Sugar Is Drifting In A Range

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Since the 1970s, the trading range in sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange has been from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound. The last significant peak in the sugar futures arena occurred in 2011 when the sweet commodity reached 36.08 cents per pound. The most recent low was in 2018 at 9.83 cents. At around the 12.70 level on November 18, the nearby sugar futures contracts are closer to the low than the high over the past years.

Sugar is a commodity that comes from two sources. Sugarcane grows around the world in tropical climates, while sugar beets also yield the sweet commodity. Sugar beets can grow in a variety of environments. Since sugar is a staple in many food products, governments around the world, including the US, subsidize the product. Subsidies cane distort prices as they interfere with free-market supply and demand fundamentals. On November 19, the price of March world sugar futures was trading at 12.73 cents per pound. The subsidized March US Sugar #16 futures were at 27.60 cents, more than double the world price.

Brazil is the world's leading producer of world free-market sugarcane. The local cost of production in the South American nation is a critical factor when it comes to the price of the sweet commodity. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) replicated the price action in a diversified portfolio of ICE world sugar futures contracts.

A narrower trading range in 2019 than in 2018

In October 2016, the price of sugar futures on ICE traded to a high at 23.90 cents per pound. Since then, the range in the sugar futures market has narrowed for four consecutive years.

The monthly chart highlights that in 2016, the price of world sugar traded between 12.45 and 23.90 cents, a range of 11.45 cents. In 2017, the trading band narrowed to 12.53 to 21.49 or 8.96 cents. Last year, the range of 9.83 to 14.24 cents was 4.41 cents, but in 2019 the gap from the low of 10.68 to the high at 13.50 cents has only been 2.82 cents. The volatile sugar market has seen volatility contract since 2016. As the chart illustrates, the measure of historical volatility moved from over 42% in October 2018 when sugar rallied from the low of last year to the high in one month, to under 15.5% as of November 19. The metric is approaching the lowest level in years.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the monthly chart are around neutral readings. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE world sugar futures market has been on either side of one million contracts throughout 2019. In a sign that the sugar market is growing on both the supply and demand side, the open interest metric is higher than when sugar was on its high in 2016.

The narrowing trading range reminds me of a stretched rubber band. Eventually, when it snaps, we could see a return of extreme volatility in the futures market for the sweet commodity.

Brazil is a critical issue for the price of world sugar

Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of free-market sugarcane, the local costs of producing a pound of sugar are in Brazilian real terms. While the US dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the sugar futures market, most production costs in Brazil are in the local currency. Therefore, the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar has had a bearish impact on sugar futures.

The chart of the dollar versus real currency pair shows the decline of the value of Brazil's currency from $0.65095 in 2011 to $0.23725 against the dollar on November 18. The real sunk by 63.6% over the past eight years. Over the same period, the price of nearby ICE sugar futures fell from 36.08 to 12.73 cents or 64.7%. The price of sugar for Brazilian farmers has declined by only 1.1% even though it lost almost two-thirds of its value in US dollar terms.

A weather event, crop disease, or decision to reduce sugar production in Brazil could quickly send the price of the sweet commodity higher. Moreover, a rebound in the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair that increases the cost of production could light a bullish fuse under the price of sugar futures.

Sugar can also reflect the action in oil and oil products

In the US, the world's leading producer and exporter of corn, the grain is the primary ingredient in ethanol production. In Brazil, sugar is the input when it comes to the biofuel. The US and Brazil lead the world when it comes to ethanol production each year. Ethanol is a substitute for petroleum-based products such as gasoline. In Brazil, ethanol powers many automobiles and light vehicles. Therefore, the price of sugar can be sensitive to the price of crude oil and gasoline in Brazil, as corn is in the United States.

Like sugar, the range in crude oil's price has narrowed from 2018 to 2019. Last year, the energy commodity moved from a high of $76.90 to a low of $42.36, a range of $34.54 per barrel. In 2019, the range has been from $44.35 to $66.60 or $22.25 per barrel.

Any dramatic change in the price of oil could impact sugar's price and demand for the sweet commodity in Brazil. Given sugar's role in the production of ethanol, Brazil could increase its consumption if the price of crude oil rises.

A deficit in the sugar market

Luca Meierhofer, the Global Head of Physical Trading at Louis Dreyfus, expects sugar to continue to trade sideways between 11 and 14 cents per pound in the 2019/2020 season. However, he forecasts that the market will move into a deficit of around 6.7 million metric tons this year because of a significant reduction in northern hemisphere crops. The current price of sugar does not provide the incentive for producers to increase output. Additionally, the high level of stockpiles in India, Thailand, and Brazil, together with a slowdown in consumption, should limit the impact of the deficit on the price of sugar futures. The two leading issues to watch, according to Meierhofer, are India's export program and Brazil's crop mix. Brazil can produce between 25 and 37 million metric tons of sugar, making it the swing producer that will determine the path of least resistance for the price of sugar futures on ICE.

If the value of the real versus the US dollar rises, Brazilian output is closer to the bottom than the top end of its swing range, and India cuts back on exports, it could create a perfect bullish storm in the sugar futures market in 2020. At the same time, the current supply and demand state of the market limits the downside potential for the price of sugar. From a risk-reward perspective, the odds continue to favor the upside in the sugar market for the coming year. The fundamental deficit could turn out to be sweet news for sugar bulls.

CANE is a diversified sugar ETF product

The most direct route for a trade or investment positions in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The forward curve in the sugar futures market current indicates that there is enough of the sweet commodity to meet global requirements.

The term structure in the sugar market is in contango with nearby March 2020 futures at 12.74 cents per pound and March 2022 futures at the 14.00 cents level. At 9.90% for two years, the sugar market is telling us that stocks are now at a level that limits the chances of a deficit causing significant supply shortages.

Meanwhile, the term structure is assuming that Brazil will continue to produce at the top end of its swing potential, India will continue to flood the market with exports, and the weather in critical growing nations will support bumper crops of sugarcane.

For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product is available via a standard equity account. The top holdings of CANE include:

CANE diversifies risk by holding three of the most actively traded sugar futures contracts. Price volatility in the sugar futures market tends to be the greatest in the nearby contract. CANE tends to underperform the price of the sweet commodity on the upside and outperform the futures market on a percentage basis when the price declines because the price action represents a blend of three delivery periods. The price of the active month March 2020 ICE sugar futures contract fell from 12.93 cents to 12.05 cents or 6.8% from October 2 through October 23. The price then recovered to 12.91 cents on November 13, up 7.1% from the late October low.

The chart illustrates that CANE fell from $6.79 on October 2 to $6.40 on October 23 and then rallied back to a high at $6.76 on November 13. CANE fell by 5.7% and recovered by 5.6% as the ETF underperformed the March futures on the upside and outperformed them on the downside. CANE has net assets of $9.72 million, trades an average of 42,364 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.00%.

The price of sugar continues to drift in a range that has been narrowing since 2016. Fundamentals and technical indicators suggest that the downside potential for the price is not as significant as the upside prospects over the coming year. I continue to favor buying sugar on price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.