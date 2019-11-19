Booking: A Leading Position In A Growing And Resilient Industry

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Company overview

Booking (BKNG) is the largest online travel agency. It offers platforms that allow users to make reservations for hotels, alternative accommodations, rental cars, restaurants or purchase airline tickets. Besides, the company serves as a distributor for accommodations suppliers. The company operates six primary brands as follows:

Booking.com provides 2180k properties on its platform, consisting of approximately 436k hotels and 1744k alternatives accommodations such as homes & apartments.

A growing industry…

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the travel and tourism industry has grown at a 5% CAGR in the last decade and is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR in the coming years. The growth is supported by:

- A Cultural change among young generations: Millennials have a clear preference for enjoying experiences to the detriment of asset ownership.

- Demographics: An increasing middle class in emerging markets, especially in China.

- The democratization of air transport: Air transport has become more affordable thanks to the development of low-cost airlines, an increasing price transparency and an increasing competition across airlines.

The growth of the online travel market has been even more robust due to the switch of offline-to-online booking. Historically, the penetration rate of online bookings has increased by 2/3 percentage points per year, driven by the adoption of mobile devices, the development of more user-friendly apps and websites as well as demographics. Indeed, internet-savvy millennials are a tailwind to online penetration as they keep accounting for a larger portion of the population.

According to Expedia (EXPE), the online travel market accounted for 44% of the $ 1600B travel market in 2018. Assuming that travel market will grow by 5% (in line with historical growth rate) and that the penetration rate of online booking keep increasing by 2 percentage points per year, it should add 4%/5% additional growth over the coming years. As a result, we expect that the online travel market should grow by approximately 9%/10% over the coming years.

Phocuswright, a global travel market research data provider, estimates that the online travel market should grow by 14% CAGR over the coming years.

…which is also resilient

By providing distribution capabilities to hotels that do not have any, Booking is highly integrated in the value chain which prevents the company to be bypassed. Besides, during an economic downturn, hotels could value even further the proposition of OTA. Indeed, hotels have a high fixed-cost structure; therefore they will be ready to allocate more rooms to distributors at a lower price in order to get more customers.

Finally, a large portion of Booking’s costs are variable which provides margin protection while revenues fall. Indeed, almost 50% of its cost base is performance-based marketing (mainly related to Google), meaning that if users do not click on the ad, Booking has nothing to pay.

A High-quality company

In addition to operate in a very attractive industry, Booking offers attractive features on its own. First of all, Booking has created a network effect around its platform. Indeed, service providers want to be present on the most dynamic platform while users want the largest hotel selection and best services (simplicity to use, comments, photos…). Based on the number of night booked, Booking is more than twice bigger than Expedia, the second largest OTA.

Once such position has been reached, it is very difficult for competitors to compete (think about Facebook, Amazon or Google…) because the existing platform is already more attractive and become even more attractive over time. Besides, economies of scale keep competition at bay because new entrants could not spend as much as the incumbent do.

The business is also capital light and highly cash generative. Indeed, the company generated $ 5.3B operating income in 2018 with $ 8B assets (total assets of $ 22.7B less $ 14.7B cash). We estimate that the total invested capital amounts only $ 5B (including goodwill) and $ 2.1B once the goodwill of 2.9B has been removed. As a result, the ROIC of ≈90% (including goodwill) is pretty impressive.

Furthermore, given the nature of the business, capital investments are minimal. For instance, in 2018, despite new investments in additional data center capacity and new offices in order to support growth initiatives and geographic expansion, capex amounted only $ 442M (3% of sales). As a result, the company is able to generate huge FCF ($ 5B FCF per year).

Valuation

Valuation multiples have compressed over the past several years because of slowing growth and risks surrounding the competitive environment. We believe that these different concerns are overdone and fully reflected in valuation multiples.

Threat 1: Google

Even though Google has already the IT infrastructures and a loyal user base, the company lacks the required workforce to become an OTA and does not intend to build one. Indeed, Google wants to keep focusing on its core advertising business.

“It’s not our plan to become an OTA. We’re in the advertising business, which has served us well for 15 years.” “If we were to become an OTA we would be playing to our weaknesses, with [a need to provide] customer support and so on. That is not our strength.”

Furthermore, Expedia and Booking are likely among Google’s largest clients. Therefore, competing directly with them would lead to an immediate loss of advertising revenue.

Finally, regulators would probably prevent Google to leverage its search engine dominant position in order to push for its own travel products like it did happen for its own comparison shopping services. However, Google is pushing organic search results further down the page by favoring its own “hotel finder” platform. Even though not in direct competition with OTA (it is a metasearch platform), this platform is negative for OTA because it increases the competitive environment for advertising (meaning that ad prices will likely increase) which lead OTA to choose between a lower profitability and a lower growth profile. Besides, it is more difficult for OTA to get free traffic as organic search results (free traffic links) are shifted down the page.

Threat 2: Airbnb

Airbnb has initially been considered as a disruptor of the lodging industry before becoming a threat for OTAs after the company started to list hotels on its platform. We agree that Airbnb is a real competitor because it has already the required infrastructures. Moreover, the company has implemented an aggressive pricing strategy which consists of a 3%/5% commission paid by the hotel (significantly lower than Booking’s commission rate of ≈20%) plus a booking fee charged to consumers. As a result, Airbnb could propose lower-priced rooms. However, we remain confident that market is big enough for hosting several companies and that Booking value proposition would protect the company.

Threat 3: Hotels going direct

Large hotel chains have implemented different initiatives for increasing direct bookings because direct booking strengthens hotel brand and is far more profitable. We believe that this risk is overstated because Booking is mainly exposed to the European market which is more fragmented than the US market.

As a result, large international chains account for only 15% of Booking’s business while Booking’s bulk of business comes from smaller independent hotels. Independents rely heavily on OTA platform for distribution and do not have resources to develop direct bookings through loyalty programs. As a result, take rate has been pretty stable in the last few years which is a sign that hotels are still ready to pay Booking in order to be listed on its platforms.

Threat 4: Lack of margin improvement

The company has been able to significantly improve margins in the last decade by leveraging its platform. Unfortunately, margin improvements have been more or less inexistent recently due to additional investments (in-house payments platform, geographic expansion and brand building).

Most of the investments that we aware of make sense and should eventually bear fruits. For instance, brand building investments should help to increase the proportion of direct booking in the mix (currently around 50%) that should strengthen the network effect (more loyal and captive users) and improve margins (lower performance-based marketing expenses). Finally, there is no sign of margin pressure resulting from direct marketing expenses.

Valuations

Our base case valuation suggests 11% upside from the current $ 1,849 share price (DCF below) while our bull case provides 62% upside and the bear case offers 26% downside.

Even though our base case does not offer significant upside, we believe that the upside case is far not beyond reach. Indeed, according our analysis, we expect the online travel industry to grow at ≈12% in the coming years, that’s why we are confident about Booking’s ability to re-accelerate revenue growth at a double digit rate.

Conclusion

Booking is a highly cash generative, profitable and well-managed company operating in a growing industry. Besides, the company has a solid balance-sheet, a capital-light business model which is somehow counter-cyclical. We believe that long-term investors will benefit from this earnings compounder which is able to grow its business at a very high ROIC. Furthermore, we think that all concerns related to its growth profile and competitive landscape are overdone and fully reflected in the company valuation.

