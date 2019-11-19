Applied Materials: An Admirable Example Of Cash Deployment

Company overview

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is a Silicon Valley based corporation that supplies equipment, services and software for the manufacture of semiconductors for electronics; flat panel displays; solar products as well as other related industries. The company is split into three operating segments: Semiconductor Systems, Displays And Adjacent Markets, and Global Services.

This article is about using Applied Materials as an example of fantastic cash deployment by the management and how it brings benefits to both the company and shareholders. We will not be diving deep into the finances or operating environment of the company itself. If you wish to learn more about the basics of this company, I suggest checking out their investor relations website and their Seeking Alpha page which has links to other articles written by my fellow contributors. I would also highly recommend opening up their Q4 2019 quarterly report as it will be handy to have while reading through this article.

Cash Usage

Despite being a very cyclical company, Applied Materials has been a good performer in the cash flow department. They have managed to generate a good deal of cash, especially in recent years, despite a volatile industry and some pretty significant headwinds such as semiconductor oversupply and the ongoing trade war with China.

Fiscal Year Cash Provided By Operating Activities (millions) 2019 $3,247 2018 $3,787 2017 $3,789 2016 $2,566 2015 $1,163

But where the company really shines is the management's ability to efficiently deploy that cash. Too often I see companies where debt is not addressed because of the low interest rates, or companies where a significant portion of cash flow is going towards maintaining a sluggishly growing dividend. And maybe my biggest pet peeve when it comes to cash usage: share buybacks which do not even reduce the total share count. We all know examples of companies where one or more of the above are true, and while many companies have managed to flourish despite doing one or more of the above, I personally believe that efficient and well balanced cash management is an important issue when discussing long-term shareholder returns.

And when I talk about efficient and well balanced cash management, I want to see a company which has enough free cash flow to allow them the flexibility of making the right moves at the right time. This, in general, means relatively low debt levels and a relatively small percentage of free cash flow going to dividend payments. When the company has very few obligations, it is more free to dictate where the cash goes and as a result it can direct the cash to where it has the desired effect.

So, let's take a look at what Applied Materials has done with their over $3.2 billion of cash provided by operating activities in FY2019. I will be only bringing some of the more interesting numbers from their cash flow statement into this article, so if you need to see every single detail then I would refer you to their Q4 2019 report, page 8.

Capital expenditures were $441 million, down 29% YOY but quite close to their average from the past few years.

Proceeds/purchases of investments were offsetting, so the company didn't really make any moves here.

No meaningful changes to debt.

There is a $145 million proceed from common stock issuance, far outweighed by the $2.4 billion they used on share buybacks.

Dividend payments were $771 million, up 27.4% from the last fiscal year.

In a moment we will look at the major parts of their cash deployment and their effects on shareholders in more detail but already from this snapshot you can see that they maintained CAPEX at their usual level, significantly increased dividend payments and poured massive amounts into share buybacks. All this without increasing their debt and only lowering their cash balance by $311 million, from roughly $3.4 billion to $3.1 billion.

FY2020 Acquisition

Before we look deeper into their cash deployment strategy, I feel it is prudent to mention their next acquisition as it will have a big effect in their short-term cash usage.

Applied Materials is currently in a process to acquire Kokusai Electric, a company providing high-productivity batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry and logic customers. The total price for this acquisition is $2.2 billion, and it will be paid by using cash on hand as well as a term loan facility. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Pay special attention to the quote below:

"Following the close of the transaction, the company will prioritize repayment of the term loan balance while maintaining its long-term commitment to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

As you can see, the management is once again showing signs of excellent cash management with a long-term view. They are acquiring a company and they are doing so without taking on any long-term debt (not accounting for the debt that Kokusai Electric may carry with it) or issuing equity. Their dedication to paying the term loan balance sooner rather than later will put pressure on the dividend growth and share repurchases for FY2020 but it will provide the company with much valued flexibility in their cash deployment post FY2020.

Investors may need to wait a year or two to see the benefits but as soon as that term loan has been paid, we should see some significant dividend increases and share buybacks, further supported by the increased cash flow stemming from this acquisition.

Debt Information

Fiscal Year Long-term Debt At End Of FY 2019 $4.7 billion* 2018 $5.3 billion 2017 $5.3 billion 2016 $3.1 billion 2015 $3.3 billion

*There were no debt repayments in FY2019, the $600 million change is due to one $600 million bond with maturity of October 1st, 2020 being accounted under "current maturities of long-term debt."

As you can see, their debt is very well managed. They currently have $3.1 billion of cash and in a challenging environment they managed to generate $3.2 billion of cash from operating activities. Even if the challenges continue, I expect a similar level of cash generation for FY2020. Keep in mind that there is the potential for significantly better results if the market conditions improve. I am personally very happy with these debt levels considering the cash generating power, especially since the maturities for the majority of this debt are far out.

(chart from cbonds.com)

There are only two bonds with a total value of $1.35 billion expiring within the next 5 years. Considering the low amounts of debt maturing and the cash generating ability of the company, they could easily choose to pay the debt on maturity by using cash on hand. However, considering that their acquisition will eat up $2.2 billion in cash in FY2020, they may choose to refinance at least the $600 million due in October 2020 further out into the future.

The story with debt is clear: the company has done an excellent job managing its debt. The overall amount is small, the maturities are far out in the future and the company truly does have the ability to pay down this debt from their cash flow if they choose to do so. Even with the acquisition in FY2020, we may very well see reduced debt levels at the end of FY2021, providing even more flexibility in future cash usage.

Buyback Information

(chart from YCharts.com)

This is what I love to see from a company. When judging the effects of share buybacks, rather than looking at how many dollars were spent, I like to look at what was achieved. There are so many examples of companies with massive buyback plans but little effect, that is certainly not the case here. In the last fiscal year alone, Applied Materials bought back over 6% of their shares outstanding. And I will remind you that they did so while increasing their dividend significantly and without taking on any additional debt.

Over the past 5 years, the company has decreased their share count from 1.22 billion to 920 million, a reduction of almost 25%. While we may see slightly lower figures for FY2020, investors can fully expect these buybacks to continue at a significant level over the long term.

Dividend Information

After paying a measly quarterly dividend of only $0.1 per share for several years, the company increased that dividend by 100% to $0.2 per share in FY2018. In FY2019, the company increased their quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.21 per share.

The recent dividend growth has been fantastic, though extremely sporadic. Again I think this shows prudence by the management: the dividend increases are coming when the situation is right. It will be another several months before we hear if there will be a dividend raise for FY2020, that announcement should come in February or March 2020. While the company could certainly afford a larger increase, I am expecting an increase between $0.01 and $0.02 per quarter, translating to an increase of roughly 5-10%. Once again, this is mainly due to the acquisition and the management's priority to pay down the term loan. Larger increases in dividend will follow in the coming years.

Summary

Applied Materials is a perfect example of cash deployment done right. What we are seeing is well managed debt levels, steady CAPEX, an acquisition funded with cash, rising dividends as well as share buybacks which significantly reduce the overall share count.

As a result, the company manages to retain its flexibility while improving shareholder returns. They are able to fund growth internally and they can deploy large amounts of excess cash to where it will benefit the company and shareholders most, whether that is reducing debt, acquisitions, increasing dividend or share buybacks. This leads to sustainable growth for the company as well as great returns to shareholders over the long term.

In short: The management of Applied Materials deserves an A+ for their cash deployment strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.