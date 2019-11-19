Sell Urban Outfitters Into Earnings

Source: Barron's

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reports quarterly earnings on November 19th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.0 billion and EPS of $0.57. The revenue estimate implies 3% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Growth Is Dying

At one time, Urban Outfitters was growing like a bad weed. The company could potentially meet or exceed earnings and revenue expectations this quarter. However, the days of outsized growth appear to be over. Last quarter, the company reported revenue of $962 million, down 3% Y/Y. The bigger Urban Outfitters gets, the harder it is to grow revenue at its previous clip. Couple that with the fact that we could be at peak economy and you could have a recipe for stagnant to declining revenue growth for the foreseeable future. Revenue for J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) fell by high single digits in its recent earnings report. Both J.C. Penney and Urban Outfitters are traditional retailers selling through physical locations and trying to transition more to online sales.

Last quarter, revenue from Urban Outfitters' retail operations fell 3% Y/Y, while wholesale revenue fell by double-digits.

Pursuant to brands, revenue for Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie Group fell 2% and 6%, respectively. Revenue growth for Free People was flat. Urban Outfitters reported negative 5% retail sales comparable due to the under-performance of women's apparel. A fall-off in women's apparel and beauty products drove a negative 3% retail sales comparable at Anthropologie. Comparable retail sales at Free People increased 6%, partially offset by a decline in sales to North American department stores.

The Urban Outfitters brand and Anthropologie represented over 75% of the company's total revenue. Management must stem the slide in sales of women's apparel, lest its revenue could continue to face headwinds. Fashion is fickle, and it could take a few quarters for management to get a handle on what styles and assortments are selling over others. The company must stay on top of fashion trends while fending off online competition. Revenue declines at J.C. Penney and the bankruptcy filing at Forever 21 imply it could be tough sledding for traditional retailers.

Margins Are Deteriorating

Falling margins amid stagnant to declining revenue are having a double negative impact on operating income. Gross profit of $316 million fell by double digits. Gross margin was 33%, down over 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Higher markdowns in women's apparel and deleverage in store occupancy hurt margins last quarter. Margins were also negatively impacted by increased sales through the digital channel. Digital sales could keep the company's top line from falling, yet further crimp margins next quarter.

SG&A expense was $238 million, falling 1% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue, it increased by 60 basis points. Increased marketing expenses to support the digital channel weighed. As a result, operating income of $82 million fell 31% Y/Y. Operating income margin was 8%, down over 300 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Management needs to cut SG&A expense in order to protect operating income margins. However, it needs to spend money in order to make money via its digital channel.

Inventory was another issue that materialized. Inventory was $440 million, a $64 million increase versus the year-earlier period. If revenue is falling, then Urban Outfitters should be selling down inventory. Management intimated the trade war may have caused inventory to swell. To sell down stale inventory, the company may have to increase markdowns. This could hurt margins further, and it could be a major discussion item on the earnings call.

Conclusion

URBN is down over 15% Y/Y. Declining revenue growth and deteriorating margins could weigh next quarter. Sell URBN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.