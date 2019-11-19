Luckin Coffee: Surging Higher On 558% Top-Line Growth

Gradual improvement in key margins as the company moves towards being operating cash flow positive.

Investment Overview

Luckin Coffee (LK), which owns a retail network to provide coffee and other products to consumers in China, surged by 25.4% on November 15, 2019. The reason - Luckin Coffee reported third quarter numbers and the top-line growth was stellar at 558%.

Not just the top-line growth, the 3Q19 results reflect several other positives related to the business and financials. These positives point to a sustained rally for Luckin Coffee, which is a potential long-term value creator.

While the stock can cool-off after the vertical upside, I believe that Luckin Coffee stock is worth accumulating for the medium to long term. This coverage will discuss the factors that make the stock interesting and a possible portfolio catalyst.

Aggressive New Store Openings

For Luckin Coffee, top-line growth in 3Q19 was driven by aggressive new store openings coupled with growth in same store sales.

To put things into perspective, Luckin Coffee opened 717 net new stores on a quarter-on-quarter basis for 3Q19. Further, as the chart below shows, the number of stores has experienced rapid growth since 1Q18.

It is also worth noting that Luckin Coffee reported cash & equivalents of RMB5.5 billion as of 3Q19. With ample financial flexibility, it is likely that robust store openings will continue. This will trigger healthy revenue growth in the coming years.

It is also important to mention that the aggressive growth is primarily coming through "pick-up stores" with the company also having "relax stores" and "delivery kitchens." With an eye on lower tier cities, the number of pick-up stores can continue to expand at approximately the current pace.

Customer Retention Will Help Top-Line Growth

One of the keys to sustained revenue growth and cash flows in the long term is customer growth and retention. Luckin Coffee has been doing well on that front.

Between 2Q19 and 3Q19, the number of stores expanded by 24%. For the same period, the number of transacting customers increased by 35%. At the same time, the average monthly items sold surged by 60%.

Clearly, growth in pick-up stores has been associated with relatively stronger growth in customer base. In addition, as the company launches new products, the average revenue per transacting customer is trending higher.

According to the company's 3Q19 presentation, there were 397.5% ore customers per store on a year-on-year basis. This is a clear indication of increasing popularity. As brand visibility increases and pick-up stores mature, same-store sales will be a key growth driver.

Steady Improvement in Margins

Improvement in margins and positives cash flows is a key stock upside trigger. As the chart below shows, Luckin Coffee has been steadily improving on its store level profit margin and non-GAAP net profit margin.

Given the trend, it is very likely that the company will report positive non-GAAP net profit margin within the next 2-3 quarters.

It is also worth noting that the company's cash used in operating activities was RMB720 million in 3Q18 and has improved to RMB123 million in 3Q19. Positive operating cash flow is also likely within the next 2-3 quarters.

Luckin Coffee reported capital expenditure of RMB352 million in 3Q19. Even if the same level of capital expenditure sustains, I believe that the company is well positioned to report positive free cash flows in the next 12-24 months.

This is indeed good for a company that was founded in 2017.

Product Diversification Has Helped

It is worth noting that non-coffee items sold was 30.9% in 2018 and it has accelerated to 44.9% in 3Q19. Therefore, product diversification has been a part of the company's growth strategy.

Just as an example, Luckin Tea has been launched as a separate brand with its first store opened in October 2019. The company plans to make Luckin Tea China's largest freshly made tea player. Similarly, Luckin Coffee has signed an agreement with Louis Dreyfus Company to develop a co-branded Luckin Juice business in China.

This product diversification will help in revenue growth by catering to different consumer taste and preferences.

Conclusion

Luckin Coffee is on a high growth trajectory and it's likely that strong top-line momentum will sustain in the coming quarters.

In addition, the company has witnessed rapid improvement in margins and as operating cash flows turn positive, the stock will have yet another upside trigger.

Overall, with economies of scale, operational efficiency and product differentiation, Luckin Coffee seems to be moving towards becoming a cash flow machine.

The potential Starbucks (SBUX) of China certainly seems like a value creator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.