Baidu: Still Undervalued

Market is not fully recognizing the value of the Baidu complex -- on a sum-of-parts basis, shares offer an additional ~16% upside.

Baidu (BIDU) holds an impressive portfolio of digital services that have proven to be highly potent over the long run -- in the last nine years, the firm has increased its revenue by a staggering 22 times, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 46%. Furthermore, the firm has delivered massive growth in user engagement and profitability throughout the first three quarters this year -- in the last twelve quarters, Baidu has beaten consensus EPS estimates eleven times.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The out-performance has extended across the Baidu ecosystem -- its entertainment streaming service, iQIYI (IQ), reached 105 million users in September, representing quarterly adds of 5.3 million or 31% growth year over year. Upcoming initiatives such as Baidu's machine learning-based ad management system (Phoenix nest system) could significantly enhance the core search and news feed offering, while the self-driving car initiative (Apollo 3.5) could create a brand new sustainable business over the long run.

The good news for investors is that Baidu is not resting on its laurels and plans to further increase its investments this year to expand its customer base. The valuation scenario, coupled with its long-term corporate strategy and internal economics, bodes well for the firm's long-term growth trajectory.

While these prospects lend well to Baidu's long-term fundamentals, its $1 billion share buyback program should provide ample support to the price. On a sum-of-parts basis, Baidu shares look especially undervalued, even on conservative estimates. Thus, even following the recent post-earnings pop, I rate BIDU shares a buy.

Q3 2019 recap

Baidu reported a better-than-expected quarter, with earnings coming in line with guidance. Meanwhile, Baidu's top-line was especially strong, beating consensus estimates by a noticeable margin, driven by a stabilizing macro environment in the online advertisement market. Travel was also a vertical management called out as a "one of our strong verticals."

Baidu Cloud revenue growth slightly decelerated this quarter at 70% YoY (vs. 92% in 2Q19) as profitability starts to become more of a focus going forward. Cost savings, however, continued to deliver better operating margins, with non-GAAP operating margins beating consensus and translating into a non-GAAP EPS beat.

Guidance did not disappoint either -- Baidu core revenue was guided to 0% to 6% YoY growth, suggesting a reversal of the YoY declining trend in 2Q19 and 3Q19.

Operational highlights

Critics have argued that Chinese consumers are reluctant to pay for video services, with their argument based on the proposition that piracy will eventually disrupt the video services' business models. Yet, iQIYI's performance continues to go from strength to strength. In its Q3 report, iQIYI added 5.3 million subscribers, reaching 105 million in September. The performance translated to a year over year subscription growth of 30%.

The entertainment services giant has proven itself to be a highly competent rival against services like Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY), Kuaishou, and ByteDance's Douyin/TikTok. iQIYI's CEO, Tim Gong, assured that the firm has a strong content pipeline heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting Chinese mainstream values and culture. Besides, Baidu will also broadcast UEFA EURO 2020, La Liga, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification games in Asia, as well as the Australian Open, Wimbledon Championships, WTA PGA tour, and other top sporting tournaments.

In Baidu App, the daily active user base grew 25% year over year, reaching 189 million. During the period, in-app search queries grew 25% while feed time spent increased by 16% year over year. The evolving content ecosystem and service at Baidu has drawn considerable interest from publishers to showcase their content in its platform -- this was reflected in its total publisher accounts on BJH (Baijiahao), which grew by 57%+ on a year over year basis, reaching 2.4 million as of September.

Cloud and AI initiatives

Earlier in August, Baidu introduced new AI enterprise solutions at the Baidu cloud ABC summit. The solutions were introduced to optimize visual and speech processing capabilities to assist users in improving operational efficiency and productivity. In its third-quarter this year, Baidu's AI platform reached a 1.5 million strong developer base, which reflects more than two-fold increase over the last year. Recently, Baidu Maps has also improved its voice feature with synthesis technology, which enables users to customize the factory voice with the user's voice. In the last year, 280 million-plus users have used Baidu Maps' voice feature, which is a 2x improvement compared to the previous year.

Baidu's AI businesses have gained strong traction in the market. Its new AI businesses, which include DuerOS smart devices and Baidu cloud, saw their user base increase by 100% year over year. Solid improvement in unit economics also led Baidu's Xiaodu smart speakers to attain greater market adoption. On the other hand, cloud revenue slowed to 70% year over year growth as the firm cited a greater emphasis on margins over growth.

Valuation

Using a sum-of-parts valuation method, I believe the fair value of Baidu shares lies at $167 per ADR. The valuation is achieved by employing a non-GAAP EPS multiple of ~12x based valuation on Baidu's core business while accounting for the market caps for the iQIYI and Trip.com stakes as well as the company's reported net cash position. Note that the 12x multiple for "core Baidu" is deployed with a conservative mindset, although it is a fact that most of its peers are trading well above a 15x (for example, BABA, JD, TCHEY, NVDA) non-GAAP EPS multiple.

Method Market Value / Valuation (USD 'Millions) Baidu's Stake Implied value Implied value per BAIDU ADR (USD) Core Baidu Non-GAAP 12x P/E multiple NA 100% 27,260 78.0 iQIYI Market Value 12,680 57% 7,228 20.7 Trip.com Market Value 18,320 12% 2,198 6.3 Net Cash NA 10,776 NA 10,776 30.8 Total valuation 135.8

Source: Author Estimates, Company Data, Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

In sum, I believe that Baidu is poised for long-term growth, and the current market value of ~$117 is far below fair value, offering an opportunity for investors to buy into the Baidu growth story at a significant discount. Baidu has not only strengthened its core business but also actively expanding its machine learning-based systems, AI features and autonomous vehicle system, and from a bird's-eye view, it is clear that the firm has multiple long-term opportunities. My target price of ~$136 offers ~16% upside from here, while leaving additional margin for error. Furthermore, the company's ongoing $1 billion buyback program could serve as a key catalyst to unlock value in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.