to the stability of electricity supply in the country.

Valuation

CGN Power trades at 9.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 8.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$1.98 as of November 15, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times.

CGN Power also trades at a discount to its closest peer, China National Nuclear Power Corporation which is valued by the market at 15.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 12.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

CGN Power offers a trailing 4.2% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.6%. CGN Power's dividend policy is to pay out a minimum one-third of its earnings as dividends.

Variant View

The key risk factors for CGN Power are safety-related incidents at its nuclear power plants, lower-than-expected utilization rates, a delay in new projects being commissioned, the lowering of on-grid tariffs in future, and a higher-than-expected proportion of direct power sales.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.