The Brewing Trade War In The East

The Japan-South Korea issue is more complex than the US and China’s race to supremacy and goes beyond economic or security concerns.

If you will have a person enslaved, the first thing you must do is convince yourself that the person is subhuman. The second thing you have to do is convince your allies so you'll have some help, and the third and probably unkindest cut of all is to convince that person that he or she is subhuman and deserves it. – Maya Angelou

There is no sign of reconciliation yet in the US-China Trade War, but the tensions in the East are quickly escalating. While the world is fixated on the tirades between the two superpowers, diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea deteriorated rapidly, potentially erupting into another trade war. The Japan-South Korea issue is more complex than the US and China’s race to supremacy and goes beyond economic or security concerns. The spat between the two economic giants (third and eleventh economy in the world) dates back to the colonial period when Japan annexed South Korea. During that period, South Koreans were forced into slave labor, and a substantial number of women were treated as sex slaves forced to entertain Japanese soldiers. The United States intervened to normalize the relations between its two principal allies at the end of World War II. It was not an easy reconciliation, and many believed that bitter emotions remained even after the signing of the 1965 Treaty.

Figure 1. World GDP Share

Source: WEForum

The 1965 Treaty, which has two opposing narratives, is considered as the root of today’s dispute. South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in late 2018 that Japanese companies must compensate South Korean slave labor victims (and their descendants) during the Japanese occupation. The ruling did not sit well with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who retaliated by imposing restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea. Japan argues that the claims were already settled through soft loans and grants provided for in the 1965 Treaty. South Korea was then officially ousted from a Japanese whitelist of preferred trading partners. The whitelist provides preferential treatment and fast-tracks custom procedures for South Korea when importing hi-tech goods and sensitive substances. South Korea has joined the list in 2004 and is the only Asian country with this status. The removal came shortly after Seoul decided to stop sharing intelligence with Tokyo under the General Security of Information Agreement. There is little hope that the United States will intervene this time as it is embroiled in its own warfare.

Figure 2. Value of Japan-South Korea Trade

Source: Nippon.com

The US-China Trade War is fought by both sides using tariffs. Japan, on the other hand, uses export supply control. Japan tightened control over chemicals crucial for producing semiconductors, memory chips, and screen display in South Korea. With the new regulation, Japanese companies are required to obtain a license before exporting the chemicals. The licensing process could take up to 90 days. South Korea’s eviction from Japanese white list could further delay the export supply of items like auto parts and household electronics. South Korea has also removed Japan from its list of most trusted trading partners in September. But before this, South Koreans decided to take matters into their own hands by boycotting Japanese products ranging from cars to beers, to fashion items. Japanese brands such as Toyota, Honda, Asahi, Sapporo, and Uniqlo have experienced a massive drop in sales. Japan’s tourism industry is also affected as South Korean visits to Japan plunged 60%.

On the surface, the tit-for-tat exchange looks like a bilateral trade dispute but has serious global implications. Japan makes 70 to 90 per cent of the chemicals crucial for South Korean chips. Two major South Korean tech companies – Samsung and SK Hynix – produces over 60 per cent of the world’s memory chips. These two companies in turn supply companies in the United States and China, including Apple and Huawei. The ensuing trade restrictions could disrupt the technology supply chain.

I recommend lessening exposure to Japanese and South Korean assets as the economy of these countries is already getting a heavy beating with the US-China trade war. Things will get gloomier, it seems, for the two Asian leaders. Risks are amplified in the tech industry. If you are in for the tech volatility ride, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is among the cheapest and the largest fund in its segment and by far the most liquid. It might also worth watching alternative chip manufacturers such as Micron Technology (MU) who is the third-largest manufacturer of DRAM chips after Samsung and SK Hynix. Other semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM).

Figure 3. DRAM chip market share by manufacturer worldwide

Source: Statista

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.