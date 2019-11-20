10 Things To Know About The SECURE Act And Why You Should Urge Your Senators To Pass It

With the act stuck in the Senate, anyone who thinks they could benefit from the act should be reaching out to their respective senator and urging them to pass it.

The act should primarily benefit small business workers but also has implications on postponing RMDs and being able to contribute to an IRA for a longer period of time.

The SECURE act was passed by the House but has been stuck in the Senate for a variety of reasons, mostly political - no surprise.

The SECURE act, which is supposed to be beneficial to small businesses and their employees, has been delayed in the U.S. Senate after getting bipartisan support in the House. SECURE stands for Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, which makes we wonder whether the amount of time it takes to come up with a proper name for an act – with its appropriate acronym – takes just as long as it does to get an act passed by both chambers of Congress.

Anyway, I digress.

The act was passed by the House on May 23, and has been meandering through the Senate with no clear indication that it has enough support to get through.

A big reason for the proposed changes is the current and future funding forecasts of Social Security. As a result of changes to Social Security enacted in 1983, benefits are now expected to be payable in full on a timely basis until 2037, when the trust fund reserves are projected to become exhausted.

All is not lost, however. When reserves are used up, continuing taxes are expected to be enough to pay 76 percent of scheduled benefits. For people counting on 100% of benefits indefinitely, this is a serious problem. So Congress will need to make some changes to scheduled benefits and revenue sources in order for the program to extend it's benefits.

Some of the options include an immediate reduction in benefits of about 13 percent, or an immediate increase in the combined payroll tax rate from 12.4 percent to 14.4 percent, or some combination of these changes - which would be sufficient to allow full payment of the scheduled benefits for the next 75 years. Sounds better, but that still means a reduction of 13% for those currently receiving benefits – like grandma and grandpa.

Basically, this means that anyone looking to live longer than 17 years should probably not count on Social Security to be able to cover their ongoing expenses. And unfortunately, most workers don't save enough in their lifetime to be able to retire comfortably even with the help of Social Security. More than one in five working Americans aren’t saving any money for retirement, emergencies or other financial goals, according to Bankrate’s March Financial Security Index survey.

There’s also a generational divide between who’s saving and who is not. Older households (age 55 and above) are more likely than other age groups to be saving more than 10 percent of their annual income, while Millennials and Gen Xers are likely to save much less, if anything at all. To say this act might be directed at them wouldn't be off base but more because of the limits of Social Security than the non-saving behavior they exhibit.

It also isn't fair to put a percentage on the amount of salary that should be saved and invested for retirement. A person making $100K annually might easily be able to contribute the $19,500 maximum to a retirement plan, while someone making $50K would find it very difficult.

There's also the challenge that a large number of employees work for small businesses that don't even offer retirement plans. 48% of all employees work for small businesses, and not only do they have fewer options for retirement plans, they also tend to be compensated less. The difference between compensation within businesses with one to four employees and those with over 500 employees is roughly $13,000 annually.

If you haven't heard of the act and its implications, here are some of the features that I found to be most interesting.

The SECURE Act

It has four parts:

Provisions that expand benefits for retirement savings

Administrative improvements

Other benefits; and

Revenue provisions

For normal people like you and me the meat of the proposal is in the provisions for expanded retirement benefits. The rest is really for those in charge of putting these things in place and managing them on an ongoing basis, and the government's provisions for revenues to make up for the lost revenues that the act would result in.

Here are the top 10 things you need to know about the act:

The proposal includes provisions to encourage the automatic enrollment in employer plans. It would raise automatic contributions from 10% to 15% of compensation after the first year. Obviously, this is a way to tackle the impending challenges of Social Security and the likelihood that Millennials and Gen z will probably not have the full benefits of Social Security by the time they retire. It provides for small employer pension start up costs. The current allowance is the lesser of $500 or 50% of start up costs while the proposal is for the greater of $500 or $250 times the number of non-highly compensated employees – capped at $5K. It also increases the credit for small employers by $500 for establishing automatic enrollment plans. By definition, small employers are those that have less than 100 employees and the credit applies for up to three years. Non-tuition fellowships and stipends will count as compensation. A researcher currently might receive funds from a fellowship which is not considered compensation and therefore cannot be used to calculate an amount that can be contributed to a qualified retirement account. The proposal would change that so individuals receiving these can now contribute to an IRA. The proposal also would repeal the prohibition of someone contributing to an IRA after reaching 70.5 years of age. As we live longer and work longer, this feature would benefit those individuals who want to and are able to continue to contribute. It also would increase the age for taking required minimum distributions to 72 years old. For couples who have a child, the SECURE act would allow for a penalty free withdrawal for birth of a child or adoption in the amount of $5K. The due dates for establishment of plans will change to the filing date rather than year-end. The current rules require a plan to be in place by Dec. 31 even if some of the contributions could be postponed until the tax filing date – depending on the type of plan. With the new proposal, the plan could be established on the filing date. The proposal would shorten the distribution period for a defined contribution plan from the lifetime of the beneficiary to 10 years - except for spouses, disabled or chronically ill, minor children while still minors, and those no more than 10 years younger than the owner. For minors, the 10-year rule applies once the reach the age of majority. This is not necessarily a benefit and would require advisors and retirees to reevaluate some of their retirement strategies that may have incorporated what are called Stretch IRAs. This feature minimizes the time of the "stretch" to just 10 years. Small business retirement plans are expensive. One way to spread the costs is to use multiple employer defined contribution plans, but a violation of a qualification rule by one employer would disqualify the entire multiple employer plan. The new proposal would eliminate that rule. Long-term, part-time employees cannot be excluded from plans if they meet two eligibility requirements. One year of service with at least 1,000 hours or three consecutive years of service with at least 500 hours. In the latter case, employers are not required to provide matches and can exclude these employees from testing for nondiscrimination coverage. 529 plans would be allowed to pay for elementary and secondary school expenses, up to $10K. It would also allow for tax-free distributions to pay student loans up to a lifetime limit of $10K.

What You Should do

Call your respective Senators! Don't write, call. If the act doesn't pass before the holiday recess at the end of December, it's likely this Congress won't pass it. It will probably get pushed out indefinitely and certainly very likely to not be addressed again until after the 2020 election.

If you're familiar with politics, you probably know how this works better than I do, but essentially, a big reason why it hasn't passed is because of the way politicians try to attach a bill they're interested in to a larger bill that might be used as a bargaining chip. In other words, "include my bill in the larger bill and I'll vote to approve the larger bill." I'm simplifying, of course, but that's one reason why some bills end up being hundreds if not thousands of pages long. It seems to be one of the main reasons the act is still in limbo.

I hesitate to provide a blanket statement that the act would be to each person's benefit, but if any of the above features strike a chord with you, then it's likely that the SECURE act would benefit you too – and you should act now.

