Vanstar Mining Resources: Gaining Value For Its Nelligan Stake On Its Partner's Dime

Even at this early stage of the project with the associated risk, Vanstar's market cap is at a discount to the value of its share of Nelligan.

IAMGOLD will continue to explore and define the resource to increase its stake to 80%, but this should add substantial value to Vanstar's residual 20% stake.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCPK:VMNGF) is a very small microcap junior explorer whose focus is on the Nelligan project it is jointly developing with IAMGOLD (IAG) in Quebec, Canada. Itinerant highlighted the company and the Nelligan project in the most recent Resource Sector Digest as Nelligan was recently highlighted as Project of the Year by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association. Vanstar has a minimum 20% share in the project, which has an inferred resource of 3.2m ounces in a just released NI43-101 mineral resource estimate released in conjunction with IAMGOLD. Vanstar’s market cap sits at just $14.7m CAD which seems low for a project of this size. This article takes a closer look at the project and Vanstar’s economic interest in it to see if there is a potential value proposition on top of the blue-sky potential that is common to any development project.

The Nelligan Project

The Nelligan project is in the province of Quebec, Canada, 50km south of Chapais. The property is accessible by highway and gravel roads. In the map below, the Nelligan project is highlighted:

Source: Vanstar website

The average grade on the project as inferred by the report is 1.02g per tonne; this lower than many projects I generally like to invest in but the sheer size of the deposit and its continuous nature, along with a simple open pit structure, make this deposit more appealing than most lower grade deposits. The deposit is open both at depth and strike per management, but this type of verbiage is common in most exploration plays. The potential for increasing resource size is not unique to this project but would of course provide catalysts for the share price.

Source: Vanstar website

The project is very key for IAMGOLD’s future as its size at this stage compares very favorably to the projects that are further along. The company devoted a whole additional slide to the project in its Q3 Earnings release as well.

Source: IAMGOLD Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation, November 7, 2019

The Ownership Arrangement

Option agreements are very common in the mining industry with junior companies. In these agreements, the junior company will be looking for some good initial findings in the “prospect generation” phase. These companies have less access to capital so they will sign “earn-in” option agreements with larger companies where the larger companies earn shares of the project based on the amount of money invested and/or project definition milestones. Most often in the mining industry, these end up having a non-economical outcome. When they pay off though, they can payoff substantially which is the attraction for investors in the junior mining sector.

Vanstar and IAMGOLD signed an initial earn in agreement (in the footnotes of this press release) in 2014 allowing IAMGOLD to earn in up to 80% of the project. This was amended in February 2018 where IAMGOLD earned a 51% share in the project in exchange for a cash payment of $2.15m CAD. IAMGOLD has invested over $4.0m in additional costs to obtain this ownership share.

The second phase of the earn-in agreement permits IAMGOLD to earn an additional 24% of the project in exchange for $2.75m CAD to be paid over a 4-year period along with the delivery of an ore reserves report. Vanstar received the first $400,000 payment in Feb 2019, with two more $400,000 payments due on successive anniversaries and the final payment due by 2022 or on delivery of the ore reserves report. I believe we can infer that IAMGOLD will most assuredly make these payments based on the initial inferred resource and its current focus on the property. IAMGOLD can earn an additional 5% with the delivery of a Feasibility study as well, which I believe is also likely to occur.

If we look at Vanstar’s financials, this arrangement is very advantageous to Vanstar from a cash flow and risk/reward perspective. The company has $2.3m cash on hand at September 30, 2019:

Source: Vanstar Q3 2019 Financial statements

The company has a quarterly burn rate of roughly $150k, excluding the gains from the milestone payments, share-based compensation and termination payments, but including interest on its cash balance that is held as investments.

Source: Vanstar Q3 2019 Financial statements

Vanstar is essentially able to sit back and let IAMGOLD do all the work in developing the project while allowing its cash on hand and future milestone payments to fund the company for the next three years. This means there should be next to no dilution through share issuance, unless the company is looking to acquire or explore any additional projects. The company does have 400,000 warrants outstanding in the money as well as 4,325,000 stock options that are all in the money (see below):

Source: Vanstar Q3 2019 Financial Statements

For a junior miner, it could be much worse with respect to dilution. The low annual costs of operating the company as well as a low dilution overhang put the company in good position.

Valuation

Valuing Vanstar requires looking at several components including its cash on hand, value of future milestone payments, future costs of operating the company and finally the present value of its stake in Nelligan.

I have put together a present value of the analysis of the current value of Vanstar. The key assumption is the price per ounce of gold in the ground. This is the stripped-down cost to acquire the gold while factoring the risk associated with resource modelling. I utilized two potential sources for this valuation in this recent article and another from 2015 as a basis for the Nelligan valuation. I took Vanstar’s latest cash on hand from September 30, 2019 and escalated the company’s administrative burn rate by 5% for inflation.

I also assumed that the stock options above would be exercised in the fiscal year of expiration and included those exercised in the fully diluted share count for the per share amounts.

Source: Company Disclosures, Author Projections

Vanstar shares are currently trading at $0.28 CAD, well below my lower base case scenario. The most logical outcome in my opinion would be for IAMGOLD to eventually purchase the company. Its 80% stake make it next to impossible for anyone else to try to acquire Vanstar’s share. This may be delayed as the option agreement currently stands as IAMGOLD won’t have earned its 24% additional interest until it produces the more detailed resource estimates. This outcome will also enhance Vanstar’s value as we see from one of the “gold in the ground” articles. As the resource becomes more defined, the value of the ounces in the ground figure becomes more reliable and thus increases substantially:

Vanstar will continue to gain value as IAMGOLD’s earn-in efforts advance Nelligan’s resource definition, building in catalysts to valuing the company. There is also potential for the resource to increase through further drilling, though similarly there could be the risk of reductions. Accounting for these risks, Vanstar shares offer a good discount to their current fair value, let alone the potential upside catalysts as the Nelligan project gets better defined over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the more liquid TSX Venture ticker VSR.V