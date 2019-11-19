Roku - Remaining Bullish In Every Aspect

The outlook for 2019 remains robust with management raising revenue and gross profit guidance. We remain bullish on the business and reiterate our BUY rating.

The company announced better than expected third quarter results with both revenues and adjusted EBITDA beating our expectations.

Investment Thesis

(ROKU) Inc. operates as a TV streaming platform. It sells streaming video players and licenses its operating system to television manufacturers, which enables consumers to watch video content over the internet. ROKU provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Q3:19 Highlights

Q3:19 revenues were $260.9 million, up 50% YOY, attributable to growth across both its segments – Platform (+79% YOY) and Player (+11% YOY).

The company showed strong business momentum with 36% YOY active user growth and 68% YOY streaming hours growth. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 30% YOY to $22.58 versus $17.34 in Q3:18.

ROKU delivered gross profit of $118.5 million, up 50% YOY but gross margins declined 15 bps YOY to 45.4% in Q3:19. ROKU reported total adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million in Q3:19, well ahead of company expectations.

For 2019, ROKU raised its outlook and now expects a revenue midpoint of $1.106 billion, representing growth of ~49% (up from an earlier growth forecast of 46%).

We adjust our estimates based on the results and management’s commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and increase our target price to $155.75 (earlier $142.00), with an implied capital appreciation potential of ~15%.

Primary Risks

TV streaming is a highly competitive industry with the presence of large technology players such as Amazon and Google which have far higher resources.

The U.S.-China trade war could adversely affect business operations as the majority of ROKU’s hardware is manufactured in China.

Quarterly Summary - Q3:19

Revenues up 50% vs. prior year. Total revenues were up 50% to $260.9 vs. $173.4 million in the prior year quarter and up sequentially vs. $250.1 million in the preceding (June) quarter. For the quarter, we had a forecast of $252.2 million. The increase was largely attributable to revenue growth across both segments. Platform revenue grew 79% YOY to $179.3 million, accounting for 69% of total sales. Player revenue grew ~11% YOY to $81.6 million. The total number of player units sold during the quarter increased 21% YOY while the average sales price (ASP) was down 9% YOY.

Active User Momentum continues . The company added 1.7 million new accounts in Q3:19 and the total number of active accounts reached 32.3 million, up 36% YOY. The total number of streaming hours was 10.3 billion hours, an increase of 68% YOY versus 6.2 billion hours in Q3:18. Roku's platform engagement continues to strengthen as more content shifts to streaming and more consumers cut the cord. In just the third quarter, approximately 1.7 million consumers transitioned to streaming television. The company noted that roughly 50% of U.S. cord cutters are Roku customers.

ARPU remains above $20 . The company indicates that in the medium-term the most significant factor driving Roku's financial performance will be increasing monetization of its growing installed base. The ROKU Channel, launched in 2017 as a free, ad-supported channel, has expanded to include a premium content subscription. On the monetization front, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 30% YOY to $22.58 versus $17.34 in Q3:18.

Gross profit up 50% YOY. Total gross profit was $118.5 million in Q3:19, up 50% YOY, marking ROKU's fourth consecutive quarter above $100 million. Platform gross profit increased 59% YOY while Player gross profit declined 26% YOY. Overall, gross margin was 45.4% for Q3:19, down ~15 bps YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA at roughly breakeven and net loss at ~$25 million were ahead of outlook due to better-than-expected revenues and lower-than-expected sales and marketing expenses.

were ahead of outlook due to better-than-expected revenues and lower-than-expected sales and marketing expenses. Acquisition. ROKU acquired dataxu, a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables marketers to plan and buy video ad campaigns. We believe the dataxu acquisition will accelerate ROKU’s OTT advertising road map and enable Roku to provide marketers a single data-driven software solution to plan and optimize their ad spend across TV and OTT. ROKU expects dataxu to contribute ~$13 million in revenue in Q4:19.

Outlook

Based on strong Q3:19 results and continued momentum, the company raised its overall outlook for 2019. Management now expects a revenue midpoint of $1.106 billion (earlier $1.06 billion), representing ~49% YOY growth (up from an earlier target of 46%). The company raised its gross profit outlook for 2019 to roughly $492 million at the midpoint, up from roughly $485 million previously. The platform revenue mix is expected to be roughly two-thirds of total revenue in 2019, up from 56% in 2018. The company is guiding for stock-based compensation of roughly ~$84 million (versus $90 million earlier) and an estimated $10 million of D&A and other income. The majority of operating expenses are headcount related. The company is guiding for adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30-$35 million (earlier $30-$40 million) reflecting a ~$5 million negative impact to adjusted EBITDA in Q4:19 related to dataxu operations and dataxu acquisition-related expenses.

Earnings Estimates

For 2019 and 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 49.0% and 38.1% resulting in $1,106.6 and $1,527.7 million of revenue, respectively. We forecast adjusted EBITDA for 2019 to be ~$33.5 million, in line with management’s guidance of $30-$35 million. For 2020, we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase to $65.9 million. Income from continuing operations is forecasted to register a loss in 2019 of ~$(64) million, in line with management’s guidance.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value ROKU using a P/S multiple since the company does not earn a profit. Given the shift in management’s focus away from hardware to software & services, we believe that Roku should be valued more like an internet software and services provider than a maker of a consumer device.

We believe ROKU should trade at a premium to the higher end of the peer group range as a result of increasing margins, a ~33% smart TV market share, expanding user engagement metrics, and high revenue growth. We value Roku at 13x P/S multiple. We are applying this multiple to our 2020 forecast, and then discounting that result at our computed cost of capital. The discounted multiple based target is $155.78, which we round down to $155.75.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of sales and P/S multiples. Our sales per share estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $9.5 and $13.0, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples that are essentially all below the industry peer group average and above the current market price of $135.35 as of November 12, 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.