Energous: The Never Ending Wait For Revenue Growth

I casually followed Energous (WATT) before, and in some ways, not much has changed. Energous still isn't delivering meaningful revenues and is still talking about revenues ramping up sometime in the future. What has changed is its share price though, which has fallen to a bit over $2. This has the implication of significantly increased dilution if Energous attempts to continue funding its operations through stock sales.

The Promise Of Revenues

Energous has a lengthy history of predicting a revenue ramp up that has failed to materialize.

In Q2 2015, Energous mentioned that "we anticipate revenues in the low seven digits in calendar 2015 increasing in 2016 to the mid-seven digit million and reaching monthly cash flow breakeven in the third quarter of 2017. It is important to note that revenue from any licensing agreement would be additive to this forecast."

Energous's 2015 revenues did come in at $2.5 million. However, it only reported $0.3 million in revenues during the first half of 2016. At that point, it mentioned that "Given the significant progress we've made to date, we are comfortable reiterating our forecast of increasing revenues in the second-half of this year and into 2017, which will generate cash to carry us through to our cash-flow breakeven forecast in late third quarter 2017."

Energous's revenues in the second half of 2016 did increase to $1.2 million, but that only brought its full-year revenue to $1.5 million, much lower than the expectations for mid-single digits millions in 2016 that it mentioned the year before.

2017 came and went with lower revenues than in 2016. Energous then (in Q1 2018) talked about how its current forecast "have us achieving self-sustaining revenues levels early in 2019." It still expected to achieve cash flow breakeven in 2019 in its Q3 2018 conference call.

Energous then recorded only $66,500 in revenues during Q1 2019, followed by $47,500 revenues in Q2 2019. In Q2 2019, it mentioned that "all of this points to a gradual ramp of revenues through the end of this year, scaling and accelerating each quarter of 2020." However, revenues fell even further to $40,500 in Q3 2019.

Declining Revenues

In contrast to Energous's past predictions of ramping revenues, its actual revenues (mostly from engineering services) have been limited and also trending downwards. It recorded $2.5 million in revenue in 2015, declining to $0.515 million in 2018 and it has only recorded $0.155 million in revenue during the first three quarters of 2019.

$ Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (YTD) Revenue $2.500 $1.452 $1.154 $0.515 $0.155

It has also recorded minimal revenues from its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Dialog. In 2018, it recorded $5,773 in revenue pursuant to this agreement and has recorded $7,100 in the first three quarters of 2019 (all recorded in Q1) pursuant to this agreement.

The Delight Oasis PSAP is also not a large seller, with the dual-ear version ranking outside the top 400,000 in the Health & Household category on Amazon last I checked. The individual left and right ear versions are ranked lower.

Source: Amazon

Cash Burn And Rising Share Count

The lack of sufficient revenues has resulted in significant continued cash burn for Energous. Its combined cash used in operating and investing activities was over $30 million per year between 2016 and 2018. The burn rate is closer to $7 million per quarter now.

$ Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (YTD) Net Cash Used In Operating + Investing Activities -$21.04 -$34.20 -$35.25 -$33.39 -$21.15

The need to fund this has resulted in Energous's share count rising from 12.8 million in March 2015 to 31.5 million in November 2019.

March 2015 March 2016 March 2017 March 2018 February 2019 November 2019 Share Count (Millions) 12.8 16.4 20.5 25.2 26.7 31.5

Energous had $22.8 million in cash at the end of Q3 2019, giving it a bit over three quarters of runway at a $7 million per quarter burn rate. In October 2019, Energous entered into an ATM sales agreement to sell up to $20 million in shares from time to time.

Funding a quarters' worth of cash burn may now add around 3.25 million shares or approximately 10% of Energous's current share count based on a price of $2.15 per share. When Energous's price was in the high-single digits or double-digits, its operational needs could be funded with a much smaller amount of dilution.

Conclusion

The bear case for Energous has so far been validated by its inability to generate revenues. In fact, its revenues have actually declined year after year. Given its past history, there is no reason to think that it will be able to generate anywhere close to the amount of revenues it needs to stem its cash burn.

Energous can still survive as long as it can continue issuing stock. However, this will result in increasing dilution and a likely decreasing stock price. By late 2021, Energous could end up with close to 100 million shares (based on its rate of cash burn, periodic stock offerings, and a constant enterprise value). This would make its stock worth around $0.70 by then if its market cap didn't change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.