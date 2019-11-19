Overall, Daimler's results improved quite a bit going into 3Q19 - that's part of the reason for the change in share price here. Similar to my recent article on BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) has seen some resurgence in its key indices, including sales, which is showing the company in a far more positive light than half a year ago.

However, the mistake here would be to not take into consideration the risk factors which still do affect the company. So - looking at 3Q19 - that's exactly what we're going to do.

Let's do a rundown.

3Q19 - Sales increases, fines and more investments

So, the quarter was actually something that can be considered a success. Why?

Sales increase for Mercedes Cars (8%) to largest-ever for the third quarter and sales increases in Vans, two significant segments.

Premium Car segment proves to withstand industrial downturn versus the global passenger car decline.

Favorable truck market sales mix/volume in NAFTA and Brazil, some headwinds in other markets.

Continued high demand for Mercedes Buses (as well as Vans)

The company's mobility segment is showing further growth.

Some indicating numbers below.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Most of these are excellent, especially considering the comparison period and the fact that there are investment/CapEx items influencing FCF. Group earnings both prior to and after investments/remeasurements of investments - specifically €185M in Aston Martin and Takata Airbags - were actually up in terms of EBIT compared to 3Q18.

Daimler likes its net liquidity of the industrial business as a key number, calculated as (Cash/Equivalents + marketable debt securities) - (Financing liabilities + Market Valuation/Currency hedging). This number stands at nearly €10B (€9.6B) of available industrial liquidity after 3Q19, compared to €16.3B for the same period in 2018.

While this may seem like a large drop, this includes ~€7.6B in PP&E investments (incl. Intangibles) as well as the company's dividend payout.

The focal point for investors who are looking for quarterly news on the company should focus on unit sales and revenue increases, as well as those revenues from sales translating to earnings. All of these things materialized, with Van sales even growing 10%, giving a 15% revenue increase and turning the Van-segment EBIT-positive compared to 3Q-2018.

Trucks, as I mentioned, were down in most areas (EU30 + Asia) with lower sales, and the company needs to invest more for new technologies and future products. The order book for trucks is down as well.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call Presentation)

Mobility, on the other hand, was another bright spot on the quarterly, showing low double-digit increases in business, translating to contract volume and EBIT growth with higher interest volumes, but fighting increased expenses for the segment. RoE for the segment decreased by 60 bps due to these expenses.

Looking forward, Daimler expects sort of a mixed picture in terms of their segments.

When looking at 2019, Daimler expected Cars to slightly decrease during all of 2019, with the Van market somewhat mixed, showing US growth but mixed results/size-specific growth in EU30. Trucks are mixed, with strong growth in Brazil to a significant decrease in Indonesia, and slight variations in the rest of the world. The positive is the Bus market, expecting significant growth in sales both in EU30 and Brazil, the company's main market for the product/s.

The turnout for these expectations seems to have been more or less on track, with the difference that Car sales experienced sales momentum during 2H19. Trucks actually increased more than expected in most regions, but Buses sold much better than expected in India.

The company expects group EBIT to be well-below 2018 results, but this was something we could have forecasted even during the last quarter.

So - overall, this quarter was better than might have expected, with an expected surge in the company share price. The company also enjoyed some small benefits from individual items - including double-digit deliveries growth, finding a battery partner for the EV segment in trucks, and a few other items affecting sentiment at this time.

Wrapping up the quarter

However, despite a positive quarter - for the most part - the short/mid-term prospects for this premium car company remain cloudy at best. The recent surge in share price fails to take into consideration that the main risks haven't even been closed to solved.

Much like other companies in the space, Daimler faces multi-billion euros worth of investments over the coming years as the manufacturer focuses attention on its budding EV branding and models, which as far as the industry standard goes, is definitely not yet up to par.

Even with emissions fine in Germany, through the district attorney in Stuttgart fining the company €870M (Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung) and thereby concluding the administrative offense completely in Germany, there are still risks here going forward that investors need to be aware of.

However, in the light of this positive 3Q19 and the slight resurgence of the share price, it can be hard for short-term shareholders to see these risks for all of the positive results now.

These results include, after all, the highest car sales for Mercedes Benz during a third quarter - ever. EBIT is acceptable even with costs as they are, and Daimler has €26B of gross liquidity, offering them significant financial flexibility going forward in combination with the company's low debt.

Going into this quarter, my own main concern with Daimler was the continued rate of EBIT/FCF conversion during this period, which actually turned out quite good despite some of the volume/sales-related headwinds in this quarter.

There was also the question if the company FCF covered the dividend for 2019, and what the group would do if it did not. Having cut the dividend already, I view another cut as, while possible, less likely than earlier this year. At the same time, it's important to point out that the answer to the question posed in this instance was admirably vague on part of the company.

Back to your first question on free cash flow and dividend, well, this is a Q3. I don't want to fuel speculations, I mean, about the dividend for 2019. We have to close 2019 first in terms of our sales, revenues and the net income but also the free cash flow. I think we have a dividend policy out, i.e., payout ratio of 40% on reported net income. That's the policy under the control of my colleagues here. But clearly, I mean I will have a look into the free cash flow generated in 2019 to form a view. And I will also have a look into 2020 cash flow expectation when forming an articulated view on the dividend proposal, which obviously is to be discussed in the Board. That's all I can say at this stage. (Source: Earnings Call Transcript, 3Q19)

The focus, I believe, should be on the following, if you seek to invest in Daimler:

Your stance on required EV development/CapEx, which will hamper cash flows over the coming years.

The 4Q19 payout of the nearly €1B-emissions fine, which in combination with a lackluster or bad 4Q19, could affect the short-term share price, leading to more appealing-buy-ins. (And remember, in terms of dividends, Daimler is a once-a-year company)

Your target buy price, which given the current macro headwinds and company-specific issues, should be at a discount to historical metrics.

Valuation

All of this means that you'll want to continue buying Daimler at a discount. So, what sort of discount?

(Source: TIKR.com)

First of all, from a historical PoV in terms of share price, the company is currently at a slight discount, looking at the past 5 years or so. Of course, it's more complicated than that. The price/share is a function of supply/demand.

In terms of NTM (Next Twelve Months) Price/earnings ratio, the company currently trades at 8.76X, which isn't all that far outside the range for the last 2-3 years. The company, historically speaking, has been at numbers of 6.5X-8.8X at varying times - and this somewhat mirrors the share price development as well.

Today's share price in terms of earnings, as such, is nothing outside of the norm. Of course, these earnings are affected by one-time items, and being that they're NTM, Growth/Maintenance CapEx which is set to increase in the next few year/s. So, despite a relatively low share price in terms of history, and record-high sales numbers, the valuation hasn't really translated into this metric - if that was the case, we might be looking at a discount here considering that the share price is actually lower in nominal terms.

To find the discount we see in the share price here, we instead have to look not at earnings (where the company isn't undervalued, including EBITDA, EV/EBITDA or even revenues), but at more tangible LTM metrics, such as the company book value. Daimler obviously holds quite a bit of assets financed through equity, and the metrics in these respects have crashed hard over the past 4 years.

In 2015, Daimler traded at a 2.2X BV/share. Today that number is 0.88X, meaning that every market-traded share of Daimler actually has a corresponding higher value in terms of company shareholder equity. Of course, you might say, a company like Daimler might hold quite a bit of intangible assets on its books, including substantial goodwill.

Looking at tangible book value/share, however, we find very little difference in these ratios - 2.3X back in 2015 compared to 0.94X, meaning that Daimler, at these prices, actually trades below the stated liquidation values of its tangible assets.

Now, this is nothing new, per se, or a sudden thing that we just discovered. Daimler has been trading below book value for over a year at this point - so the market believes that the company's headwinds, including sales and cash flow conversions, warrants a discount to this. We can't really find any help in analyst PT's across the market either, as they range from ridiculously high (€85/share) to ridiculously low (€32.65/share) outside even the current range. (Source: TIKR.com, S&P Global)

The market expects revenue for Daimler to essentially remain flat (+/- 0.5% to this year) for the coming year. A resurgence in EBITDA and margins is expected but only compared to 2019, which is set to become a horrible year with an 8.5% EBITDA margin, compared to 12.9% in 2016.

The best way, I find, of viewing Daimler at this point is to make peer comparisons to other German/European automakers, all of which share the tendency of relatively low debt (0.7X net debt/EBITDA for Daimler) and overall high book/tangible values in relation to their current share price. The picture that arises from this is then positive.

However, this view/positive valuation prospect is based on a few assumptions which I believe you must share:

German/European auto manufacturers are quality companies, making good products, and they will continue to do so. (Which I believe)

None of these companies, including Daimler, BMW or Renault (OTC:RNSDF), will face troubles that will affect the companies on a more than >5Y-basis.

You, as an investor, accept the risk that certain years may carry material share price depreciation and dividend adjustments in reward for stronger years.

You view Daimler as materially more appealing than Renault, or are already fully invested in Renault, as the French manufacturer's discount is much, larger.

I considered doing a proper DCF analysis on Daimler here, but, the fact is, there are several problems with DCF in relation to Daimler at this point - namely the projections of cash flows and capital expenditures/FCF, which due to EV investments are an uncertainity of the degree to make DCF too risky/unsure. Fixed asset turnover ratios and revenue percentages may, in this situation, not do the job of accurately reflecting even likely future numbers or offsets here.

This also impacts cash flow more generally, including operating cash flow numbers, which may (or will) fluctuate wildly as the company goes through these changes. These changes are also what make other valuation-centric models, including intrinsic value calculations, too big a risk here.

Because of this, I view the best way of currently viewing the large European carmakers as being through the lens of historical fundamentals and future assumptions of their continued excellence. It may be simplistic/simplified, but i believe any valuation assumption outside of this would paint an unrealistic picture of the company because of the uncertainity.

In the above views, however, Daimler - as well as the others - are Buys. And that is why I own them.

Valuation

But, you might say - what if you don't share the above-mentioned assumptions? What if you believe that one or several of these automakers, as a result of the EV change, may actually fail to adapt and thusly, go bankrupt, or face over a decade of headwinds?

This is an argument I've fielded a number of times with friends over the past two years, especially with the rise of Tesla (TSLA).

To them, my response is that if you don't have confidence in the company management and its ability to navigate these future financial waters, you would probably do better investing in something else. Fundamental analysis, including DCF and intrinsic value calculation, does have its uses, but I wouldn't want to use it for the car companies in their current state and with what they may be facing in the next few years. it's one of the well-known shortcomings with the model when trying to analyze companies sensitive to economic cycles - such as car companies, incidentally.

Investing in car companies is a tricky business, much like I said in my recent article on BMW. The best way I've found - and this is in no way foolproof - is to invest in them at times of fundamental undervaluation, most easily found in historical discounts to earnings, but more preferably to tangible book value (or actually both).

Provided there are no risks which may derail the company, once it then returns from whatever cyclical issue it faced, your investment then both enjoys the comparatively high dividend together with a nice chunk of capital appreciation. If properly applied, this can even lead to some very lucrative trades and long-term investments - and that's why my current Daimler position is in solid green.

So - the combination of discount to book/tangible book and long-term belief that the company is actually a quality company is what forms the thesis here.

There's, of course, a lot more than just subjective "belief" in that a company is qualitative. Daimler has extremely low debt, it's a premium car company, and sales numbers despite macro headwinds indicate that the "premium" of the company somewhat insulates sales from the troubles seen in other parts of the auto industry.

The company makes great cars - cars I enjoy driving, and cars which I know are well-loved across Europe and the world. They do so profitably, have done so profitably for decades, and I see no reason why long-term, the company should fail to adapt to these new EV-trends.

And the company offers me a discount to book for this company.

Because of this, my current stance remains bullish and a "Buy".

Stance

Due to continued undervaluation, Daimler remains a "BUY". However, investors should take great care investing in car companies due to their cyclical nature and the transition they are currently experiencing, which may depress earnings/cash flow for years to come. Size your investments with great care.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.