Making The Case For Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a holding company that has a single primary asset: Arizona Public Service Corporation (APS). PNW’s other assets are several miscellaneous real estate companies, including GenWest LLC, Bright Canyon Energy Corp., SunCor Financial LLC, and Suncor Golf, Inc. In 2018, APS’s revenue was $3,688 million or about 99.9% of PNW’s total $3,691 million. The APS asset base is $17,565 million or about 99.4% of PNW’s $17,664 million. Essentially, all of PNW’s fundamental metrics will be driven by APS.

Furthermore, APS is a relatively pure-play company within the electric utility space. It is purely an electric utility and operates in just a single state: Arizona. As a utility, it is a consistent dividend payor with a good track record of growth. At PNW’s recent closing price of $87.61, it has a forward dividend yield of about 3.6%. This is substantially higher than the market as a whole and many utilities as well as noted in the table below:

Ticker Name Market Capitalization ($ B) Forward Dividend Yield (%) PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 9.8 3.6% OTTR Otter Tail Corporation 2.0 2.9% EE El Paso Electric Company 2.7 2.4% NWE NorthWestern Corporation 3.5 3.4% PNM PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) 3.9 2.6% ALE Allete, Inc. 4.2 3.0% IDA IDACORP, Inc. 5.3 2.6% OGE OGE Energy Corporation 8.7 3.6% XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 11.6 3.1% EVRG Evergy Inc. 14.8 3.1% ETR Entergy Corporation 23.2 3.2% FE FirstEnergy Corporation 25.4 3.4% WEC WEC Energy Group, Inc. 27.8 2.8% XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 31.9 2.8% AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 44.2 3.2% DUK Duke Energy Corporation 64.6 4.3% SO The Southern Company 65.2 4.1% D Dominion Energy Inc. 67.6 4.8%

Macro Trends offer strong support for PNW

There are significant macro trends that favor electric utilities as stable long-term investments. Furthermore, these distinctions are amplified for APS and hence PNW. These trends and developments will include:

Strong Population Growth Electrification of Transportation Supportive Regulatory Environment

PNW will continue to benefit from above-average population growth in its service territory

Electric utility growth is often linked to population growth and APS which serves Metro Phoenix has significant growth. As one would expect, population and household growth are highly correlated to electricity sales growth. APS serves one of the fastest growing territories in the country.

Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the country, is the fastest growing city with a population above 50,000 as noted by the US Census. Phoenix sits in Maricopa County in Arizona. The following exhibit shows the growth of the 15 largest US cities. Note that this is city population and not the metropolitan area. Phoenix has the second highest percentage growth as well as the largest population increase.

City 2015 Population 2018 Population Percent Change Population Change New York City 8,468,181 8,398,748 -0.3% (69,433) Los Angeles 3,943,215 3,990,456 0.4% 47,241 Chicago 2,726,215 2,705,994 -0.2% (20,221) Houston 2,286,630 2,325,502 0.6% 38,872 Phoenix 1,584,927 1,660,272 1.6% 75,345 Philadelphia 1,571,258 1,584,138 0.3% 12,880 San Antonio 1,464,531 1,532,233 1.5% 67,702 San Diego 1,388,674 1,425,976 0.9% 37,302 Dallas 1,301,794 1,345,047 1.1% 43,253 San Jose 1,026,099 1,030,119 0.1% 4,020 Austin 921,545 964,254 1.5% 42,709 Jacksonville 865,835 903,889 1.4% 38,054 Fort Worth 835,950 895,008 2.3% 59,058

Furthermore, this growth is expected to continue. The Maricopa Association of Governments projects that “the Phoenix area population will be the 6 million to 7 million range in two decades, compared with about 4.6 million now.” (Source: Four ways a growing population alters AZ | Cronkite News - Arizona PBS.) This suggests annual growth of approximately 1.3% to 2.1% annually. It should be noted that overall US population growth is below 1%.

Electrification of transportation will create new investment opportunities for the electricity grid

As people shift from Internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, utilities will need to continue to invest in infrastructure to support these increased sales. While this will not be proportional to sales growth as there are options to utilize existing infrastructure, new investment will be required.

Today, electric vehicles are a small portion of the overall fleet. In 2018, BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) were just 317,000 (1.8%) of the total 17.2 million light vehicles sold in the United States. However, it should be noted that California has reached 7% of its annual share. (Source: A breakdown of the US EV market by State shows more incentives equals more sales - JATO.) Furthermore, Arizona has a relatively large number of incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. This longer-term trend will continue to benefit PNW as well as all other electric utilities.

These incentives include the federal tax credit as well as parking and HOV lane exemptions. Furthermore, in Arizona, the annual vehicle tax for an electric vehicle is just $5. Furthermore, electric vehicles are exempted from emissions inspections for the first five years. (Source: Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Incentives, Rebates, by State | ClipperCreek.)

Arizona offers a supportive regulatory environment for PNW

Arizona utilities are regulated by the Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) which has often been relatively supportive of the utilities. Arizona is most assuredly not California.

One of the emerging challenges for the electric utility industry stems from a long-standing tradition of simple billing. The way utilities charge customers for electricity is often completely inconsistent with the costs of delivering that service. For residential customers, most electricity bills consist of two parts: 1. A basic monthly fee and 2. A volumetric charge linked to the amount of electricity consumed. For APS, the residential customer pays $0.427 per day in basic charges. This is about $13 a month or 365 x $0.427 = ~$156 per year. The rest of the charge is linked to the volume and timing of electricity consumed. In the Saver Choice plan, this would be about 10.9 cents per kWh for offpeak electricity and 24.3 cents per kWh for on-peak electricity in summer with similar rates in winter as well as the addition of a super-off peak rate of 3.2 cents per kWh. Winter super-off peak occurs on week days from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. (Source: Arizona Public Service.)

This means that the typical bill in APS service territory is about 10% fixed charge based and 90% based on volumetric measures. However, the cost of delivering electricity is often very much fixed (e.g., lines to homes and other infrastructure) or based on peak demand (e.g., generation infrastructure, substations, etc..) with a much smaller portion based on variable charges (e.g., select O&M expenses, generation plant fuel). The cost structure of delivering electricity is often 30% or less variable. This created a challenge with rooftop solar and net metering when customers were able to get a credit for selling back their produced electricity at a full retail rate.

Arizona was one of the first states to recognize this challenge. In 2013, the ACC approved a small solar fee that APS could charge its solar customers for use of the grid. This ultimately had limited impact on the installation of solar in APS’s service territory, but showed a high willingness of the ACC to consider the financial position of APS as well as challenges to its ability to deliver service to all its customers.

However, it is also important to note that Arizona is a changing state due to demographics. Its recent election of a Democratic senator may signal future shifts in its business and regulatory environment.

PNW is also attractive from an investment perspective

In addition to the array of supporting macro trends, PNW is supported by a fair valuation and offers additional portfolio benefits.

PNW's low correlation to the S&P 500 offers diversification benefits

Another unique aspect of PNW when compared to other utilities is that it currently shows a negative correlation to the S&P 500. This means PNW offers significant diversification benefits; however, it has not performed as strongly as the market more broadly. Would I expect this negative correlation to continue going forward? Probably not. However, it should be noted that utilities often have very low correlation in general. This is driven by their regulated nature and strong correlation to population growth. The following exhibit shows the correlations of select utility stocks to the S&P 500 as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Ticker 36 Month Correlation to SPY 60 Month Correlation to SPY PNW -22% -21% EVRG 5% 9% WEC 13% -3% DUK 13% 2% OTTR 14% 16% ETR 14% 17% AEP 15% 2% IDA 21% 9% ALE 21% 8% PNM 21% 7% NWE 23% 13% SO 24% 8% OGE 25% 34% D 26% 17% FE 27% 11% XEL 30% 13% XLU 32% 16% DTE 35% 19% EE 47% 37%

PNW has a very reasonable valuation with potential upside

Utilities tend to have very high dividend yields and pretty high payout ratios which often make the Dividend Discount Model a compelling valuation approach. However, utilities often have very low correlations to the market more generally which can create some challenges in determining the appropriate discount rate to use. Applying the capital asset pricing model in a low interest rate environment to a utility with a low correlation to the market can result in a discount rate that is often going to be lower than the recent dividend growth rate that the utility is experiencing.

Another point in favor for PNW is that it has a below typical payout ratio for a utility. Analysis of the utilities in the S&P 500 shows the weighted average payout ratio as being about 71%. However, recent data from zacks.com, shows PNW’s payout ratio to be just 62%. This offers room for dividend growth, even if the underlying net income does not grow. Recent dividend growth is as follows:

PNW dividends have grown at a compound annual rate of 4.5% over the last eight years and an even higher rate of 5.4% over the last five years. Given the strong expected growth in the area, one can conclude that the dividends will continue grow. Furthermore, its below typical payout ratio allows for potentially higher growth.

Applying the H model which allows near-term higher growth to smooth linearly to sustainable long-term growth over a set period of time shows a very favorable valuation. Note that the following formula will be applied:

Po = Do * [ (1 +g2) + H * (g1 – g2) ] / (r – g2) where the variables are as follows:

Variable Description Value Po Current Stock Price Comparison to recent closing price of $87.61 Do Current annual dividend Using TTM dividend value of $2.9955 g2 Near term growth rate 6.0% g1 Longer-term sustainable growth rate 3.0% H Period over which growth declines 10 r Discount rate or target return 7%

Application of the formula with these variables provides a value of $99.60 which is about 15% above the closing stock price. However, a formula is only as good as the inputs which can be subjective. The most important variables in this case are the discount rate and the longer-term sustainable growth rate. The near-term growth rate of 6% is similar to last few years of growth and not too much above the 5.4% over the last 5 years. Note that the formula assumes this growth declines over 10 years from 6.0% to 3.0% so effectively in year 2 the growth is down to 5.7% and then 5.4% in year 3, etc.

The discount rate is more of an estimate and probably quite conservative. Applying the CAPM with the current 10-year treasury rate of 1.84% and my calculated beta for PNW of -0.25 provides a very low discount rate that is effectively useless. Looking at the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) would provide a discount rate of about 4% using an equity risk premium of 7.4%. The highest discount rate I calculated for any utility was a 7.2% for El Paso Electric (EE) which correlated at about 47% to the broader market. So using the 7% seems like a reasonable conservative approach. However, I’ve also included the table below that varies the discount rate and the long term growth rate.

Conclusion

Overall, it appears to me that PNW could be a compelling investment for a conservative investor seeking income. It has a simple but compelling story that is supported by long-term trends. It is a very pure-play, unlike some utilities like Duke Energy (DUK) or The Southern Company (SO) that also have gas businesses and operate in multiple states. Its current valuation offers upside potential. It has a relatively high dividend yield with attractive recent growth. Finally, PNW operates in a favorable regulatory environment providing it with support.

