CSX: Trying To Get Back On Track

At $70 with low growth and questionable economic data, we see no reason to get in the stock at these levels.

CSX Corporation (CSX) had been one of our best-performing recommendations into 2019, but, back in July, we turned bearish. We felt it was time to take profit. That said, the company is working to get back on track. The company has just recently reported earnings which we will discuss here, but we believe that it is still not time to get back into the name. We remain mildly bearish but less so than we were in the summer. The quarter showed some key strengths and weaknesses. From an operational perspective, it was a slightly better than expected quarter. However, it is what lies ahead that is more concerning and why we are avoiding the name at these levels. Let us discuss.

Operational efficiency

CSX's performance, in conjunction with a confusing economy in 2019 and beyond, so-so economic data, and moderated oil prices are what have driven the stock sideways. There are some expectations for reduced coal shipments as well. That said, performance is decent, but not strong. The murky outlook has us concerned. CSX's operational efficiencies have been improving, and that is worth noting.

The economy seems strong, but there are increasing red flags for economic strength. The rail shipping data (subscription may be required) week to week has also been somewhat concerning. That said, the results from CSX suggest pockets of slowdowns are possibly occurring, but the company is chugging along. In fact, in Q3, CSX's operating ratio set a new company record of 56.8%, improving from 58.7% last year. The company continues to chug along, and overall, the results beat expectations on earnings on an in line revenue result.

Revenue contraction

In general, the company had delivered slow and steady growth, but revenues contracted in Q3 here. The top-line revenue figure came in at $2.98 billion, which was down 5% year-over-year. This reverses recent growth in the last few Q3s:

Although revenues were down, the bigger story is that they met expectations. We had expected a 3-5% drop in revenues, so at the lower end of our range, this is still pretty in line. A decent result, overall. One reason for the year-over-year decrease was intermodal, and coal volume weakness. That said, merchandise was strong, but the overall result is bearish.

Expense management saves earnings

While revenue was down 5%, the company managed to slash expenses significantly. Expenses declined 8%. This type of expenditure control is a testament to strong management and strong discipline of the company to stick to its spending plans. Expenses were $1.69 billion, much better than the $1.77-1.81 billion we thought we would see. This efficiency was driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings. This was the reason the operating ratio was just so favorable. This was a huge positive and saved earnings.

With a drop in revenues, we were expecting flat EPS of $1.05. However, thanks to that expense management and improved operating ratio, earnings were up. Earnings per share were up from last year by $0.03 and surpassed consensus by $0.03. Considering these factors, CSX saw adjusted Q3 2019 net earnings of $856 million or $1.08. The other thing to note is the reduced share count benefit as well since overall net income was down from $877 million. Still, EPS grew, continuing a nice trend:

While the results for the quarter were better than expected, it is clear that the trend suggests the pace of earnings growth is significantly stalling, while revenues declined. This is why we expect weakness in the stock.

We applaud the solid expense management, as well as the ability of management to be committed to shareholders, but performance is expected to slow, and as such, we are keeping our distance.

2019 expectations

Here in 2019, the growth has certainly changed. What looked like a more favorable pricing environment versus the last two years has not helped overall headline results for the most part, despite boosting operating efficiency to records. There were volume growth and volume declines in some markets, and a mix that is questionable. We think pricing pressure will also keep margins squeezed, and question whether this is peak efficiency. It very well could be.

We continue to expect the company to struggle compared to 2018 for the rest of the year, and with it, the stock is likely to return to the $60 range. While we continue to have expectations for a robust economy into 2020, red flags persist. That all said, when we factor in CSX's year-to-date performance, we are still projecting growth in 2019 for earnings, but revenues are questionable. For the year 2019, we are projecting revenues of $11.9 to $12.1 billion. Given that the operating income ratio has improved tremendously as well as comparable share buybacks, we see earnings per share now approximating $4.00-4.20 for the year, which is low growth, but growth, nonetheless. If you are playing this stock for the low expected growth, keep a close eye on economic conditions.

Still avoiding the name

We really applaud the company for significantly reducing its cost structure while cutting expenses. However, volumes, mix, and intermodal weakness continue to weigh. Shipping data via rails are less than stellar. Earnings growth has slowed to a meager pace. While a bulk of the growth has been that share repurchases continue, overall net income is still being squeezed. We remain bearish here and foresee the stock returning to the $60 range.

