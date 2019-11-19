European Financials A Great Contrarian Trade

Not all global equities have rallied like the US.

Mutual funds have historically offered safety and diversification. And they spare you the responsibility of picking individual stocks. - Ron Chernow

Less than one-and-a-half months are left until the end of the trading year, and US stocks keep making new all-time highs. The exuberance continues, despite no significant progress on the US-China trade deal.

One of the last Lead-Lag Reports noted that global stocks had seen a boost lately. US, Asia, and European stocks performed well as trade war fear ease. Asset flows have been the highest in two years.

Recession signs seem to fade away. In the US, the yield curve steepening brings back investors' optimism. However, if history tells us something, the re-steepening of the USD curve does not mean that we are necessarily out of the woods. It happened prior to the three most recent recessions as well, as the chart below shows.

People already start talking about bubbles and how unsustainable everything is. In a way, looking at the percent of IPOs with negative EPS, the market exceeded the previous peak, fueling fears of a turnaround.

It may be that investors are reluctant to buy into the new US stocks highs - but what about the alternative? European financials (EUFN) seem to offer an exciting opportunity for a contrarian trade.

The banking sector, which makes over half of the EUFN, suffered in the last two years from a combination of easing monetary policy and the ECB keeping the main refinancing rate into the negative territory.

But markets always prices in future developments. With Mario Draghi's departure, the most dovish voice in the ECB, the monetary policy in the Eurozone may shift.

The health of the banking sector is essential for the European economy. A recent Deutsche Bank study reveals that, while the US is a market-based financial system, in Europe, over eighty percent of bank financing is running on bank loans.

The recent QE program that started in the Eurozone didn't send the Euro lower, as many expected. At this week's Euro Finance Week, Luis de Guindos, the European Central Bank Vice President, said that the ECB wouldn't reach the limits on the QE program shortly. But a chart compiled by Jefferies suggests markets have a different opinion about that. Just look at Netherlands and Germany!

Truth be said, one of the most significant vulnerabilities of the Eurozone banking sector relates to the weak profitability prospects. The cost-to-income ratio is simply too high in many European countries.

It is true that the European banks have much steeper hills to climb, but recent steps in cutting costs (including jobs) in order to handle the negative rate environment are encouraging to long-term viability.

The technical picture on the EUFN looks promising. While correcting for the past two years, it bounced from dynamic support recently. Moreover, it formed a double bottom (a bullish reversal pattern) right on the support. It brings into focus the recent series of lower highs. If broken, it suggests a new high may be in cards.

A clear break above the $20 mark turns this chart into a bullish setup. While the double bottom must hold for bulls to be right, the move triggers a minimum target of $24 - enough for attracting new flows.

Is the US exuberance contagious? For long-term investors, contrarian trading is a favored method of picking up cheap assets. European banks seem to fit the bill.

