Introduction

We at High Dividend Opportunities are of the belief that we will be in a low to falling interest rate environment for at least a few years or much longer. Therefore, we have been presenting a series of articles on undervalued and relatively safe high-yielding preferred stocks and baby bonds. So far our view is playing out as prices of preferred stocks have risen strongly this year with yields moving lower. It's getting difficult to find relatively safe high-yielding preferred stocks and baby bonds. Today we believe we have found an exceptional and unusual value to offer readers and subscribers that's off the radar of most investors. That value is Steel Partners Holdings Preferred A stock, which is really an unusual form of "term preferred stock" that provides two maturity dates.

Steel Partners Holdings LP

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) is a diversified holding company with a large variety of businesses in various sectors. According to their latest 10-Q SEC filing:

The Diversified Industrial segment is comprised of manufacturers of engineered niche industrial products, with leading market positions in many of the markets they serve. Its manufacturing operations encompass joining materials, tubing, building materials, performance materials, electrical products, cutting replacement products and services, and packaging businesses. The Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry and owns a youth sports business. The operations of the sports business are not material to the Company. The Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities, including originating loans, issuing credit cards and taking deposits that are federally insured. WebBank originates and funds consumer and small business loans through lending programs with unaffiliated companies that market and service the programs ("Marketing Partners"), where the Marketing Partners subsequently purchase the loans (or interests in the loans) that are originated by WebBank. WebBank retains a portion of the loans it originates for its Marketing Partners. WebBank also has private-label financing programs that are branded for a specific retailer, manufacturer, dealer channel, proprietary network or bank card program. WebBank participates in syndicated commercial and industrial as well as asset-based credit facilities and asset-based securitizations through relationships with other financial institutions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of several consolidated subsidiaries, including Steel Services Ltd ("Steel Services"), equity method and other investments, and cash and cash equivalents. Its income or loss includes certain unallocated general corporate expenses. Steel Services has management services agreements with our consolidated subsidiaries and other related companies. Services provided include assignment of C-Level management personnel, legal, tax, accounting, treasury, consulting, auditing, administrative, compliance, environmental health and safety, human resources, marketing, investor relations, operating group management and other similar services.

More will be discussed about the company's safety and financial situation during our discussion regarding the safety of the preferred stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP Preferred Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP offers one publicly-traded preferred stock, Steel Partners Holdings L.P., 6.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Units (NYSE:SPLP.PA) (some brokers will use a different symbol).

Current Price: $23.05 per share

$23.05 per share Dividend: $1.50 per share

$1.50 per share Call Date: Anytime at $25.00 + accrued interest

Anytime at $25.00 + accrued interest 1st Maturity Date: February 7, 2020 Holders can redeem 20% of their holdings at $25.21 **

February 7, 2020 Holders can redeem 20% of their holdings at $25.21 2nd Maturity Date: February 7, 2026 Mandatory redemption of remaining shares at $25.21 **

February 7, 2026 Mandatory redemption of remaining shares at $25.21 Yield-to-Maturity : 20% of shares mature in 2/7/2020 with a 49% annualized YTM. Remaining 80% of shares carry a 7.8% YTM.

: Ex-Dividend Dates: Approximately February 28th, May 28th, August 28th, November 28th

SPLP is a Limited Partnership and will issue K-1s for tax purposes.

** Redemption is at $25 plus accrued dividends which approximates $25.21 per share.

Dividends may be paid in stock or cash, but so far all dividends have been paid in cash. The 2020 redemption of shares will be paid in all cash. The 2026 share redemption may be paid in cash or stock or a combination. If stock is issued, $25 worth of stock will be issued per share using the average stock price from the previous 60 days.

SPLP currently has 7.93 million shares of preferred stock outstanding. According to the most recent 10-Q filing, holders of SPLP-A will have the option to redeem 1.6 million shares on a pro rata basis on February 7, 2020.

For a preferred stock that's not perpetual, but has a finite maturity date like a bond, we believe the gain of $2.54 over the next 11 weeks on 20% of your position, plus a 7.8% yield-to-maturity on your remaining position, provides an extraordinary value.

Safety of SPLP-A

1- Liquidity

SPLP currently has $206 million in cash among its various business holdings, or enough to call all preferred stock right now, so there will certainly be no issue regarding the redemption of 20% of their outstanding preferred stock on Feb. 7, 2020. The cost of the redemption of the preferred stock in 2020 and 2026 already have been accounted for in the SPLP balance sheet under liabilities. You can see under "Current liabilities" the portion due in 2020 and the remaining portion of the preferred stock liability is further down labeled "Preferred unit liability." So the "preferred stock" is actually treated like a bond in terms of its place on the balance sheet due to the obligatory maturity date.

Source: SPLP 10-Q SEC Filing

2- Interest and Preferred Dividend Coverage

On the 2nd quarter conference call, SPLP management provided guidance for 2019 of around $190 million of adjusted EBITDA. Annual interest expense is expected to be around $40 million with preferred dividends at $12 million. This totals $52 million in interest and dividend expense which is covered by EBITDA of $196 million providing a very solid coverage of 3.65 times. If we deduct the $40 million in interest expense from EBITDA, that leaves $150 million of EBTDA covering $12 million in preferred dividends or a preferred dividend coverage of a whopping 12.5 times. The preferred dividend is only a paltry $3 million per quarter to SPLP.

3- Company Stock Buyback

SPLP has bought back almost one-third of its common stock over time and continues to repurchase common stock, buying back 505,000 common shares in the first half of 2019. This shows great confidence in the company by management. The number of SPLP shares sold short is near zero showing no interest in shorting SPLP. Additionally, insiders hold a large stake in SPLP. Although Yahoo Finance shows 25% inside ownership, an article by Dayton Investing states that management owns 50% of outstanding shares. Whichever is correct, management has a large stake in the success of SPLP.

4- The Right to Pay the Dividends and the 2026 Redemption in Stock

Currently the company is paying dividends in cash and we expect that to continue. Since the company clearly believes its common stock is undervalued and is buying back stock, it would make no sense to pay dividends using an undervalued common stock, especially when they have a large cash hoard and have no problem paying in cash.

It may be a small negative that SPLP has the possibility to redeem the shares for stock in 2026, as when you turn around and sell the common stock, you may get slightly less than $25 per share. But on the positive side, SPLP having this option to pay in common stock means that there's no reason that they will not be able to redeem the preferred stock on its maturity date in 2026. Even if they are having serious liquidity problems, and don't have enough cash for redemption of the remaining preferred stock, they can still redeem the preferred stock without using any cash.

5- Diversification

The fact that SPLP has investments in a large number of different businesses in different sectors provides a diversification of income that few other preferred stocks can offer. Sector risk is a very important form of risk, and diversified conglomerates greatly mitigate this sector risk.

Fair Value of SPLP-A

Given the bond-like character of SPLP-A, as well as its strong liquidity, coverage ratios, diversification, insider ownership and strong company share buyback, we estimate fair value of SPLP-A at $23.80, or $0.75 higher than where it currently trades. At $23.80 that will provide the holders of SPLP-A with a 7.5% yield-to-maturity (YTM). This is quite a nice yield for what is a "term preferred stock" (a preferred stock that has a maturity date). After 20% of your position is redeemed at $25.21, fair value will then drop to $23.50.

So, at current prices, not only will you receive a 7.8% YTM on 80% of your SPLP-A shares, and a $2.54 windfall for 11 weeks on 20% of your shares, but you also have what we believe is $0.75 of price upside if you don't wish to hold to SPLP-A to maturity.

We believe a catalyst for the stock price to move up is the Feb. 7, 2020, date where 20% of shares will be redeemed for $25.21. Additionally, the stock goes ex-dividend very soon on Nov. 27.

Summary/Conclusion

SPLP-A is a preferred stock like no other, and in a good way It's a "term preferred" stock so it's not perpetual, but unlike typical "term preferred" stocks, it matures in two stages. 20% of preferred shares can be redeemed in less than three months (Feb. 7, 2020), at $25.21 in cash. That will provide an immediate windfall of $2.54 per share including dividends given its current price of $23.05 (providing a 49% annualized return on 20% of your holdings).

The remaining 80% of investor's shares will be redeemed for $25.21 on Feb. 7, 2026, for an 7.8% yield-to-maturity.

In terms of safety, SPLP has a very solid 3.65 EBITDA coverage of interest plus preferred dividends. Preferred dividend coverage is a very large 12.5 times. SPLP is diversified and owns many businesses in different sectors and this diversification helps to avoid the sector risk that other companies face. SPLP also has great confidence in its businesses. It has bought back one third of its common stock and continues to do share buybacks, buying back 505,000 shares in just the first half of 2019.

Our fair market price for SPLP-A is $23.80. At $23.80, you are provided with a 7.5% yield-to-maturity. This fair value price is $0.75 higher than its current price, so we believe SPLP-A has upside price potential.

We believe the partial redemption at $25.21 that occurs in 11 weeks will be a catalyst for higher prices over the coming weeks as will the soon-to-come ex-dividend date.

SPLP-A goes ex-dividend very soon on Nov. 27.

