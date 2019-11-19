NuStar: Wait For Lower Prices

Investors are advised to remain on the sidelines until lower prices.

Balance sheet leverage is relatively high and has increased.

Investment Thesis

Despite NuStar's (NS) rich dividend yield of 8.5 percent, the company's balance sheet remains leveraged. Further, NuStar is yet to prove its ability to lower its capital spending following a multi-year investment period in order to improve its free cash flow profile. Investors are advised to remain on the sidelines.

Business

NuStar Energy L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership. The company is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the United States.

NuStar today has nearly 10,000 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity.

NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Dividend Yield

At the current stock price, the company offers a dividend yield of 8.5 percent:

Data by YCharts

The above graph illustrates that the company's current dividend yield of 8.5 percent is near multi-year lows, and in the last decade, the company's dividend yield has ranged from 7 percent to as high as 23 percent.

Balance Sheet Risk

The company's balance sheet is leveraged, and the level of balance sheet leverage has generally trended higher throughout the last ten-year period:

Data by YCharts

The increased balance sheet risk has attracted a credit rating downgrade from S&P Global earlier this year:

The downgrade was based on NuStar's elevated leverage, which Ratings expects to remain above 6.5x through 2019 as large capital spending projects require continued borrowing.

In line with management guidance, the rating agency expects leverage to decline in the coming quarters:

The stable outlook reflects Ratings' view that NuStar's leverage will decline in 2020 as the projects come online and capital spending slows.

When NuStar's balance sheet leverage declines back to the 45 to 50 percent range, S&P Global may upgrade the company's credit rating.

I believe that a credit upgrade in 2020 or early 2021 is more likely than not.

Healthy Profitability

The company's gross and operating margins have remained healthy even through the recent round of capital investments:

Data by YCharts

On November 5, the company announced strong financials results for the most recent quarter:

income from continuing operations of $53 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $9 million or 20 percent from $44 million in the third quarter of 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations were $169 million, up $15 million or 10 percent from $154 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Management added:

...due in part to NuStar's sale of its St. Eustatius facility in July, the partnership's third quarter debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 3.96 times, significantly lower when compared to 4.52 times at the end of the third quarter of 2018. "This demonstrates our commitment to de-levering and financial discipline," he added.

The company is taking the necessary steps to lower its balance sheet risk.

Free Cash Flow Generation

Despite healthy gross and operating margins, the company's cash flow has suffered from high capital expenditures during the recent investment period:

Data by YCharts

In a recent investor presentation, management indicated that the ongoing capital spending is expected to decrease significantly in the upcoming year:

Investors should keep an eye on quarterly free cash flows in order to understand in what direction the balance sheet risk will trend in 2020.

One More Thing

Given the existing internal-combustion-engine fleet size of one-and-a-half billion vehicles, we are at least two decades away from fully transitioning to fleets of autonomous, electric vehicles running on renewable energy; however, the pace at which the world is moving in that direction may be accelerating, as the International Energy Agency continues to revise its forecasts:

Oil and oil company investors should be cognizant of the risk that, if and when oil demand peaks, oil and oil company stock prices may also peak, naturally.

Having said that, the near-term risk for midstream companies, such as NuStar, is likely lower than the risk to exploration and production companies.

Bottom Line

NuStar is trading at a historically high valuation level, which I believe indicates that a favorable credit outlook action has already been priced in the stock.

The risk that I mentioned above, however, has so far been ignored by market participants, and if the pace of the world's transition to sustainable energy accelerates, then oil company stock prices may react downward.

For that reason and despite the upcoming improvement in the company's balance sheet risk, I advise remaining on the sidelines until $20 per share.

