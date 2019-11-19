Dynacor Gold Mines: Still Delivering And Still Underperforming

Despite these positives, I think that Dynacor shares are suitable mainly for investors interested in dividend-paying companies with great exposure to gold prices.

A few days ago Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) released its 3Q 2019 report. As expected (I discussed this issue in this article), the company delivered outstanding figures. The market reaction was enthusiastic and Dynacor shares were among the best performing stocks in the entire precious metals industry (jumping 8.6% at huge trading volume). However, although I am optimistic about Dynacor, I have a gut feeling that this stock is prone to lag behind classic miners. Simply put, due to undisclosed reasons, the company seems to be totally out of investors' favor and those betting on higher share prices can be disappointed going forward. Hence, momentum investors are advised to avoid Dynacor shares. On the other hand, I have a good message for investors looking for a decent, dividend-paying company with great exposure to gold prices - Dynacor can be an interesting pick for them.

Introduction - how this business works

The company's business is pretty simple - it purchases ore from small-scale miners (artisanal miners) across Peru, processes it at the Veta Dorada mill and sells the extracted gold and silver on the market. As a result, the profitability of this business depends on two factors:

A margin between the price of ore purchased and the market price of gold - the higher the margin the better

Throughput (the amount of ore processed) - the higher throughput the better

3Q 2019 results

Production

In 3Q 2019 Dynacor produced 22.2 thousand ounces of gold, the highest figure in its history. This fact plus high gold prices stood behind very decent results.

Cash flow

For example, cash flow from operations jumped to $3.0 million (the chart below) and free cash flow to $2.9M (in this case I define free cash flow as cash flow from operations excluding working capital issues less CAPEX). To be honest, I am not surprised to see these figures - as discussed in my last article on Dynacor, the company made it clear that in the second half of the year it expects higher production.

Throughput

However, I am positively surprised to see throughput reaching a level of 300 tons of ore per day (the chart on the right):

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers, since putting the Veta Dorada plant in operation, the company tried to reach daily throughput of 300 tons. To no avail. Finally, last quarter they did it.

Ore stockpiles

What is more, despite higher throughput, it looks like the company is on track to solve one of its main problems and secure sufficient ore stockpiles to keep its business going smoothly. As the chart below shows, at the end of 3Q 2019 the ore stockpiles jumped to $2.6M (the red arrow), the highest figure since starting operations at Veta Dorada (of course, higher gold prices had additional, positive impact on this figure):

Source: Simple Digressions

Costs of production

Now, due to higher gold prices, during 3Q 2019 Dynacor was paying $937 per ton of ore purchased from artisanal miners, the highest figure in history of Veta Dorada:

I am not surprised - high gold prices drive the costs of ore higher. However, it is the gross margin (defined as revenue less direct cash costs of production) that is a critical measure in the processing business. And in 3Q 2019 Dynacor managed to raise this margin to 15.4% ($227 / $1,472), significantly beating the result reported in 3Q 2018 (13.1%):

Source: Dynacor's Management Discussion, page 9

Investor friendly initiatives

Share buy-back program

To remind my readers, in 2Q 2018 the company initiated a share buy-back program, since then repurchasing 1.2 million common shares (approximately 3% of total shares outstanding). What is more, I really like the way Dynacor conducts this program. As the chart below shows, the company's policy is to purchase its shares at the lowest price possible; and vice versa, when share prices go up, the program slows down:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: there was one exception - in 1Q 2019 Dynacor bought a lot of shares (314 thousand) at a relatively high price ($1.31 a share)

Dividend program - a medium-term catalyst

In 3Q 2018 Dynacor started another investor-friendly initiative, a dividend program. However, I am a bit disappointed with this initiative (I discussed this issue in my previous articles) - although the current dividend yield of 2.8% is quite generous, I am confident Dynacor is able to pay more. As mentioned above, last quarter the company generated a quarterly free cash flow of $2.9M and returned only $0.5M to its shareholders (a dividend of $0.3M plus share buy-back program amounting to $0.2M). So, definitely, there is plenty of room to raise the dividend.

On the other hand, the company's policy is to increase throughput to around 360 tons of ore per day in the not so distant future. To do it, Dynacor has to build up its stockpiles and increase payables (to buy more ore from artisanal miners). In other words, additional investment in working capital is needed. As a result, although I am confident that the company is able to pay higher dividends, it may take some time to see this happening.

Low trading volume - additional risk factor

There is an additional risk factor the investors interested in investing in Dynacor shares should keep in mind - low trading volume. The shares of Dynacor are primary listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Unfortunately, these shares are pretty illiquid. For example, this year the average daily volume stood at 27.8 thousand shares up to now. Definitely, it is not easy to buy or sell these shares.

Summary

During 3Q 2019 Dynacor reached two significant milestones: recorded the highest quarterly production ever and increased the Veta Dorada throughput to 300 tons of ore per day. As a result, the company delivered strong cash flow and is on track to meet at least the lower end of its production guidance for 2019 (72 thousand ounces of gold). In addition, the company managed to lift up the ore stockpiles to a record level - in the past a low level of stockpiles used to be a critical risk factor for Dynacor and its investors.

As a result, I am still positive about Dynacor in the medium term. However, as discussed above, I think that Dynacor is not a suitable pick for momentum investors. The company is totally ignored, underfollowed and unpopular among precious metals investors. On the other hand, for investors interested in a solid (practically no debt) dividend paying company with significant exposure to gold prices, Dynacor may present an interesting buying opportunity.

