U.S. Inventories, Producer Inflation, Jobless Claims - No Fed Change Likely

The next question thus becomes, well, when do we think they're going to start raising them?

We tend to think that the Federal Reserve has stopped cutting interest rates for the moment.

Our reading the runes

As ever, our task in looking at these varied economic statistics is to try to work out when someone's going to change economic policy on us. That then changes, for, of course, it does, the general background to the economy and, thus, the optimal investment strategy we should employ.

Jerome Powell has been as open as a Fed Chair can be in insisting that, barring new information, the interest rate cuts are over for this cycle. Our task therefore is to try and work out when they're going to start raising rates again.

For we do know that the Federal Reserve would like to raise rates. Along with the usual short and medium-term management of the economy, they want to make sure they've got sufficient room for significant monetary policy action if a proper recession tries to turn up. That means rather higher interest rates than now so that they can be cut, heavily, if they need to be.

So, there's a desire to raise rates simply to have higher rates - we want to know when they're likely to do this. The answer, so far as we've got one right now, is not yet.

Producer price index

One of our measures of inflation is the producer price index:

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.4 percent in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices fell 0.3 percent in September and edged up 0.1 percent in August. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index advanced 1.1 percent for the 12 months ended in October, the smallest rise since a 1.1-percent increase in the 12 months ended October 2016.

The PPI is not the inflation index the Fed uses for policy decisions - that's the PCE - but it does obviously inform opinion.

(Producer price index from Moody's Analytics)

As Moody's goes on to say:

Inflation needs to accelerate noticeably for the Fed to consider raising interest rates, and that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Industrial production

Industrial production dropped but because of specific and known factors, rather than some general slowdown for business cycle reasons:

Industrial production fell 0.8 percent in October after declining 0.3 percent in September. Manufacturing production decreased 0.6 percent in October. Much of this decline was due to a drop of 7.1 percent in the output of motor vehicles and parts that resulted from a strike at a major manufacturer of motor vehicles. The decreases for total industrial production, manufacturing, and motor vehicles and parts were their largest since May 2018, April 2019, and January 2019, respectively. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, the index for total industrial production moved down 0.5 percent, and the index for manufacturing edged down 0.1 percent. Mining production decreased 0.7 percent, while utilities output fell 2.6 percent.

One of the oddities here is that if energy production goes down - say we've a period of warm weather requiring neither heating nor air conditioning - then we're poorer. Which is an odd way of doing things really as most of us would consider energy bills a cost, not a benefit. But that's the way it's done.

We know about the strike, we know about the weather, take those out and it's not a bad number for industrial production.

(Industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

Inventories

Inventories are often that canary in the coal mine. If they fall dramatically, then it says that producers have missed a sharp rise in consumer demand. If they rise significantly, it means they've missed a dramatic fall in such demand. Nothing much either way means either that they're reading matters right or that there's not been much change - the second is true here.

Manufacturers' and trade inventories, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,041.5 billion, virtually unchanged (±0.1 percent)* from August 2019, but were up 3.7 percent (±0.5 percent) from September 2018.

(Business inventories from Census Bureau)

Retail sales

As with the minor change in inventories:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $526.5 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.4 percent)* from the previous month, and 3.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above October 2018.

(Retail sales from Census Bureau)

Jobless claims

We also have the jobless claims numbers. Recall, this is the first claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Given that people who quit or are fired for cause generally don't get them, this is the number - roughly - of people laid off.

In the week ending November 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 225,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 211,000. The 4-week moving average was 217,000, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 215,250.

(Jobless claims from Moody's Analytics)

All in all, it's rather boring

As investors, of course, we should like boring. Which is what this set of numbers largely is. We're not seeing any grand changes in anything. Matters seem to be simply proceeding apace. Jobless claims are a little above where they've been and still at multi-generational lows. We're not seeing any blowout in inventories, that great signifier of a consumer-led recession arriving. Retail sales are moving with nominal GDP growth, industrial production's down, but we know why and inflation would need to be rather higher than it is to trigger any action.

My view

This is boring, there's nothing here to get excited about at all. Which means that I don't think we're going to see a change in monetary policy from the Fed. Powell's pretty much ruled out another cut without significant new information - something that's not there. And, there's certainly nothing there that would justify an interest rate rise.

The investor view

Earlier in the year, there was much speculation about another interest rate cut in December. I am pretty sure that's now off the table. But it's still too early for the Fed to start to reverse itself and raise rates. Monetary policy and, thus, interest rates are going to stay pretty much where they are for the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.