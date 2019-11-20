Recession Risk Isn't Off The Table: Adjusting ETF Portfolios Accordingly

He joins the latest Let's Talk ETFs to offer support for his economic outlook - and a behind the scenes look at how he's carefully positioning clients in this environment.

Gary has already seen this movie before - notably in 2000 and 2008. He continues to believe that the end of the current economic expansion is closer than investors realize.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on the podcast platform of your choice to make sure you don't miss an episode:

By Jonathan Liss

When Pacific Park Financial Founder and President Gary Gordon last appeared on Let's Talk ETFs in July, in an episode titled Building An ETF Portfolio For The End Of The Cycle, he laid out his view that we would likely be in a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2020 - and that it would probably be a market sell-off that would get us there. Despite a seeming improvement in some key measures of economic health in recent months such as consumer spending - coupled with a lack of bad news on the employment and earnings fronts - Gary isn't buying the resounding optimism that's been heard of late from the likes of Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.

Quite the opposite. The steepening of the interest rate curve brought on by the reintroduction of QE (or something that looks and smells just like it) is "exactly what you'd expect from credit markets following an inverted yield curve." As Gary explains, the mechanics we're seeing in credit markets are the same as in every other economic expansion cycle that was about to run its course: the yield curve inverts and markets panic leading the Fed to try and cut rates and introduce greater liquidity into the system in an attempt to widen credit spreads. Spreads generally comply at first but slowing growth and eroding consumer confidence forces the Fed to continue cutting rates until they get down to the zero rate bound - and we're in a full-blown recession. At which point things stabilize and we start to see growth and much better expected returns again.

"I'm not a believer in the notion that the Fed has repealed the business cycle. As I wrote earlier, there comes a time when the Fed won't be able to force credit on those who choose to refuse it," explains Gary.

The latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs can be split into 2 broad sections. In part 1, Gary brings support for his views on the current economic outlook and how that's likely to affect asset prices. In part 2, we go through all of the key asset classes - stocks, bonds, REITs, commodities and cash - with specific ETFs Gary is using in his practice to keep his clients' portfolios safe without taking too much risk off the table and missing out on whatever run-up continues to take place until the party ends.

And of course, no conversation with Gary would be complete without getting his thoughts on a topic of great importance to both of us: the current state of NY Giants football (it ain't pretty, that's for sure).

As always, please leave your thoughts in the comments section below this article.

Topics covered:

2:30 - Continuing to doubt the Fed's narrative around the latest rate cuts being a "mid-cycle adjustment": This is how every economic expansion ends

7:00 - What will lead to reduced consumer spending: The inevitable erosion of "The Wealth Effect"

12:00 - The markets are very excited about very mediocre economic data and corporate earnings: Is it a good time to take some risk off the table?

15:45 - Now that the yield curve has steepened, is the risk of a recession in the next year off the table?

18:30 - 10-year Treasuries are likely to outperform stocks between now and the election (IEF) (TLT)

21:30 - REITs and dividend growers for 'relatively' safe income? (VNQ) (USRT) (SDY) (NOBL)

23:30 - Low vol and value strategies (SPLV) (USMV) (VTV) (XLU)

26:30 - Gold as a diversifier? (GLD) (IAU) (GLDM) (UUP)

31:30 - A football team trying to make its way out of a long-term recession: The NY Giants

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss is currently long VNQ.



Gary Gordon, MS, CFP is the president of Pacific Park Financial, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC. Gary Gordon, Pacific Park Financial, Inc, and/or its clients may hold positions in the ETFs, mutual funds, and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. At times, issuers of exchange-traded products compensate Pacific Park Financial, Inc. or its subsidiaries for advertising at the ETF Expert web site. ETF Expert content is created independently of any advertising relationships.