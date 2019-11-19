People's United Financial: Acquisitions And Little Dividend Growth - Don't Buy

Thesis

I have been writing a series of articles on community banks. Conservatively run community banks can provide stable and growing dividend income. In general, the banks that I have already written about showed up as one of five banks passing several screens assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. Most of the banks I have covered are comparatively small with market capitalizations of roughly $500M-$1.2B. At the request of a reader, I am writing about People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), a larger regional bank with about 422 branches and a market capitalization over $7.3B.

The current yield is over 4.3% and the dividend has been raised for 27 consecutive years making the bank a Dividend Champion. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run with decent credit metrics and capital position. However, unlike most community banks. People’s United apparently has its eye on becoming considerably larger through acquisitions rather than organic growth. There is risk in this strategy. In addition, the dividend is growing very slowly. Furthermore, the bank is dependent on commercial loans. In my opinion, these negatives outweigh the positives and thus I am not a buyer.

Source: People’s United

Overview Of People’s United Financial

People’s United is a fairly large regional bank with 422 branches that traces its history to 1842. About 148 branches are in Stop & Shop supermarkets. The bank operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary People’s United Bank. The bank offers consumer banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and insurance. The bank has branches in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, southeast New York and northeast New Jersey. The bank historically was a New England bank with the majority of its operations in Connecticut. But since 2010, the bank has completed 16 acquisitions greatly expanding its geographic reach and increasing the number of branches.

Recently (November 1st), People’s United completed its acquisition of United Financial in a $759M deal that added about 59 branches in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts and $5.7B in loans and deposits. People’s United has a presence in 16 states through its equipment financing operations and mortgage warehouse lending group. Hence, the bank collects most of its deposits in the New England + New York area, makes most of its loans in these States, but over 95% (at the end of 2018) of the equipment financing was to customers outside of New England. People’s United had over $38.8B in loans, $38.6B in deposits, and $52.1B in assets at the end of Q3 2019.

Source: People’s United November 2019 Investor Presentation

People’s United Profitability And Growth

People’s United's top line is derived from interest income and non-interest income. For interest income, the bank gathers deposits at low rates and then makes loans at higher rates or invests in safe securities. A conservatively run community bank will invest in U.S. Treasuries, government agency securities, State and municipal securities, and mortgage-backed securities. People’s United is no different and roughly about 34% of securities are municipal bonds, 50% of securities are agency MBS, 11% are bonds and notes, and 5% are in other categories. The agency MBS securities include 10-year and 15-year pass-through securities and also 5-year CMBS. So the bank does have exposure to CMBS loans with higher interest rates but they are not a significant quantity relative to the other categories thereby keeping risk low.

People’s United has decent exposure to non-interest income. In Q3 2019, total interest income was $348.7M while total non-interest income was only $106.0M giving a ratio of ~3.3 or roughly 23.3% of all income was from non-interest sources. This value is on par with diversified community banks that I have recently written about. For example, Arrow Financial (AROW) derives about 20% of net income for non-interest sources, Washington Trust (WASH) receives about the same percentage from non-interest sources, and Sandy Spring (SASR) also has an 80:20 split between these income sources. People’s United non-interest income is derived mostly from retail and commercial bank fees, investment management fees, operating lease income, and insurance. The bank is trying to increase the percentage of non-interest income to 30%, which would be a comparatively high percentage. In turn, this would make the bank less dependent on net interest margin.

People’s United profitability is tied to its net interest margin and its credit quality. The bank, like most community banks tries to keep its net interest margin stable but its credit losses low. The bank’s most recent quarterly net interest margin was 3.12%. Since mid-2018, the net interest margin has been relatively stable from 3.12% to 3.20%. Based on this metric, People’s United is slightly less profitable than the average U.S. bank, which as a group had an average net interest margin of 3.37% in Q2 2019. But with that said, the bank has less exposure to riskier sources of interest income with higher rates such as credit cards.

The net interest margin is trending down now for most banks since the Federal Funds Rate is being lowered. This affects the Prime Rate and in turn causes variable rate commercial, residential, and consumer loans to reprice lower. Additionally, fixed rate residential mortgages are often refinanced. If the Federal Funds Rate drops again then People’s United and other community or regional banks will face further headwinds to maintain its net interest margin. With that said, People’s United has been successful in controlling the net interest margin for the past several quarters with only a slight decline, as seen in the chart below. This suggests that the bank should be able to maintain profitability in the foreseeable future.

Home BancShares Net Interest Margin

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 3.12% 3.12% 3.20% 3.17% 3.15%

Source: People’s United Q3 2019 Earnings Release

People’s United has greater exposure to commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and equipment financing loans, as seen in the table below. Commercial real estate loans tend to have more fees and prepayment penalties leading to lower levels of refinancing. In turn, this likely helps keep the bank's net interest margin stable over time. But loans in the aforesaid categories are more sensitive to the economic cycle. Since we are arguably late in the economic cycle, there is risk that large exposure to these types of loans could lead to higher losses and charge-offs in the future.

People’s United Balance Sheet and Loan Types

Source: People’s United Q3 2019 Earnings Release

From a growth perspective, People’s United does not operate in a geographic area with high population growth. But with that said, the bank does operate in an area with comparatively high incomes and home values. The median household income in New England and the NYC area is much higher than the U.S. median household income of ~$63,000. In addition, the house prices in this geographic area tend to be higher than the U.S. median of $231,000. The median home value in the Boston area is ~$465,700 and the median home value in the NYC area is $445,300, both double the median U.S. value. Overall, the higher incomes and home values point to the good demographics and should over time lead to higher deposit levels and loans. In turn this would drive growth in interest income.

People United Dividend Safety

People’s United's dividend can be considered safe at this juncture. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of about 53% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share and consensus 2019 EPS of $1.34. This is well below my criteria of 65%. It is likely that the payout ratio will come down over the next several years. People’s United has a trailing 5-year dividend growth rate of only 1.5% and a trailing 10-year dividend growth rate of only 1.8%, which is below the growth rate of total income.

I do not believe that the dividend growth rate will be raised as the bank is seemingly using shares, debt and some cash for acquisitions. The share count has trended up over the past several years leading to higher cash requirements for the dividend. In addition, interest expenses have trended up in the same time period. Hence, I believe the dividend growth rate will remain low as cash is needed to fund acquisitions, pay for the current dividend, and pay interest expenses. Currently, acquisitions will likely not place the dividend at risk but this bears watching at the moment.

The regular dividend is also well covered by free cash flow of $501.4M and a regular dividend requirement of about $243.8M in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 48.6%, well below my threshold of 70% and provides some confidence that the dividend will be paid and continue growing in the near future albeit at a slow rate.

One must always look at capital position for banks. From this perspective, People’s United has a good capital position as seen in the chart below. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. Additionally, the bank’s capital position ratios are relatively stable. Furthermore, the bank has decent credit metrics with a non-performing loans-to-total loans at only 0.48%, non-performing assets-to-total assets at only 0.56%, and net charge-offs at only 0.06% in the most recent quarter. This is lower than most large banks and on par to slightly higher than the other conservatively run community banks that I have highlighted in this series. This small difference is likely due to higher exposure to commercial loans.

People’s United Capital Position

Capital Ratios Minimums Well Capitalized Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Tier 1 risk-based capital 6.0% 8.0% 10.7% 10.7% 11.0% Total risk-based capital 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% 12.0% 12.8% Tier 1 leverage ratio 4.0% 5.0% 8.7% 8.7% 8.7% Common Equity Tier 1 4.5% 6.5% 10.1% 10.1% 10.3%

Source: People’s United Q3 2019 Earnings Release

People’s United Valuation

Now, let’s take a look at People’s United's valuation. I use consensus 2019 EPS of $1.34, and a P/E ratio of 14.0, which is lower than the bank’s average 10-year valuation multiple of ~18. I discount for lowering interest rates, execution risks from acquisitions, relatively greater number of commercial loans, and to match average valuation of other community or regional banks.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0, I obtain a fair value range from $17.42 to $20.10. The current stock price is ~82% to ~95% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$16.47 suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $17.42 $18.76 $20.10 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 95% 88% 82%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $17.87. An average of these two models is ~$18.32 and thus we can say that People’s United is undervalued at the current stock price. People’s United's conservative capital position and decent demographics must be balanced with higher risks associated with more commercial loans and an acquisitive strategy. I personally view a stock price about 10% lower or ~$16.49 as a good entry point. The stock is currently trading essentially at that price now for those desiring to take a starter position.

Final Thoughts On People’s United

People’s United is now a regional bank that is expanding in New England and the NYC area. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run. The capital position is decent relative to the minimum requirements, and the bank can be considered well-capitalized. Non-performing loans and charge-offs are below the national average. But with that said, the bank has greater exposure to commercial loans, a low dividend growth rate, and there is risk in a growth by acquisition strategy. This keeps me from being a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.