Spirit Airlines: Still Not Worth The Trouble

After reassessing Spirit Airlines and its shares, I continue to believe that SAVE is an airline stock to be avoided.

Although 3Q19 was impacted by hurricane season, the company seems to be still struggling with occupancy, pricing strength and cost management.

One year after calling Spirit Airlines "the least likely airline stock to make its way into my portfolio", I revisit my original call.

Right around this time last year, I published my first article on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as part of my industry deep dive. Back then, I voted the airline stock "the least likely to make its way into my portfolio", while singling out Delta (DAL) as my top pick in the space.

Today, armed with Spirit's most recent earnings report, I revisit my year-old call to determine whether the stock may look more appealing to me now than it did 12 months ago.

The original call

There was not one particular factor pushing me away from SAVE, but rather a combination of them. Front and center in my mind, Spirit seemed to be one of the most exposed to pricing headwinds, which pressured the low-cost carriers more than it did the full-fare peers. Because the company operated at the leanest per-unit margin levels within the sector (see graph below), I feared that the company's bottom line could be the most unstable and unpredictable in the airline space.

It also concerned me how Spirit had been struggling to improve load factor, despite having the most aggressive and consumer-friendly pricing strategy in the sector. Considering the company's low PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile), keeping the fleet filled as close to capacity as possible seemed like a must-do for the Miramar, Florida-based company.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

Lastly, it did not help the bullish case that Spirit was one of the most leveraged airline among the seven larger players in the industry, second only to American Airlines (AAL) on a relative-to-total asset basis. The tight margins and relatively rich interest payments seemed like a toxic combination to me, particularly when a current-year P/E of nearly 14x did not seem to properly reflect the risks of investing in the company.

Has anything changed?

Fast-forward one year, and not much seems to have changed for the better. In the most recent quarter, total operating revenue per available seat mile was down 1% YOY, even after normalizing for the impact of hurricane Dorian. Severe deterioration in load factor and passenger yield contributed to the loss of revenue firepower, while fare revenue per passenger flight segment fell off a cliff. At the same time, per-unit margin took a hit due to a sizable 8%-plus increase in CASM ex-fuel (per available seat mile costs) which, in part, can be blamed on inclement weather and brushed off as temporary headwinds.

On the balance sheet, net debt and operating lease obligations of $2.2 billion doubled over December 2018 levels, as the company increased the size of its fleet to accommodate network growth. As a result, interest expense as a percentage of GAAP operating income surpassed 20% in 3Q19 vs. 15% this time last year.

Data by YCharts

One positive change has been valuation. Spirit's P/E dropped sharply to only 7.8x, although EPS growth expectations for the next five years more than halved from the 24% consensus of early 2019 (see chart above). Whether a long-term PEG of less than 0.7x makes sense, given the company's leveraged balance sheet and razor-thin margins, is debatable. At least SAVE seems to trade a bit closer to the bargain multiples that I believe the stock deserves to be valued at.

The verdict

After reassessing Spirit Airlines and its shares, I continue to believe that SAVE is an airline stock to be avoided. The business fundamentals remain shaky, in my view, while debt and lease obligations continue to grow. De-risked valuations are the better news, although I find the lower stock price tag nowhere near good enough of a reason for me to reconsider owning shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.