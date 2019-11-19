HEZU: How Currency-Hedged ETFs Can Boost Income

In addition to the yield boost from the currency hedge, these funds can also potentially benefit from lower volatility and re-hedging gains.

The interest-rate differential between the US and other developed markets makes these funds particularly compelling at the current moment.

One of the interesting things about the fund space are the many intricacies that, on second thought, have been hiding in plain sight all along. One such intricacy has to do with currency-hedged ETFs. Given the still wide differential between developed-market and USD interest rates, we think income investors should take a closer look at this fairly niche part of the fund market.

In this article, we take a look at the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU), a currency-hedged version of its sister fund, the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU). The currency hedge has a number of appealing features - it more than doubles the effective yield of the underlying stock portfolio, it decreases the volatility of the fund, and it avoids the foreign currency exposure for US-based investors.

What's With The Hedge?

Currency-hedged ETFs have intuitive appeal - they allow US-based investors to access foreign assets without taking on foreign currency risk. ETFs with this feature made up over $60bn of assets in 2016, although this has halved, possibly because of the range-bound nature of the dollar as well as the outperformance of US equities versus other markets.

Currency-hedged ETFs derive their return from three sources, two of which are standard features of all funds: income and price returns with the additional source of returns being the currency hedge. The currency hedge typically consists of short-term currency forwards which are periodically rolled once they come close to expiry.

How Does The Currency Hedge Work?

An investor who wants to get exposure to, say, European stocks but doesn't want the currency risk can implement the currency hedge manually by doing the following. The investor buys EUR10,000 worth of stocks (directly with EUR cash or a fund like EZU with USD cash) and at the same time enters into a 3-month currency forward where they are obligated to deliver EUR10,000 in exchange for a certain USD amount. This way the investor does not have any EUR exposure at the time of the trade (they are long EUR10,000 via the stock portfolio and short EUR10,000 via the currency forward). Once the maturity of the forward approaches, the investor can enter into a new forward to keep the currency hedge in place.

Breaking Down HEZU Performance

One attractive feature of HEZU is that it makes it relatively convenient to get your head around how it works. This is because HEZU is a sum of parts - for its stock portfolio, it simply holds its sister fund EZU, and then it slaps a currency hedge on top of it. Over the last 5 years, which pretty much covers the entire lifespan of HEZU, it delivered an annualized return of 7.37%. EZU delivered a return of 2.12% and EUR/USD delivered a return of -3.45%. Putting the performance of EZU and the currency together, we get to about 5.5% - which is not exactly 7.37%. How was HEZU able to generate a return of 7.37% while its components generated only 5.5%? To answer this question, we need to understand how the currency hedge works.

The Side Effects of The Hedge

The currency hedge of a stock portfolio gives rise to two important factors.

1. Interest Rate Differential

On the currency hedge, the investor is short Euros and long Dollars via the FX forward. This means they have effectively borrowed Euros (and have to return the "loan principal" at the end of the loan at maturity of the FX forward) and lent Dollars (so they receive the Dollar "loan principal" at the maturity of the FX forward). This means the investor pays the Euro interest rate on the Euro loan they took out and receive the interest rate on the USD loan they gave.

The chart below shows 3-month interest rates of both currencies which go into pricing a 3-month FX forward.

The differential between the two rates is close to the high over the last two decades. The key point here is that by entering into the hedge, the investor effectively receives close to an extra 3% for the 3-month duration of the FX forward.

Weirdly, the investor receives interest on both loans - on the Dollars they lent out and on the Euros they borrowed. This is because the interest rate in Euros is negative, meaning they have to pay a negative rate, i.e., receive a positive rate.

2. Cross-What?

The second important point having to do with the hedge is this - consider what happens when the value of the stock portfolio changes. Let's say the portfolio drops 5% - it is now worth EUR9,500. The investor is still short EUR10,000 via the forward but is only long EUR9,500 via the stock portfolio. This leaves them net short EUR500, which is probably not a situation they want to have since the whole point of the initial hedge was to avoid currency exposure.

So the investor has to adjust the hedge by buying back EUR500. However, just as the value of stocks moved, the value of the currency pair moved as well and the partial termination of the forward will create profit or loss, depending on whether EUR/USD went up or down. If the pair went down, the investor will benefit (they sold high and bought back low) and vice-versa. This kind of dynamic re-hedging is called cross-gamma. Whether or not cross-gamma creates profits or losses has to do with the volatilities of the stock portfolio and the currency pair as well as the correlation between them. In our example, historically, European stocks have had a positive correlation with EUR/USD - in other words, European stocks and EUR (vs. the USD) tend to fall or rise together. This means that the hedge can consistently generate value by allowing the investor to sell high and buy low.

How much is this worth in return terms? A bit less than half a percent per year over the last few years, although this was closer to 3% during the financial crisis as the volatility and correlation levels were extreme.

Bringing It All Together

So, to bring this all together - a fund like HEZU features the following sources of return:

Underlying stock portfolio (in this case, the fund just holds EZU). As far as income, EZU has a TTM yield of about 2.7%, all of which is from dividends.

Interest-rate differential: roughly on the order of 3% at the moment.

Cross-gamma or the periodic re-hedging between EUR/USD and EZU - as we suggest above we think this has been on the order of 0.2-0.5% per annum over the last few years.

Additional fund expense - BlackRock appears not to charge HEZU holders anything in addition to the embedded EZU fee.

Cash slippage - this we have ignored so far but HEZU appears to hold a very small amount of cash (0.07% of AUM per the last annual report) in money market fund form, presumably, as an artifact of having to frequently rebalance and cash-settle the currency hedge.

Putting all the yield components together (ignoring the tiny cash slippage contribution), we get the following picture. Here, we assume that the 0.5% EZU fee is accrued against the NAV rather than combined with the underlying dividends. The end result is an "effective yield" of about 5.5%.

How does this compare historically? If we just focus on the two major components of EZU dividends and interest-rate differential, we get the following picture. The dividend yield has been fairly consistent at 2-3% while the interest-rate differential has grown substantially. The recent cuts by the Fed has diminished the differential somewhat but it remains fairly wide.

Tell Me More

In addition to the higher yield and the avoidance of foreign currency exposure, the third benefit of the hedged-currency version is the lower volatility which we plot below. This makes sense given the positive correlation between the stocks and the currency.

Diworstification?

Of course, one reason why the interest-rate differential between the USD and EUR has grown is because the European economy has been doing much worse than the US one. A glance at the two equity indices since the financial crisis shows the yawning performance gap between them that no interest-rate differential or cross-gamma can fill.

One argument for investors to branch out into foreign assets is diversification. Indeed, the correlation between the two indices above has been running around 70-80% over the last few years - high, but not so high as to cancel the potential benefits of diversification. That said, European stocks have not exactly been the right call over the last few years. We are also quite skeptical of diversification being a "free lunch" given that most investors do not think of the world in purely mean-variance terms but are also interested in yield, total returns as well as second-order risks like skew.

Are there other arguments to be made for owning foreign stocks? One is valuation which suggests that foreign markets are cheaper, though we have to be careful with this comparison as it is not sector-neutral.

BlackRock and GMO are also upbeat on the prospects for international stocks which we think has to do more with the valuation differential rather than any strong faith in the future of the European economies.

To be clear, we are not arguing that investors should run out and buy European stocks. Instead, we are arguing that the overall yield of holding international stocks is quite attractive and the thesis of holding foreign assets is out there and is being made by clever institutional investors.

Income Asset Roundup

Finally, how does the effective yield on HEZU compare to other income ETFs? The answer is pretty well - HEZU beats all fixed-income ETFs and fails to beat only international dividend stocks, MLPs and mortgage REITs.

Conclusion

Currency-hedged ETFs can provide a healthy source of income in these low yield markets. The wide differential between developed-market and US interest rates adds an additional source of income while the currency hedge can also lower the volatility of the fund while avoiding foreign currency exposure.

