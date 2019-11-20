Dubai Airshow Day 3: Boeing 737 MAX Resurrection

On the first two days, we saw Airbus (EASDF) receiving big orders from Emirates and Air Arabia for the Airbus A320neo and Airbus A350 while Boeing (NYSE:BA) received an order for the Boeing 737 MAX. On the third day of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing’s momentum for the Boeing 737 MAX remained high (for a jet that has yet to be ungrounded).

Source: Boeing

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the order announcements on the third day of the Dubai Airshow.

Boeing

On the second day of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing already announced an order from SunExpress marking the first disclosed order for the Boeing 737 MAX since the jet was grounded in March of this year. On the third day of the airshow, Boeing added to the momentum for the MAX with a letter of intent from Air Astana for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets to develop its new low-cost carrier FlyArystan. There also was an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, which was not given a main stage but was reported by Aviation Week. Other than that, it was once again a quiet day for Boeing as the only other announcement for commercial aircraft came from Boeing signing a Letter of Intent with the Republic of Ghana to establish the country’s flag carrier with three Boeing 787-9s.

Source: Boeing

Boeing did, however, announce a flurry of support and service agreements:

Egypt signed an Apache Sustainment Extension for technical assistance and on-site support.

FlySAFAIR joins more than 300 international customers using Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox to access their fleets' real-time digital maintenance data and engineering and certification information.

Kuwait finalized an agreement for Integrated Logistics Support which provides F/A-18 support equipment, aircrew courseware and training devices and technical publications.

Saudi National Center of Aviation signed an agreement with Boeing for its Jeppesen Dispatcher Training. This agreement provides Jeppesen training content, including electronic training materials and instructors to train SNCA students throughout the Middle East as part of its dispatch curriculum.

TAAG Angola Airlines reached a five-year agreement for Boeing Global Services' Global Fleet Care. This agreement provides Virtual Maintenance and Engineering support for TAAG's entire fleet of 15 Boeing 777 (8) and 737-700 (7) aircraft.

Korea signed a multi-year F-15K F110 engine spares agreement that will provide spares for the Republic of Korea's fleet of F-15 aircraft.

India reached a three-year training renewal agreement for C-17 training services for the Indian Air Force.

LATAM Airlines Group, one of Latin America's leading passenger and cargo airlines, announced multi-year agreements that will provide LATAM access to Boeing's global supply chain for 787 and 777 Landing Gear Exchange services.

Japan signed a Foreign Military Sale agreement for Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) for the country's V-22 fleet.

Norwegian Air Shuttle reached a multi-year agreement for Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag solution, including NavData digital navigation services, airport data, and required navigation performance services.

Netherlands and Boeing continue to work together to support the Royal Netherlands Air Force's AH-64E helicopters in line with the U.S. government and the newest capabilities.

The value of all Boeing Commercial Airplanes announcements on the third day was around $3B.

Airbus

After the mega orders from Emirates for 50 Airbus A350s and 120 Airbus A320neos for Air Arabia, it was impossible for Airbus to outdo itself on the third day. Nevertheless, the European jet maker had three modest announcements:

EasyJet exercised options for 12 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

flynas firmed up a commitment announced at the Paris Airshow 2019 for 10 Airbus A321XLRs.

Air Senegal signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of eight Airbus A220-300s, marking the first announcement for the Airbus A220 during the airshow.

GECAS was disclosed as the customer for 12 Airbus A330-900 and 13 Airbus A321XLR orders. Though not specifically mentioned by Airbus, this is a customer reveal and not a new order. The lessor also converted seven existing orders for the Airbus A321neo to orders for the A321XLR.

The value of all Airbus announcements on the third day was around $3.7B (includes customer reveals).

De Havilland Canada

Source: De Havilland Canada

De Havilland Canada is doing quite well during the airshow. On the third day the turboprop maker continued with announcements for 14 Dash-8-400s:

Aeroflot daughter company, Aurora Airlines, signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of five Dash 8-400s.

Lessor ACIA Aero Capital signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of three Dash 8-400s.

The Republic of Ghana signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of six Dash 8-400s.

De Havilland Canada also announced a maintenance agreement: De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited announced today that it has enhanced support for operators of Dash 8 Series aircraft by entering into an agreement with Mediterranean Aviation Company Limited (“Medavia”), whereby Medavia will become a De Havilland Canada Authorized Service Facility. Under the ASF agreement, which takes effect immediately, Medavia will offer heavy check maintenance services from its facilities located in Malta.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2019 Day 3

After a strong second day, the third day of the airshow was a lot slower with announcements covering 129 aircraft (including customer reveals). Comparing it to the third day of the 2017 show, this year’s third day had more announcements: 129 vs. 73 two years ago. So, not a huge day, but still a pretty decent one.

Most remarkable where the orders and commitments Boeing received for the Boeing 737 MAX. Air Astana has a Airbus single aisle fleet, so the choice to go with the plagued Boeing 737 MAX is striking and maybe best portrays diverging sentiment of airlines and their travelers regarding the Boeing 737 MAX.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you unique insights in a highly complex industry.

*Start your FREE trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.