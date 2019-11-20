Pinterest: The Reckoning Isn't Over

Pinterest's international user base, which soared, still only generates a fraction of the ARPU that U.S. users do.

The company beat MAU estimates overall, but user growth in the U.S. (which generates virtually the entirety of Pinterest's revenue) lagged behind consensus.

For most of this year, Pinterest (PINS) prided itself on being one of the only large-cap high-profile consumer internet IPOs to stay above its IPO price. While Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) struggled to maintain their prior private valuations, Pinterest had soared to new heights.

Now that's no longer the case. After reporting a dismal third-quarter earnings update, shares of Pinterest have fallen to near post-IPO lows, losing ~20% relative to the company's IPO price of $23.75:

Data by YCharts

Issues that I highlighted last quarter are becoming more evident in Pinterest's results and weighing on its share price. These core issues include:

Heavy saturation. Pinterest generates virtually the entirety of its revenue base from the U.S., so it relies on U.S. user growth to feed its revenue growth. Unfortunately, its current user population already covers a huge swath of the U.S. population, foreshadowing major growth deceleration ahead.

It will take many quarters for Pinterest to resolve these issues, if at all. Unlike many of its social media competitors (like Facebook), Pinterest is more or less a one-trick pony with only one core website and little hopes of diversification. Popular as it may be in the moment, saturation and user fatigue will eventually drive Pinterest's growth rates down to unappetizing numbers. In my view, the Pinterest correction has only just begun - I'd be content to wait on the sidelines here.

The user growth conundrum

By far the biggest disappointing weighing on investors this quarter was Pinterest's miss in U.S. user growth, into which we'll dive into more detail in this section.

Total users grew 28% y/y to 322 million overall, vastly beating Wall Street's expectations of 311.7 million (+25% y/y):

Figure 1. Pinterest MAU trends Source: Pinterest 3Q19 earnings deck

Unfortunately, the user base mix came in less favorably than expected. While international users surged 38% y/y, U.S. users grew only 8% y/y to 87 million, basically only in-line with consensus (but clearly below what investors had hoped for) and declining five points sequentially from 13% y/y U.S. user growth in Q2.

Pinterest's weak U.S. performance, which clearly spells that deep saturation is impacting it heavily in its most important market, is an even more significant problem because of the outsize impact that the U.S. has on revenues. U.S. average revenue per user (ARPU) of $2.93 (+26% y/y, again driven by ad load) is 22x larger than international ARPU of just $0.13. The message is clear: if Pinterest wants to materially drive revenue growth, it has to increase its users in the U.S.

Figure 2. Pinterest ARPU Source: Pinterest 3Q19 earnings deck

One could say that Pinterest's low international ARPU is a function of its relative youth as a company, and over time international ARPU - which is growing at a >2x pace - will grow to fill the void.

Competitor Facebook, however - which everybody can argue is a mature social media company - shows us that this may not necessarily be the case. Even Facebook, at a revenue scale that's >50x the size of Pinterest, still has U.S. ARPUs at a ~15x the size of Rest of World ARPUs:

Figure 3. Facebook ARPU Source: Facebook 3Q19 earnings presentation

The key point here: while Pinterest's international user growth is impressive, it doesn't move the needle in terms of revenues. In the U.S., a five-point deceleration in user growth is a bad sign for future revenues.

Q3 download: revenue and guidance both miss

Let's now take a look at the remainder of Pinterest's third-quarter results. The company's earnings summary is shown below:Figure 4. Pinterest 3Q19 earnings results Source: Pinterest 3Q19 shareholder letter

Revenues grew 47% y/y to $279.7 million, falling just short of Wall Street's expectations of $277.3 million (+46% y/y). We note also that Pinterest's revenue growth, similar to its U.S. ARPU growth, decelerated dramatically from 62% y/y growth in Q2.

Pinterest acknowledged in its Q3 shareholder letter that its revenue growth was primarily driven by greater advertising monetization, raising the issue of ad load-driven growth eventually exhausting:

An increase in advertising demand from new and existing advertisers on our platform drove higher ARPU year over year globally. This resulted in an increase year over year in the number of advertisements served. We remain focused on expanding our advertiser breadth and diversity because doing so helps us serve the most relevant commercial content to our users."

And even though Pinterest raised its revenue outlook for the full year to $1.1-$1.115 billion (only $5 million higher at the low end of the range), the company is still below Wall Street expectations of $1.2 billion:

Figure 5. Pinterest guidance update Source: Pinterest 3Q19 shareholder letter

There was only one silver lining to the quarter: profitability. Each of Pinterest's major expense categories, except for general and administrative spending, grew at a slower rate than revenue growth, allowing the company to capture a respectable amount of operating leverage. As a result, the company's adjusted EBITDA grew 129% y/y to $4 million, while EBITDA margins jumped beyond the breakeven point to +1%, eight points better than -7% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 6. Pinterest adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Pinterest 3Q19 earnings deck

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.01 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.04. Still, these small wins on profitability were hardly sufficient to counter the disappointments in Pinterest's growth that bodes will for future quarters to come.

Key takeaways

Pinterest's heavy deceleration in U.S. user growth is hugely concerning because it signals the fact that Pinterest's golden era as a hyper-popular social media platform might be over. Users now have more options than ever for wasting time on the internet - between social media options like Facebook and Snap (SNAP), news-oriented services like Twitter (TWTR), and the now-endless amount of streaming options that have just surfaced, Pinterest's share of internet time will likely come down over time.

In my view, this is a rudderless company that has little hopes of outperforming the market in the long term. Continue to steer clear here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.