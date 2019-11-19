Don't Let CenturyLink's Dividend Cut Put You Off Investing In Them

The current share price is undervalued in my opinion by about 18% at the time of writing.

Management is committed to reducing the company's debt so although dividend hikes are unlikely, so are any further dividend cuts.

It's been a rough 12 months for CenturyLink, but if you are a long-term Investor as I am, don't jump ship yet.

Investment thesis

CenturyLink (CTL) shares came under pressure over the last 12 months, both from disappointing financial performance and dividend cuts. These negative developments eventually led the share price 20% lower in this period.

If there’s any lesson to learn from legendary investors, it’s that the best investment opportunities can be found when there’s blood in the markets.

CenturyLink is not the most famous company among dividend or growth investors at the moment, but the financial performance of the company can be expected to improve in the next 5 years. The macro-economic environment is supportive as well, which would prove to be a catalyst in this period.

The dividend yield is 6.5% at the current market price of around $15.20 on Tuesday, and shares are trading at a significant discount to my intrinsic value estimate.

Company profile & business strategy discussion

CenturyLink is a communications company based in the U.S. and operating a network connecting the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates under two broad segments; business and consumer. The products and services range of CenturyLink includes VPN data services, ethernet services, internet protocol services, satellite TV services, and broadband services.

According to data from the 2018 Annual Report, CenturyLink operates a fiber network of approximately 450,000 route miles. This makes the company one of the most significant players in the global communications market.

The company is currently operating with a few business priorities. Over the last couple of years, investors have remained wary of the increasing debt burden of the company. Therefore, repaying debt aggressively has become one of the primary objectives of the company.

Integrating Level 3 with the existing business operations is also a top priority of the company at present. Even though some investors have been skeptical of CenturyLink’s ability to realize synergies from this transaction, the company management is optimistic about realizing cost savings and revenue gains in the next couple of years, as a result of this acquisition.

Distributing wealth to shareholders has always been another business strategy of the company. Even though CenturyLink was forced to cut its quarterly dividend earlier this year, dividend distribution still remains a strategic priority of the company. In fact, the management believes in their ability to hike dividends per share in the future along with the expected growth of the company, resulting from favorable macro-economic developments, successful integration of acquisitions, and the reducing debt balance.

Financial performance

CenturyLink has failed to grow its revenue over the last 3 quarters, which is one of the reasons behind the share price decline in this period. As the company tries to move away from its legacy business operations and focus on providing communication solutions to corporates, the decline in revenue has become inevitable in the short term.

Source: TIKR.com

Profit margins are deteriorating as well, which has significantly impaired the profitability of the company.

One positive development for CenturyLink is the growth of the subscriber base for its high-speed internet offering.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

Even though the net change in subscriber base was negative in the third quarter, the company added 46,000 customers for its 20 Mbps or above offering. With the expected rollout of 5G technology, the demand for high-speed and superior quality internet will likely increase further in the next two years. This is a tailwind for the broadband business segment of CenturyLink.

The already high long-term debt portion of the company spiked in 2017 as CenturyLink issued $7 billion of debt to fund the acquisition of Level 3 Communications. As per second-quarter filings, the company currently has $33 billion of long-term debt. More importantly, CenturyLink has taken actions to reduce the debt burden by allocating a higher amount of free cash flow to repay loans. This is undoubtedly a positive sign for investors.

Source: Company filings

In total, CenturyLink has retired approximately $2.7 billion of debt since the first quarter of 2018. This, in return, has helped the company come closer to achieving its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA target of 2.7-3.25.

Source: Third-quarter earnings presentation

The improving balance sheet position of the company is a positive development for income investors as the company would be in a better position to allocate a higher portion of its free cash flow to dividend distributions in the future.

Overall, the financial performance of CenturyLink has been lackluster in the last few quarters. However, the balance sheet has strengthened. The successful integration of Level 3 and the favorable industry outlook should help the company report stable revenue and earnings in the next 5 years.

Dividend safety analysis

Earlier in the year, CenturyLink management decided to cut the quarterly dividend per share from $0.54 to $0.25. As expected, this move sent shock waves among dividend investors who punished the share price for taking this decision. However, the management reiterated the importance of reducing shareholder distributions to free-up cash to repay its loans in order to improve the balance sheet health of the company.

In all honesty, this dividend cut should not be seen as the beginning of a new downturn for CenturyLink. The management is still committed to distributing wealth to shareholders, which was reiterated by the CEO in the Q4 2018 earnings conference call.

First, we continue to believe returning cash to shareholders in the form of a dividend is an important part of our equity value proposition. However, as you saw, we announced today that we plan to reduce the annual dividend to $1 from the current $2.16 per share beginning with the next dividend declaration. This decision is not based upon any concern for the outlook of our business. Our business fundamentals are strong, and we believe our free cash flow could sustain the dividend at the prior level through 2019 and beyond. As I said, this change in policy isn’t about a diminished view of our business; it is driven by our view that the long-term interest of shareholders are best served by proactively accelerating, de-levering to a new lower target range of 2.75 to 3.25 times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA."

Historically, CenturyLink has covered dividend distributions with free cash flow, which is a positive sign for investors. Because of the company’s focus on debt repayments, investors should not expect to see dividend growth in the next couple of years even if free cash flow per share continues to rise. While this would not sound promising for income investors, it’s a good move to ensure the safety of dividends in the long term.

Dividend per share VS free cash flow per share

Source: GuruFocus

The cash dividend payout ratio, on the other hand, has declined significantly since reaching a 10-year high in 2016. This is also a positive sign for investors as this indicates room for dividends to grow when the company starts meeting its financial performance objectives in the future.

Overall, CenturyLink’s dividend distributions can be considered as safe for now, and the management does not intend to cut the dividend any further. If revenue growth targets are met, there is a high probability of a dividend hike in the future. For now, the management prioritizes debt repayments over dividend distributions, which is the right move to take the company forward. Despite this being an unpopular decision among some income investors, it would serve well for long-term oriented investors.

Growth opportunities

The bulk of growth for CenturyLink will come in the form of the increasing scale of the company. The company has a history of acquiring companies to drive earnings, and the most significant of them is the acquisition of Level 3.

In an investor presentation prepared by the company on this acquisition, it was revealed that the combined entity will become the second-largest enterprise solutions provider in the United States.

Source: Company presentation

As the scale of the company improves, the opportunities to win more subscribers would also increase, especially related to business communication solutions offered by CenturyLink. As confirmed by the management in recent earnings conference calls, the profit margins of this segment are higher than other products and solutions provided by the company. Therefore, these subscriber gains should drive the profitability of the company higher in the next 5 years.

The management is also positive about realizing cost synergies as well. For instance, in the second-quarter earnings conference call, Jeff Storey, CEO of the company, confirmed that he is positive about saving $800 million to $1 billion in expenses as a result of Level 3 acquisition. Such cost savings will also provide a boost to the operating margins of the company.

The growing demand for high-speed internet facilities will also provide a robust growth opportunity for the company in the future. Concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are gaining traction on a global scale and high-speed internet availability is at the center of these connectivity-based concepts. The number of smart devices is expected to grow rapidly in the next 5 years, and according to researchandmarkets.com, the fixed LTE market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023. CenturyLink has already identified this opportunity and is investing in improving the infrastructure to onboard new subscribers. For instance, CenturyLink added 5,000 fiber-fed buildings in the second-quarter and capital expenditures have grown over the last 5 years.

Finally, following up with the decision to discontinue investments to expand Prism TV in the second quarter of 2018, CenturyLink plans to divest loss-making business divisions and focus on high-margin products and services. This strategic decision might negatively impact the top line of the company in the short term but would add value in the long term and ensure the sustainability of earnings.

Valuation

CenturyLink is a regular dividend payer, which might prompt an investor or an analyst to use a dividend discount model to calculate an intrinsic value estimate for shares. However, considering the recent dividend cut and the possibility of the company allocating a higher portion of free cash flow to repay debt, a discounted cash flow model was used to value CenturyLink shares.

As the company continues to lose customers from its legacy business segments, CenturyLink is projected to report negative revenue growth through 2023.

Fiscal year Revenue growth rate 2019 -4.9% 2020 -2.9% 2021 -2.7% 2022 -2.1% 2023 -1.6%

Source: Analyst consensus estimates and author’s projections

Below are the critical assumptions used in the discounted cash flow model to derive CenturyLink’s intrinsic value.

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue to average 14.5% in the next five years

Depreciation & amortization to average 22% of revenue

A cost of capital of 7%

A revenue multiple of 2.5 times to calculate the terminal value

These inputs result in an intrinsic value of $17.94 per share, which indicates an upside of 18% from the current market price.

Risks

The primary risk to this thesis is a failure by CenturyLink to realize the expected synergies from the Level 3 Communications acquisition. In this case, EBITDA margins will likely deteriorate along with subscriber losses, exerting pressure on the company’s ability to sustain the current level of dividend ($1 per share).

Conclusion

CenturyLink shares have an attractive risk-reward proposition at present. Even though the company will likely report negative revenue growth through 2023, things are not as bad as it sounds at first. For instance, the company has embarked on a journey to reduce its debt and is pursuing growth opportunities. The macro-economic environment is favorable as connectivity-based concepts are gaining traction on a global scale, which creates a demand for high-speed internet solutions. Shares are trading at a discount to its intrinsic value estimate and the dividend yield of 6.5% provides sufficient compensation for income investors for holding on to a risky asset. Importantly, CenturyLink’s dividend is safe from a cash flow perspective and another dividend cut seems unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.