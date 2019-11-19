SATS: Short-Term Headwinds Persist, But Long-Term Growth Potential Remains Unchanged

SATS' 2QFY2020 organic revenue growth has been disappointing due to weak cargo volumes, while its share of income from joint ventures and associates was affected by Jet Airways' flight suspension.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF) (OTC:SPASY) [SATS:SP], a leading provider of food solutions and gateway services in 13 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is facing near-term earnings headwinds due to weak cargo volumes and Jet Airways' flight suspension. Nevertheless, SATS' long-term growth prospects continue to be promising, with bolt-on acquisitions and central kitchens in China being key growth drivers for the future.

SATS trades at 23.4 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E, which represents a premium to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on SATS published on July 25, 2019. SATS' share price has increased slightly by +3% from S$4.91 as of July 23, 2019, to S$5.07 as of November 15, 2019. I retain my "Neutral" rating on the stock, as the stock remains expensive at above 20 times forward P/E despite short-term headwinds. While I like the stock's long-term growth potential, I think that there could be better entry opportunities at prices implying lower valuations.

Unexciting Organic Revenue Growth Largely Due To Weak Cargo Volumes With Japan Being Sole Bright Spot

In my initiation article, I highlighted SATS' weak 1QFY2020 results as the reason for the company's share price weakness. SATS' recent 2QFY2020 financial results announced on November 12, 2019, continued to be disappointing. SATS' EBIT (excluding share of results of associates and joint ventures to be discussed in the next section) and PATMI (profit after tax and minority interests) were down -1.5% and -7.6% YoY at S$65.0 million and S$60.7 million, respectively, for 2QFY2020.

SATS' headline revenue grew +9.8% YoY from S$453.1 million in 2QFY2019 to S$497.4 million in 2QFY2020. This was largely driven by the consolidation of Ground Team Red Holdings Sdn Bhd and Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd for the Gateway Services business segment, and Country Foods Pte Ltd (formerly known as SATS BRF Food Pte Ltd) for the Food Solutions business segment.

Specifically, SATS' revenue for the Food Solutions segment increased by +8% YoY or S$20.1 million to S$271 million for 2QFY2020, while segment revenue for the Gateway Services business grew +12.1% YoY or S$24.3 million, to $225.9 million in the recent quarter. Of the S$20.1 million increase in Food Solutions segment revenue, the consolidation of Country Foods contributed S$13.9 million or close to 70% of the incremental segment revenue YoY growth. Similarly, the consolidation of Ground Team Red Holdings Sdn Bhd and Ground Team Red Sdn Bhd was responsible for S$23 million or 95% of SATS' S$24.3 million incremental revenue growth for its Gateway Services business.

In other words, SATS' organic revenue growth for 2QFY2020 was weak, excluding the impact of consolidation. I estimate that the company's organic YoY revenue growth rates for the Food Solutions and Gateway Services segments were +2.6% YoY and +0.6% YoY, respectively, for 2QFY2020.

Notably, the weak +0.6% YoY organic revenue growth for SATS' Gateway Services business in the recent quarter was primarily due to weak cargo volume. The company's total cargo/mail processed decreased by -2.5% YoY from 934,350 in 1HFY2019 to 910,600 in 1HFY2020. Specifically, SATS' cargo handling volumes at Changi Airport in its home market, Singapore, declined -5.7% YoY in 2QFY2020.

Declining cargo volumes are not unexpected, given U.S.-China trade tensions and weakening global economic growth. The decrease in cargo volumes also has a disproportionate impact on SATS' operating profit, as the cargo business is a high fixed cost business with significant operating leverage. SATS' EBIT margin decreased by -150 basis points YoY from 14.6% in 2QFY2019 to 13.1% in 2QFY2020. SATS also noted at its 2QFY2020 earnings call on November 12, 2019, that its Food Solutions segment has seen a slight downwards pricing trend in 2QFY2020.

Looking ahead, SATS' near-term cargo volumes are expected to be dictated by geopolitics (i.e. U.S.-China trade talks) and specific trade patterns & trend across South-east Asia. It is impossible to have any visibility on short-term cargo volumes, as cargo agents and freight forwarders typically don't have forward bookings beyond the next quarter or two. In the medium-to-long term, the company's cargo volumes should be on an upward trend, in line with e-commerce growth.

On the flip side, Japan has been a bright spot for SATS. The company's revenue and PATMI for Japan increased by +6.1% and +8.3% YoY to S$71.6 million and S$1.3 million for 2QFY2020. This is attributable to SATS' Japanese subsidiary, TFK Corporation, which is the leading airline caterer in Japan serving airlines at the Narita and Haneda airports. TFK Corporation's strong performance in 2QFY2020 was due to incremental volumes from the recent Rugby World Cup held in Japan and new clients.

Going forward, TFK Corporation is the most well-positioned among airline caterers in Japan to capitalize on growing travel demand driven by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. TFK Corporation recently acquired the land adjacent to its current central kitchen for expansion, to cater to increased flight demand, as the Haneda airport has already expanded its annual international flight capacity from 60,000 to 99,000 slots. According to SATS' comments at its recent 2QFY2020 results briefing on November 12, 2019, none of the other airline caterers at Haneda airport have expanded their central kitchens, unlike its Japanese subsidiary, TFK Corporation.

Jet Airways Flight Suspension Continues To Impact Share Of Income From Joint Ventures And Associates

SATS' share of income from joint ventures and associates declined by -2.1% YoY from S$14.0 million in 2QFY2019 to S$13.7 million in 2QFY2020. The main culprit was the company's Indian associate Taj SATS Air Catering, which suffered from India's financially-distressed airline Jet Airways suspending its flights since April 2019.

Earlier, there have been expectations that Jet Airways' share of income from associates and joint ventures should see improvement in 2QFY2020 due to the fact that existing slots should have been partially filled up by other airlines by 2QFY2020 and the absence of S$3.3 million in credit losses relating to receivables from Jet Airways that were recorded in 1QFY2020.

SATS clarified at the company's recent 2QFY2020 earnings call that it would take a couple of quarters for Jet Airways' slots to be fully filled up and for passenger volumes to be restored to prior levels. As of end-2QFY2020, there is still a gap between the passenger volumes prior to Jet Airways suspending its flights and current passenger volumes.

Also, the absence of credit losses in 2QFY2020 did have a positive impact on SATS' financial results. The company's -2.1% YoY decline in share of income from joint ventures and associates for 2QFY2020 was an improvement from the -4.6% YoY drop in share of income from joint ventures and associates for 1QFY2020.

Bolt-On Acquisitions And China Central Kitchens Are Key Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Notwithstanding short-term earnings headwinds, SATS still has significant long-term growth potential.

One key growth driver is acquisitions. SATS disclosed its target of investing S$1 billion in either mergers & acquisitions or greenfield/brownfield capital expenditures in the next three years at the company's Capital Markets Day in May 2019. The markets that SATS operates in are fragmented and should undergo market consolidation over time. For example, no company (apart from SATS) in the Asia Pacific in-flight catering services market has over 10% market share. In other words, future bolt-on acquisitions are key growth opportunities for SATS. Major acquisitions are unlikely as SATS is already the market leader in Asia in segments it operates in and large targets that are in similar in size with SATS don't exist.

At the company's 2QFY2020 results briefing on November 12, 2019, SATS highlighted that it is "one of the companies that will get the first call" when M&A opportunities arise. These opportunities could take the form of either an exclusive acquisition deal or an auction open to multiple bidders.

SATS is also the preferred acquirer in many situations. For example, as an increasing number of airlines divest their in-house airline catering operations for various reasons (including clearer business focus, cost reduction etc.), these airlines want to sell their in-house airline catering operations to an established and reliable player which they can continue to do business with. Having a track record of working with leading airport Changi Airport and top-tier airline Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) (OTCPK:SINGF) [SIA:SP], SATS is synonymous with quality. Also, being an Asian airline caterer, SATS has an advantage over European and North American peers in acquiring other Asian airline caterers, as SATS has a good understanding and appreciation of Asian cuisine.

As current market conditions are weak, SATS' potential acquisition targets could potentially be acquired at cheaper valuations, increasing the possibility of opportunistic and value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions for the company in the near term.

Another growth driver for SATS is the opportunity in China central kitchens.

SATS recently announced on November 11, 2019, that it had incorporated a new 50%-owned subsidiary in China, Ganzhou SATS Aviation Food Co., Ltd. Ganzhou SATS Aviation Food is a new catering venture set up to serve a medium-sized airport in Ganzhou. This is complementary to the company's earlier acquisition of a 50% interest in Nanjing Weizhou Airline Food Company in May 2019, a supplier and distributor of frozen food and ambient meals to 85 airports of the 200-plus airports in China. SATS is building a small, low-capital and low-cost central kitchen for its airline catering business at the Ganzhou airport, which was only made possible by leveraging on Nanjing Weizhou Airline Food Company's extensive supply chain network.

The bigger opportunity for SATS' central kitchens lies in China's non-aviation food solutions market.

Currently, non-aviation food revenue accounts for only 20% of SATS' total Food Solutions segment revenue. SATS emphasized at the company's recent 2QFY2020 earnings call that the non-aviation food business has the potential to be as large as its aviation catering business in the long term, beyond the next five years. This is supported by data that suggests that the size of China's addressable (only considering fast casual restaurants that could potentially use SATS' central kitchen services) consumer food service market is five times as large as the country's aviation catering market.

More importantly, increasing the contribution from non-aviation food revenue over time will help to reduce SATS' cyclicality and correlation with the aviation sector, and potentially lead to a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations in the long run. SATS currently operates central kitchens in Kunshan and Nanjing, and a new central kitchen in Tianjin currently under construction with the capacity of 100,000 meals per day is expected to commence operations in 2021. The company's current client base includes KFC & Pizza Hut restaurant operator Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), and China's leading hotpot restaurant operator, Haidilao (OTC:HDALF) among others.

Valuation

SATS trades at 23.4 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 21.7 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$5.07 as of November 15, 2019. This represents a premium to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 20 times.

SATS offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SATS are weaker-than-expected cargo volumes, higher-than-expected costs, a failure to integrate past acquisitions well, and overpaying for new acquisitions.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.