A.O. Smith: Concerning Weakness In China Weighs On Sentiment

We expect shares to remain under pressure with risks tilted to the downside through next year at least until the company can show a stabilization of its operating environment.

Company has announced a series of measures in response to weakness in China including a headcount reduction and store closures, in what amounts to a retrenchment from the country.

AOS is on track to report its first annual drop in EPS this decade as declining sales in China have overshadowed stronger results from the U.S.

A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is a leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and treatment products with a market share in the U.S. at 40% for the residential segment and 50% in the commercial market. The company has generated strong growth and increasing profitability this decade supported by an improving housing market in recent years along with a replacement cycle transition towards more energy efficient units. While the North America business remains solid, the story has been concerning weakness in China with AOS posting a 20% decline in sales in the country this year citing weak consumer demand. The company revised lower its full year earnings guidance citing the headwinds in China which management expects to continue through next year. This article recaps the latest developments along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

A.O. Smith reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 29th with Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.53 which was in line with expectations while revenue of $728.2 million was weaker than expected, missing the consensus estimate by $24.1 million, and declining by 3.4% compared to the period last year. Margins and earnings were down from Q3 2018.

Third quarter sales of $514.6 million for the North America was a strong point for the company, up 6% year over year with the segment operating income reaching $121.6 million, up 15% compared to last year. On the other hand, the 'Rest of World' segment revenues which is primarily comprised of China, Europe and India, decreased by 20% y/y in Q3 to $220.3 million dragged lower by a 20% decline from China in local currency.

The declines in China overshadowed a 9% increase in India sales and led to segment operating income of just $4.1 million compared to $39.1 million in the period last year. Year to date, firm wide operating earnings are down to $399.2 million compared to $446.3 million last year.

Here's how management described the situation in the conference call. Keep in mind, this isn't necessarily a new development as sales have been declining since the start of the year, but the situation is now weaker than previously expected forcing AOS to take actions to contain costs and stabilize the business.

As weakness in our end markets in China persist, we have implemented further cost reduction actions. Over the course of the last 10 months into Q1 2020, we are targeting a 20% reduction in headcount from December 2018 levels. We continue to review and rationalize brand building and advertising spend, selling expenses, travel costs and other SG&A spend. By the end of the year, on a net basis, we will close over 700 in non-productive stores. We are continuing our aggressive cost reduction programs in both manufacturing processes and product costs, and we'll continue to work with our distribution customers on programs to reduce their inventory.

The company also revised lower its full year 2019 EPS guidance to $2.265 at the midpoint which if confirmed would represent a decline of 13.2% y/y.This would be the first decline in EPS for OAS in over a decade going back to the financial crisis in 2008. Back in Q1, the company had previously guided fro EPS in a range near $2.725.

The company has been active in share buybacks. In Q3, AOS repurchased approximately 4.9 million shares of common stock for a total of $230 million while management expects the total for the full year to reach $300 million. Company guidance for the average diluted outstanding share count to reach 167 million by the year end represents a 3% reduction from Q3 2018.

It's worth noting that AOS is a 'dividend champion' with 26-consecutive years of increasing the quarterly rate. Considering a 44% payout ratio on 2019 fully year earnings guidance, we think the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. The dividend was last increased in October and yields 2%.

AOS Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think the weakness in China is concerning as it goes beyond any macro trend which suggests the company is losing its market position in the country. While it's true that China's economic activity has decelerated in recent years, GDP growth rate according to official statistics is still above an annual rate of 6.0% with the most recent indicators showing consumer spending and retail sales are also in the positive single-digit range. The point is that management's comments suggesting "weak demand" appears more like an excuse to what may be a loss in market share to one of many competitors including Chinese companies like Haier Electronics Group Co. (OTCPK:OTCPK:HRELF) which AOS acknowledges in its annual report as a risk factor.

Our primary competitors in China in the electric water heater market segment are Haier and Midea, which are Chinese companies. We compete with Rinnai and Noritz in the gas tankless water heater market segment. Our principal competitors in the water treatment market are Qinyuan, Angel, Midea and Xiaomi. Our principal competitors in the China air purification market are Phillips, Panasonic and Sharp

We can at least confirm the Haier in its most recent quarter reported a gain in market share for sales of water heaters by 1.9% in "offline markets" and 1.5% in online sales. By this measure, AOS has simply underperformed the market in China and this will be a bearish trend going forward.

Considering A.O. Smith's announcement of closing 700 retail stores in China (representing about 9% of current total stores) and reducing headcount by 20%, we would expect the company to lose even more market share going forward which may be difficult to reclaim in the future. From the graphic below with data through 2018, a 20% decline in sales from China for 2019 will be the first annual drop since AOS entered the market back. China sales of ~$800 million this year goes back to a level first reached around 2015.

Valuation

The trends in China for AOS have been an ongoing weakness for the stock for over a year now and it's reflected in valuation multiples that are now lower compared to the averages for the stock in recent years. AOS's current P/E ratio at 20.5x compares to a 5-year average of 26.7x with a similar dynamic across the other ratios. If we were investing in a vacuum, there's a thought here that shares of AOS could be relatively cheap by these measures. In this case however, we think a discount is justified and shares likely have more downside from here in our opinion.

The concern is if the current weakness in China deteriorates further we could see potential impairment charges should AOS need to reevaluate its strategic direction in the country. Even as the North America business remains strong, it's important to remember that China still represents upwards of 30% of total revenues and contributed nearly 30% of the firm wide operating income in 2018. Even with the announced retrenchment in the country, AOS needs a healthy Chinese market to support a positive firm-wide long-term outlook.

Looking ahead, the market has been revising earnings estimates lower through fiscal 2021. The market is forecasting 2020 EPS at $2.544 which would be below the $2.58 level from 2018. The EPS estimate for 2021 at $2.682 has been revised lower from as high as $3.50 earlier in the year. There is a high level of uncertainty and all these estimates are at risk.

Amazingly, considering these trends, AOS is down just 13% from its 52-week high which to us represents a level of complacency in the market and leads us to take a bearish position on the stock. We rate shares of AOS as a sell with risks tilted to the downside and an expectation that the company struggles to stabilize the operational trends in China.

Takeaway

Recognizing A.O. Smith as a leader in the water heater and boiler segment, with a strong market position in the United States, the recent headwinds in China may be the most difficult development for the company in recent decades. Even as the financial outlook remains stable in the near term with the company expected to remain profitable and return to growth by next year, we see downside for the stock pressured by weak sentiment amid higher uncertainty in the near term. Monitoring points going forward include cash flow measures and any indication on a turnaround in the business environment from China.

