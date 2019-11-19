Yiren Digital: Avoid At All Cost

Yiren Digital (YRD) recently reported its Q3 earnings with revenue slightly ahead of consensus while EPS missed.

The Bottom Line

We have a bearish view on YRD as we question the company’s sustainability amid an increasingly regulatory environment on China’s P2P lenders and the shift from the P2P lending model towards the loan facilitation model.

Given that the regulator discourages P2P lending, the online lenders in China need to convert into loan facilitators that obtain their funding source from licensed financial institutions such as the banks. However, in the case with YRD, only 5% of the funding source are from licensed institutions compared with 70% or more for its peer such as Lexin (LX), 360 Finance (QFIN) and Qudian (QD). As the crackdown on the P2P sectors continues, we believe that it will take some time for YRD to successfully convert into loan facilitation because it has historically focused on loans with a long tenor, large ticket size and acquiring borrowers from the offline channels that have higher risk profile compared with those of its peers that have shorter loan tenor, smaller ticket size, and acquire users mainly from online channels. That said, establishing a good working relationship with the licensed financial institutions will not be easy as these banks do not want to risk working with YRD only to see their delinquency rate increase.

YRD recently acquired the offline channel of CreditEase which includes over 500 branches and 17k sales force. We believe that this segment could potentially become a liability rather than asset given that P2P lending is still considered an unlicensed lending practice and is unlikely to be granted any license as the regulators prefer loan facilitation over P2P. As such, if YRD cannot obtain a consumer finance license or microcredit license, then we believe the regulators will likely to order YRD to shut down its offline networks.

The current valuation of 3x forward earnings is one standard deviation below its two-year average and may appear to be a value play on China’s rising consumer lending space but we caution that it is more like a value trap rather than a value play.

When comparing its other listed peers, YRD’s 3x forward earnings are largely in-line with that of Qudian, which also has a questionable sustainable growth rate after ending its relationship with Ant Financial and that its borrower demographic consists of mostly subprime borrowers.

Within this group, Lexin trades at a premium of 5x forward earnings and for good reasons as its borrower base (mostly credit card users with existing credit history, young white-collar group, college-educated) is perceived to be lower risk, hence this stock attracts a lot of institutional interest.

Unfavorable Regulatory Environment

China’s online consumer lending sector has been undergoing rapid transformation driven by increased regulations on the unlicensed P2P lenders. The P2P lenders were once considered the hallmark of internet finance era a few years ago as it addresses the unmet demand for both credit and investments. On the credit side, over 70% of China’s population still lack proper credit score due to the inefficient national credit system. Given the many banks are state-owned and prefer to lend to the state-owned corporations, hundreds of millions of borrowers are left out and had to seek alternative credit facility to address their growing consumer demand. On the investment side, the stock market, real estate, and physical commodities are some of the investment choices available for investors. However, the weak housing and stock market give investors fewer alternatives, hence P2P offers them a new investment option that offers a higher yield than money market fund.

Although P2P certainly positions itself favorably by connecting both borrowers and investors, greed within the P2P operators resulted in massive-scale Ponzi schemes such as Ezubao which covered close to 1m investors that collectively lost $7.6bn which was considered the second-largest Ponzi scheme in the world (the first being Madoff scandal).

Given that many investors have their life savings invested in P2P platforms, the regulators stepped in to address the growing risks associated with the platforms and to avoid systemic risk. More importantly, the central government wants to limit the scale of P2P platforms to avoid social unrest.

As such, over the past years we have seen several negative signals that point to the inevitable decline of China’s P2P sector:

First, the exit of Lufax, which was considered a large-scale P2P platform under Ping An Insurance, suggested that P2P license was unlikely to materialize as many in the industry expected Lufax to be the frontrunner for the license should there be one. Having a bellwether existing the industry suggesting that a proper license is unlikely and that Ping An is effectively giving up pursuing this license.

Second, many banks act as custodians for the P2P platforms and recently they were ordered to stop providing custodian services to the P2P platforms by the central regulators. Although the central government did not clearly call an end to P2P, it is worth pointing out that without a custodian service, a P2P platform is unable to operate.

Third, third-party payment companies were targeted by the regulators to stop offering payment and settlement services for the P2P lenders.

Finally, although many expect the regulators to eventually provide a pilot program for the P2P lenders, this process has been delayed for two years and we suspect the delay is due to 1) the regulators’ goal of gradual scale-down of the entire sector, and 2) avoid systemic risk of run on the platform by the investors and large delinquencies by the borrowers. For example, if the regulator announces the end of P2P, borrowers may default on their loans and investors may rush to withdraw their investment. This would result in systemic risk and social unrest.

We believe that the goal of the regulator is to eventually shut down P2P in a systematic fashion. At the peak of the industry, there were over 4000 platforms and now there are less than 500 according to data from WDZJ.com. For the chart below, the blue bars are the number of new P2P platforms, which has been zero since September of 2018. The red line is the number of operational platforms, and the green line is the number of problematic platforms.

The platforms that have sufficient risk management and stable funding source could be converted to loan facilitation in which platforms facilitate lending for the banks. Those that do not qualify for facilitation will be asked to exit the industry. So far, 18 provincial and city-level governments have rolled out P2P exit plans including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hunan Province, Shandong, Guangzhou, Chongqing, and Henan.

YRD Facing an Uphill Battle

Given the unfavorable regulatory environment, we do not believe that YRD is well positioned for the shift toward loan facilitation as it is mainly a P2P platform that focuses on long tenor loans and large ticket size with borrowers that have a questionable credit history. That said, we believe that it will take some time for YRD to attract institutions such as the banks to be their funding partners.

The recent acquisition of the asset from Credit Ease was at an unfavorable term and we believe added to the overall liability of the business model rather than addressing its weakness. We note that YRD closed the business realignment with CreditEase middle of this year in which it acquired a P2P platform for a total consideration of RMB5.6bn in forms of newly issues shares and cash. The acquired asset mostly consists of unsecured consumer lending with a small component being secured and SME lending. We estimate that the acquisition price was around 9-10x trailing P/E which is dilutive to YRD’s 5x P/E at the time.

It is worth noting that the acquired asset has a higher proportion of customers with poor credit history and this group accounts for 53% of the total loans originated in 2018. As such funding cost for YRD will likely increase, and along with higher sales and marketing we believe that YRD’s profitably will likely be under pressure in the foreseeable future.

Asset Quality Remains a Concern

To YRD’s credit, the company has been tightening its credit approval process as delinquency has surged. As a result, loan volume has been trending lower in the recent quarters and this is reflected in the lower revenue growth in the most recent quarter.

Despite YRD’s stricter approval process, asset quality has yet to show a material turnaround. On a vintage basis, net charge-off continues to increase.

That said, provision is likely to remain elevated in the near-term. We note that YRD makes around 14% provision under the credit assurance program. For the 2017 loans that have yet to mature, the net charge-off has surpassed the 14% level.

Source: Yiren Digital

What is Priced In?

At 3x forward earnings we believe that the downsides are largely priced in the stock. However, we believe there will be further downside risk if YRD’s asset quality continues to deteriorate, which results in higher credit cost and smaller unit economics on its earnings. With loan volume expected to slow down in the coming years as the company continues to tighten its credit approval, we believe that revenue and earnings will continue to see downside surprises. Additionally, potential regulatory shock on cessation of P2P platforms will further push the valuation multiple to a low level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.