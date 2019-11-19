Stamps.Com: Growing Competition Will Continue To Deteriorate Revenue

I believe the company was closer to fair value in May at a price of $35.

While revenue per user and number of users slip, overhead costs are rising at an accelerating pace.

Competition in shipping SaaS is rapidly growing and, because barriers to entry are low, Stamps.com is quickly losing its profitability moat.

Stamps.com rose with Amazon and now may fall by Amazon due to its development of better in-house shipping services.

Stamps.com has been on a wild ride. Up until last year, Stamps.com (STMP) was a major benefactor of the "Amazon Effect". The boom in entrepreneurial online selling caused revenue for companies offering streamlined shipping solutions to skyrocket. Stamps.com helps sellers easily buy labels at a discounted price and efficiently process customer orders.

As the boom grew, STMP's price rose from $8 in 2008 to $285 in 2018 and actually outperformed (AMZN) by a decent margin during the end of its price bubble. However, as shown below, STMP's stock price collapsed once AMZN's made a top:

Data by YCharts

Many today have become hopeful that the company can return to its previous growth path, but in my opinion, the company's current core business model is flawed and the company lacks a moat to deal with rapidly growing competition.

While it was cheap in May, now that the stock has doubled it may be a good time to sell before investors realize the company's sales are likely on a long-term downward trend.

My E-Commerce Boom-Bust Backstory

I actually used to be a seller on Amazon and know firsthand how useful the tools Stamps.com sells are. That said, because of my experience, I also realize how difficult it will be for Stamps.com to maintain users without losing profits.

I used services like Stamps.com's Shipstation for some time. But, as my business grew, I quickly found that it was easiest to ship directly through Amazon's "Fulfill by Amazon" program, even for items not sold on Amazon.

The problem is that the barriers to entry to this market are very low. Certain subsidiaries like Shipstation have a pretty strong customer base due to network effects, but they all lack a strong moat and competition is burgeoning. There are now literally hundreds of web-based shipping software available that will likely take customers from Stamps.com and force the company to overspend on online marketing.

Stamp.com's strategy for dealing with growing competition is simply to try to buy all of its competitors. These currently include Shipstation, Shipworks, Endicia, MetaPack, and Shipping Easy (not to be confused with a competitor EasyShip which is a competitor).

All of these subsidiaries perform the same function: Web-based shipping and sales analytics with third-party integrations to online retailers. The added benefit of these acquisitions is they can indirectly sell stamps.com subscriptions through subscriptions to their subsidiary websites. However, there are now so many multi-channel online shipping tools that offer label discounts that Stamps.com has few long-term competitive advantages.

On top of that, the era of the small online selling entrepreneur Stamp.com's primary customer) is, in my opinion, slowly dying. Huge (primarily overseas) producers have finally learned to cut out the middle-man and sell directly on Amazon (or equivalents). Over time, this will likely mean many online shipping companies like Stamps.com will lose their customer base as their "home business" customer base shrinks.

Recent Rally is a Clear Dead Cat Bounce

The market seemed to realize this last year when (STMP) fell from $285 all the way to $34 in May of this year. At that point, the stock was a bit undervalued and had a very low P/E ratio, but now that it's back up to $85, it may be a good time to sell.

To begin, take a look at how the company's sales have made a clear top and is now back on the decline. I also included various levels of income to show how its profit margins are quickly declining and likely to push the company into a loss in Q4:

Data by YCharts

There are two main causes of the company's revenue decline, stagnation in customer growth, and a decline in revenue per customer. Both of these problems are due to the confluence of increased competition in the space and growing consolidation in E-Commerce as a whole.

As you can see below, revenue per customer has been flat this year and below 2018 levels:

(Q3 Stamps.com Presentation)

The same pattern is reflected in total customers:

(Q3 Stamps.com Presentation)

It is understandable for a company to have either stagnant customer growth and rising revenue per customer as that would imply the company is trying to acquire higher quality and likely lower churn clients. It would also be reasonable to have stagnated revenue per customer and a rising number of customers as that would imply they are trying to seize market share. However, for Stamp.com both of those key factors are slipping which is a sign of a competitive disadvantage.

We can actually get an idea of this competition directly by looking at google search volume trends. Take a look at search popularity for the listed terms:

Note, Shipstation and Shipworks are Stamp.com's subsidiaries

(Google Trends)

The problem is actually pretty simple. Stamps.com's competitors are forced to compete with each other since they all perform essentially the same function under different brands. It was smart of Stamps.com to acquire Shipstation as it is now one of the largest in the industry, but the brand's growth has devalued the Shipworks brand. Shippo, a competing brand not owned by Stamps.com, has been growing faster as they've made efforts to undercut Shipstation.

Stamps.com's strategy of buying any and all potential competitors will continue to be a steep uphill battle. As I mentioned earlier, the barriers to entry are relatively low and there are now hundreds of these SaaS firms that do the same function and all have the same selling points.

The Future is 3rd Party Fulfillment

For now, Stamps.com still has the brands with the largest customer base, but I believe ultimately the space will be dominated by the likes of Amazon. I was one of the initial users of Amazon FBA's multi-channel fulfillment and it enabled me to run an importing and online sales business without ever needing to touch or even see the products since they went to Amazon's warehouses and, when someone purchased from my site, would be automatically fulfilled.

Thus, Amazon can do exactly what Stamps.com can and much more. While Amazon's analytics may not be as good as that of Stamps.com's subsidiaries, they can easily be improved.

Put simply, Stamps.com's revenue will likely be ultimately doomed unless they can somehow build a physical moat via warehouse fulfillment services. Amazon FBA is one example, but perhaps a better one is EasyShip which not only has the same services as SippingEasy/Shipstation but also has 3rd party warehouse integration.

To explain exactly what I mean, take a look at this diagram from BigCommerce

Take a look at the Google Trends search volume for Stamps.com's subsidiary Shipping Easy which does not have 3rd party fulfillment vs. Easyship which does:

If the trend toward third-party fulfillment expands and Stamps.com does not adapt, I expect the company's revenue to decline at an increasing rate.

The Bottom Line

While the company's sales and likely future sales are on the decline, overhead costs continue to mount:

Data by YCharts

If this trend continues it will be highly problematic for the firm. Marketing costs are likely to continue to rise as Stamp.com and subsidiaries fight for the top-seat on Google Adwords. I am a bit surprised by how fast R&D spending is rising. It is worth noting that STMP currently spends 14% of its revenue on R&D while technology companies Apple (AAPL) and (IBM) spend 6% and 7% respectively.

Overall, STMP looks like a clear "sell". With a P/E ratio of just under 20X and a negative expected earnings outlook, I believe the company was closer to fair value in May when it was trading at $32 (nearly 60% lower). If they can create a strategy to keep customers (and keep them happy), the company has the potential to turn around declining sales, but I expect competition to continue to create major difficulties for some time. Accordingly, I may short STMP with a price target range of $30-$40.

