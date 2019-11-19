SIVR Weekly: Weakness Cannot Be Ruled Out In Immediate Term

We maintain our year-end target for SIVR at $19.00 per share.

With the hawkish message from the Fed now fully digested, we expect the uptrend in SIVR to resume sooner rather than later.

That said, we hold that SIVR will trade at a higher level by year-end, because a re-emergence of risk-off mood is likely in near term.

As investors pile into risky assets, positioning in silver deteriorates. Therefore, weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out in immediate term.

SIVR rebounded marginally last week (+1%) after a substantial sell-off of 7% in the prior week.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR rebounded marginally last week (+1%) after a substantial sell-off of 7% in the prior week. Although the speculative positioning in CME silver is significantly lighter than that in CME gold, silver prices have struggled relatively more than gold prices, which is due to silver's relatively higher beta.

While weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out in immediate term because investors are piling into risky assets (at the expense of haven assets like silver), we believe that SIVR will trade at a higher level at the end of the year, mainly because 1)a re-emergence of risk-off mood is likely in near term and 2)the hawkish message from the Fed is now fully digested.

We maintain our year-end target for SIVR at $19.00 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut significantly their net long position in CME silver over the latest reporting period of November 5-12, for a second week in a row. Silver spot prices tumbled by 4.4% over the same period.

The net spec length is now at its lowest since July. We argue that the current spec positioning in CME silver is now neutral, as the chart below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Therefore, we believe that the room for additional spec selling is limited.

Implications for SIVR: Given the neutral spec positioning in CME silver, we believe that additional speculative selling pressure will prove limited, which leads us to think that the uptrend in SIVR will resume sooner rather than later.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated their holdings at an aggressive pace last week, after buying some dips in the prior week.

We believe that some short-term-oriented ETF investors took advantage of the recent rebound in prices to cut their long exposure to silver.

Clearly, the ongoing rise in risk-sentiment (evident in US equities recording all-time highs last week) has prompted some ETF investors to reduce their allocation to safe-haven assets.

However, we believe that investors who join the "equity rally" party at this stage are a bit late and could end up with sharp losses in the near term. The ongoing rise in yields could ultimately break the rally in US equities. In addition, the risk of trade disappointment is elevated as the market strongly believes that the partial trade deal is secured. We argue that investors are myopic, failing to realize that US-China tensions go beyond trade. Therefore, the risk of re-escalation in much higher than the average investor seems to presume.

Implications for SIVR: The current wave of ETF selling is pushing silver spot prices lower, which is negative for SIVR. However, we expect ETF buying for silver to resume, which will lend support to SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

The current environment is negative for SIVR because there is a clear preference for risky assets at the expense of haven assets. As positioning in silver deteriorates, weakness in SIVR cannot be ruled out in immediate term.

However, we strongly believe that the current investor complacency won't prevail for too long. The risk of trade disappointment is high at this juncture as well as the risk of re-escalation of US-China frictions. We therefore believe that safe-haven demand will structurally grow in the months ahead.

With the hawkish message from the Fed now fully digested, we believe that the uptrend in SIVR will resume sooner rather than later.

We maintain our year-end target for SIVR at $19 per share.

