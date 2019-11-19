Western Digital Corporation (WDC) CEO Steve Milligan Presents at RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference November 19, 2019 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Eulau - EVP & CFO

Steve Milligan - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

We have Western Digital here. Before I jump into my question that should probably just let you kind of start off with a quick overview. We get to see in the market, changes you guys are seeing this year over the last year or so and then maybe looking forward a year as well as update for your conference call.

Steve Milligan

So let me before I get started in that regard, what I need to do is I will be making forward-looking statements and I ask you to refer to our SEC filings that talk about the risk factors associated with those forward-looking statements and then not only that, Bob and myself will be making references to non-GAAP information and I ask you to refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in our SEC filings.

So with that with particularities out of the way, so how is the business doing? So our business is improving. So let me give a little bit of background. Over the last probably 12 to 18 months, we have been dealing with the cyclicality of the flash business, which has resulted in and that was created by essentially an oversupply situation as the industry transitioned from 2D NAND to 3D NAND and came up the learning curve. There was an oversupply issue associated with that that the industry has worked through.

Compressing ASPS, compressing our margins and obviously compressing our financial results and resulting cash flows. What's happened over the course of the last 12 months and not to get into all the particularities but we have been saying for the last couple of quarters in terms of our earnings announcements that we believe that one, the industry has passed the trough in terms of that cyclicality and that by the end of December that the supply-demand situation as it relates to flash will be back-end equilibrium. And so we began to realize the benefits of that albeit modestly in our past fiscal Q1 where we began to see our margin profile and our profitability improve.

We expect further progress albeit modestly in the December quarter in terms of our financial results where our income is improving and we expect that that will continue into the first half of this year and then accelerate as we move through the back half of calendar year 2020. So one of the things that we've gotten a lot of questions on is why the modest improvement versus a more sharp kind of the sort of recovery and just to kind of emphasize a couple of things that I just noted is that one there's still some inventory that is sloshing around in the system in terms of excess inventory that needs to get worked through this quarter.

When we look at the first half of calendar 2020 one of the things that we have recognized is that it's a seasonally slower period of time whereas the supply tends to be linear. So during the first half of the year, there will be a little bit of inventory built up in excess of natural demand and so that will create -- that will minimize margin recovery and make it more moderate as we move through the back half of the year that will correct itself and we would expect that through calendar 2020 as we exit that period will actually be an undersupply situation resulting in better pricing, better margins etcetera. So that's kind of a quick summary at least as it relates to the flash business.

Unidentified Analyst

That's perfect. And then what when it comes up a lot of project, first of all congratulations on the retirement. But one of the big ones just what kind of what kind of drove your thought process there? Why did you decide to retire now and you're going to be around until the September 2012 I believe Maybe you can walk you through your decision there.

Steve Milligan

Well obviously I think there's a few comments. I mean obviously any kind of decision like that has a lot of personal considerations. So there's that aspect to it. But one thing that people have to recognize is that well I've been the CEO of Western Digital for seven years I was the CEO of a classic global storage before that. So I've been a CEO for ten years.

And these are -- these are challenging businesses and I've been in the hard drive industry for 17 years starting in 2002. And so I think you would characterize those 10-years as calling them dog years. And so they're exhausting, lots of travel, lots of things like that. Lots of compromises that I made in terms of my family, my kids are in an interesting age. I have a 16 year old and a 13 year old. And I'm hoping to spend a little bit more time with them before they move off to their own lives and that sort of thing. And so there's those kind of considerations and also we made a lot of -- Western Digital has been through a lot in my tenure quite a bit during my tenure.

We've made some real strategic acquisitions. We've made a lot of changes in terms of personnel and the like and the business is on the right trajectory. So I always wanted to make sure that when I decided to write-off in the sunset that I left the company in the right kind of shape.

Clearly there's more business to be done in terms of progressing the organization and that sort of thing. But I felt that where we were at where we were headed and giving the Board sufficient time to work out at succession plans now kind of made sense to or made the time to announce my intent to move on to something else.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood and then when you guys are looking at for a new successor, I mean are you looking for somebody with HD or semi experience or somebody internally externally I know you've got Mike there. He has got a lot of experience as well. So I mean what can maybe frame up what you guys are looking for in terms of somebody to come in for the seats.

Steve Milligan

So I would emphasize a few things in terms of the characteristics of the next CEO of Western Digital and one thing that you eluded on which I want to make is that the Board they've started to search conducting a search, they've got a search committee, they are considering internal and external candidates, internal candidates you mentioned Mike, they're serious internal candidates. It's not just to say that to make everybody feel good. And relative to the qualities, I think one of the most important things as clear you're looking for somebody that's got technology background.

And I would say even further to that a hardware kind of background because we're a hardware company and somebody that has the relevant experience in terms of where we're large company and global operations manufacturing and the like. So somebody that has the capability of operating at that kind of scale and that kind of complexity will be very important.

It maybe goes without saying but I think it's important you want to make sure that somebody has got the right ethical kind of background and the right kind of character that's going to bring and somebody that's a good communicator with appropriate kind of strategic vision and that sort of thing. And then obviously somebody that we think that would be a good cultural fit for our company and our employees. So those are a few qualities to touch on.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to clarify there. So you're agnostic between HD and let's say SSD experience or semi experiencing.

Steve Milligan

I don't think that's a -- I don't think that's a strict prerequisite.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then just last one on this is what's kind of the timing you would expect for the Board to kind of make a decision.

Steve Milligan

Well want to see. I mean like I said, I will continue to be the CEO and actively engage with the company and I think that there is a couple of factors at play here one, the board wants to make sure that these are sort of slightly contradictory. So they want to act with an appropriate amount of urgency because nobody likes uncertainty, our employees don't like and investors don't like it. And anytime you have a transition like this it creates that kind of uncertainty.

So the board wants to act with an appropriate amount of urgency. That being said, they want to make sure that they do a thorough job that they don't rush it because these are big decisions when you decide who is going to be the next CEO. So what we said in the press release is six to nine months, maybe it's closer to six or something like that but the board is operating with an appropriate level or urgency and beyond what we said in our release, I'm not sure I can comment beyond that at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it sort of turning over to kind of the business question. So maybe this is for Bob, but in terms of the gross margin profile I'm sure you guys get a 100 questions on that every call and I'm sure that will continue, but what's kind of the current view of just the shape of the recovery. It sounds like just I'm not going to try to put words in your mouth, but basically kind of similar maybe a little bit improvement in first half, but then really you get the real move in the back half assuming that seasonality comes back to me and comes back and we're in kind of a supply-demand mutual environment. So maybe you could walk us through what how to kind of at least high-level model the gross margins?

Bob Eulau

Yeah so actually since we talked a little about flash, let me start with our hard drives, which is actually going really well for us. We finished last quarter shutting down our facility in Kuala Lumpur. We add some final variances there. We believe just with having app factory closed, we'll have our hard drive margins back above 30%.

And as we move forward, we're doing really well on capacity enterprise. We think capacity enterprise will become a bigger and bigger percentage of our total hard drive mix. So we expect that our gross margins there to make continuous progress up to the mid-30s or so over the next couple of years. So we feel really good about what's going on hard drives and that is a good stabilizing influence in terms of the overall company.

Now from a flash standpoint I think Steve already alluded to this. We're still seeing some movement towards equilibrium and inventory here at the end of -- end of the year. And then we're going to head into what seasonally a little bit of a softer period in time. We think we can make moderate improvement in our flash gross margins over the first half of the year.

And then as we get into the second half we're expecting to see an accelerating improvement in terms of the gross margins and that will be driven by demand in new areas by new success we're having in terms of enterprise SSDs as well as game consoles transitioning from hard drives to flash. So there's some interesting new flash opportunities and our position is getting stronger on flash and what we think will be an excellent place to capture some good margin in the second half of the year

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of -- in terms of the demand that you're seeing I mean what's end-market you guys think is going to come back first where are you most excited about, I mean via tens of mixed data on from 5Gs, Smartphones, the datacenter to PCs maybe go walk through kind of where do you guys see as the biggest opportunity.

Steve Milligan

Well I think, let me make a few comments about the demand environment. And I would say that for the most part I mean this is a generalization but because if you look at where we dealt with this is in the flash area it's different in the hard drive area but the cyclical aspect of the flash business was caused by oversupply. It was not it was not a demand induced cycle.

So what that fundamentally means is that demand has more or less over the course of let's say the last couple of years been consistent with our overall expectations. We would expect that to continue. Now what that translates to in terms of big growth is big growth of around say mid-30s kind of range is what we're seeing in the flash area and oh by the way, that's largely consistent with the big growth that we're seeing in terms of the hard drive area as well in terms of capacity enterprise.

I would say that in terms of the market that we're going to call it I'm most excited about is really the datacenter opportunity whether that be represented in terms of the hyperscale, the cloud providers and that kind of thing, it's an area where Bob was talking about our leadership in terms of capacity enterprise. And that's an area where we have been leaders in that market for as long as I've been CEO going back to HGST as that was an evolving sort of nascent market ten years ago.

We have somewhere between 50% to 60% market share in terms of exabyte share in that market. We expect to continue to be leaders in that. The one area where we've lagged where we're beginning to make good progress is in terms of our enterprise SSD offerings, Bob alluded to it earlier. We have probably high single-digit market share. We're going to continue to gain share in that market and over the course of the next few years would expect that we have the opportunity to get our market share in that business in that growing market up to something like 20% or beyond. And we think that's a real good opportunity for us.

So I would I would say that the datacenter as an area where we have traditional strengths and we're seeing overall growth in that market and it represents a good opportunity for us, with good margin profile too.

Unidentified Analyst

Right and then kind of double clicking there, so in terms of competitive environment maybe just both on the SSD and the hard disk drive side if you could talk about Seagate 16 terabyte drives since you come again and then you guys are going to be there also introduced hammer drive. So can you talk about where you would expect in terms of share shift or competitive dynamics in the space both on HD and the fire [ph] side.

Steve Milligan

Yeah well I think you commented on the flash in terms of our opportunity to increase our market position there, in terms of hard drives like I said, we probably have somewhere between 50% to 60%. That's a high market-share. I mean that's arguably a historical high. We've been able to do that through significant leadership in terms of our 14 terabyte capacity drive where estimates of our market share there is in excess of 70%, 75%. And so we have out executed the competition in terms of that capacity point.

Clearly Seagate is making a big push in terms of trying to top us in terms of our leadership and capacity enterprise. We don't -- we by no means minimize that threat or what have you or I mean Seagate has been a strong competitor or ours for a while but we have -- we have no intent of seeding our leadership in terms of capacity enterprise. We recently announced a product that will be sampling by the end of this year and will be in volume shipment that actually will be an 18 terabyte drive.

Also we'll have the ability to have a 16 terabyte drive and so that represents an extension of our leadership position. Seagate will make some progress in terms of the 16 terabyte. We may see a bit of share because we're at historically high levels. But we have no intent of our share dropping just to put kind of a number out there. It's highly unlikely that our share would fall below 50% and we've been far in excess of 50% for a number of years. So our job is to continue to execute well in that market and demonstrate leadership in that aspect of the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes maybe I'll switch gears a little bit and just talk about the end markets and maybe we will start versus smartphones. 5g is in the news like every five seconds to feel like, so maybe you can talk about what you're seeing in terms of smartphone build-out related to 5G where you guys expect. Any comment you can give their relative to what the market is kind of.

Steve Milligan

When we look at -- when we look at storage growth overall and we say it's 35% growth in terms of storage requirements that would include 5G and smartphones related to that and that sort of thing. It's yet to be seen exactly what the implications of that, my own view take it for what it's worth having been around for a bit and seen some of these transitions as I would say that it's more of an evolutionary kind of a change as opposed to a revolutionary change. Sometimes these things take a little bit of time.

So in the near-term I don't view that as dramatically changing the demand profile for our products, but it will continue to increase over time the need for higher and higher capacities or higher needs for storage and that sort of thing.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and so continuing on account of the China dynamic, so we're hearing more about kind of China bring up through a member practice. Korea potentially becoming more aggressive with price is another one that's always been out there. So maybe you guys can comment about kind of the Asian competition or a view there that you guys have.

Steve Milligan

Yeah so if you look overall just to comment overall not necessarily talking about specific players, but the competitive dynamics have generally been fine. I mean yeah we were in this oversupply situation and when you end up in an oversupply situation and prices tend to fall and when we were in 2016 and 2007, prices had risen quite a bit our margins were at historic high levels in terms of the flash business.

So I don't think that there's any particular competitive behavior that I would call out one way or the other and you would say was irrational or what have you in that regard. China is obviously investing substantial amounts of money in terms of not just in terms of memory, but also in terms of other kinds of semiconductor and technology platforms and the effort to develop their own endogenous industry and something that we keep an eye on quite a bit.

They are at least two or three generations behind from a technology perspective. And we would expect that that gap from a technology perspective will persist. And that our job will be how do we continue to out-execute them from a technology and from a product perspective. For the next I would say two or three years and beyond that it just becomes a little bit more fuzzy in terms of our industry but the next two to three years we do not see China as being, having a material impact on the industry or the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect and will switch gears a little bit to you do couple of financial questions for Bob

Steve Milligan

So they're also prone just comment further in Chinese. They're also prone to a lot of rhetoric and they've been particularly noisy lately in terms of the Chinese. They're great at making announcements and pre-announcements and that's a lot of for political reasons and I know those folks.

So I mean what their tactics and so given all the U.S. China tensions that are going on, there's a lot of pressure in China in terms of developing capabilities there and so the need to make public declarations and that kind of thing and announcements that sound good. From a propaganda standpoint I think is amplified over the last few months. And so I wouldn't believe all that you read or here by the way.

Unidentified Analyst

Good enough, so yes I guess just switched over a couple of financial questions for trying to audience maybe for Bob. So two ones from a just the biggest ones are kind of the OpEx structure you guys have talked about 740 [ph] it sounds like that may come down. Maybe you could walk us through like what that looks like on a quarterly basis. And then secondly, just the current capital location policy you guys are going to have given the fact that you guys think you're coming out of the kind of the bottom here.

Bob Eulau

Yeah happy to address those and actually I'll take it -- take a step back for a second, the company has done a great job in terms of restructuring over the last year or so. We set a goal of taking a $100 million a quarter out of cost to sales and that's accomplished now with the closure of that KAL [ph] facility that I mentioned.

And then on the operating expense side, our goal has been to get to $740 million a quarter in terms of OpEx, which equates to taking out about a $100 million a quarter in operate expenses. So we've for the most parts accomplished that. We had a 14-week quarter in September.

So we had an extra week of expenses, had it not been for that, we probably would've been around $740 million last quarter. This quarter we guided a little bit higher primarily due to some incentive compensation and again if it weren't for that, we'd probably been pretty close to $740. So I think $740 million is kind of a good long-term number for us in terms of operating expenses.

And then your second question was regarding capital allocation and we're very, very pleased. We had good cash generation last quarter. I think it was around $290 million was good. And as a result of that, we were able to make discretionary pay down of data of about $250 million.

Our goal going forward is going to be first fund the business, second pay our dividend and then third de-lever the company and it's pretty straightforward and hopefully we'll continue to see good cash generation as we move forward here.

Unidentified Analyst

I think I should stop there and see if there's any questions in the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah so you can take the second. So the first one is on clarifying the market share. So it's interesting. So our and the market share commentary on the capacity enterprise and there is a little bit of a nuance aspect of this thing. So we're at historic high rates. Right, in terms of our market share capacity enterprise and anytime you're at historic highs you got to be a little bit careful like maybe you are not going to stay there, if you know what I mean.

Now we don't have -- we don't have a plan to seed market share right, that's not our plan. But I wouldn't be surprised given that we're at I don't know if that's historically high period. If you look I'm a former finance guy. If that's a safe modeling assumption going forward if you understand what I'm saying but I do think what is a safe modeling assumption is that I mean historically we've been like 52%, 53% kind of market share in that.

That's kind of a safer. So depends upon how aggressively you want to be in your modeling. I don't know if that helps clarify. So I have to be a little nuance because I'm not necessarily suggesting to our competition that they can assume that they're going to be able to gain market share right. So I think there's just a little bit of conservatism in terms of how you might what assumptions you might look at there, but in terms of guess downs and gross margins you can comment on that.

Steve Milligan

Yeah and I assume you're referring that capacity enterprise business and there we are continuing to make good progress in terms of cost reduction. And as I mentioned we will have gross margins above 30% this quarter. We're expecting to make good improvement there over the next couple of years. So the costs will come down to obviously competitive environment, but we think we'll do quite well.

One of the things that, I'll comment on that a little bit because I think it's important in that historical context. If you look at both flash and hard drive, if you want to draw the corollary to the slowing of Moore's Law and stuff like that, I mean technology is becoming more and more difficult. You guys probably hear this in terms of other hardware providers and not only is it becoming more difficult but the ability to take cost out of the system is becoming more challenging.

So if you look at cost declines that we're seeing in the hard drive area, our cost declines that we're seeing in the flash area they're lower rates of decline than what they have historically been. The challenge that we have not only us as a company but as an industry is that the expectations that exist for our customers in terms of how much our prices are going to decline hasn't changed.

So there are discussions that we're having and need to continue to have with our customers that hey, I know that you thought many years ago that costs were declining. They're not. And therefore you cannot have that expectation that prices are going to decline. So you got this expectation gap that we've got to manage with our customers because costs are not declining as much as they were historically. And we also need to be more disciplined in not necessarily passing all of that, passing on those former cost declines to our customers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Steve Milligan

Yes so the demand for -- by the cloud guys can at times be a little bit, I just like this word but a little lumpy. It's kind of an overused phrase. But and so if you look back a year ago, a year ago this quarter demand from the hyperscale customers for capacity enterprise was actually quite low and so it does ebb and flow a little bit as they become larger and I would say a little bit more mature in terms of their buying behaviors, that lumpiness kind of evens out over time.

Right now we're seeing strong demand for we expect that demand, that strong demand to persist into calendar year 2020, longer-term and just in terms just in terms of call it the average growth from a demand perspective would be in that 35% range but there are times when it falls a little bit above or below that and we've been pretty good I would say at anticipating that. When you have the high-market share that we have we're pretty good insight into the dynamics of that market.

Unidentified Analyst

One other one for me before we close it out, just maybe you could talk about the inventory dynamics. You're seeing there's a lot of debate there in terms of how much inventory is out, there may be high level in terms of what areas you guys have seen the most reduction and what you guys think it's going to actually see more supply demand constrain potentially out in 2020 any sort of commentary would be helpful.

Steve Milligan

Yeah I can take that and I assume you're talking most about the flash side and we had the power outage back on June 15th and then we recovered better than we expected over the next few months. The reality is we ended up with a different mix of bits than we had expected going into the power outage. The net effect of that for us is we've been pretty tight on OEM bits.

So the OEM grade flash as we've been allocating and then on the retail side, we've had more available bits and those are the more transactional bits that you see in the marketplace. So we're seeing tightness on one side, we're seeing inventory clearing up on the retail grade. And as we said earlier, we're really expecting entire industry to be in roughly an equilibrium at the end of the calendar year, but you see different dynamics in different parts of the market right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I think that's sort of time there. So thank you for joining us today.

Steve Milligan

All right. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session