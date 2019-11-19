Starbucks: $84 A Decent Price Entering 2020

Solid revenue and EPS growth expected to fuel market-beating returns from here absent a slowdown in U.S. or China in the near term.

The company plans to open 2,000 new coffee shops in 2020, with 600 of those coming in China.

The company continues to report solid same-store sales growth in the U.S. and China despite detractors who believe Luckin will eat SBUX's China lunch.

Thesis

Starbucks (SBUX) reported a strong year. Revenue growth and same-store revenue growth exceeded guidance before 2019 began. The company also hiked its dividend by 14%, the tenth year in a row the company has hiked the dividend by double digits.

Moving into 2020, the company expects comparable revenue growth rates. China expansion will continue, and builds upon a growing China footprint that also includes a thriving rewards program.

Earnings will be down in 2020 due to a one-time earnings bump in 2019 from the licensing of its Thai operations, but the company looks poised to deliver strong EPS growth in the coming years. At a forward P/E of 27, the shares look reasonably valued. However, China is attempting to curtail an economic downturn. Weakness in China or domestically could dampen growth prospects in the near term.

Q4-19: Solid Growth, Another Dividend Increase

Q4 revenue was up 7% and global same-store sales growth was up 5%, led by same-store sales growth of 6% in the U.S. Same-store sales growth in China was up 5%. These growth numbers closely mirrored annual growth numbers, with the exception of same-store sales growth, which was up 5% in the U.S. for the full year and up 4% in China.

It's worth noting that year-over-year, same-store transaction volume in China was actually flat while U.S. transaction volume was up 2%. It remains to be seen if this will accelerate in 2020 as China does its best to avoid an economic downturn as a result of the trade dispute with the U.S. China remains central to the Starbucks growth story and recent figures from the company's membership rewards program look promising. Membership increased 45% yoy in Q4 and membership in China now totals more than 10 million. Additionally, the company's delivery partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) appears to be beneficial one year in as 10% of the company's China sales are now mobile orders.

The company announced a 14% dividend increase, which marks the tenth year in a row that Starbucks has raised its dividend by double digits. The company also spent more than $10 billion on buybacks this year. That's an astonishing figure. Starbucks itself is worth less than $100 billion. In addition to buybacks, dividend payments to shareholders resulted in $12 billion in shareholder capital returns in 2019. The company still has 29.2 million shares left on its repurchase plan.

Looking Ahead

Starbucks guided for revenue growth figures that could end up mirroring figures seen in 2019. Revenue growth is expected to be 6-8% vs. 7% this year. And global same-store sales growth is expected to be 3-4% vs. the 5% achieved in 2019.

Over the long term, the company believes it can deliver double-digit EPS gains. There will be deceleration in 2020 due to a one time bump in EPS in 2019 following the sale of its Thailand operations to an independent operator, which accounted for ~$0.45 of the company's $2.92 EPS this year. EPS next year is expected to range between $2.84 and $2.89. Absent the Thai benefit in 2019, EPS growth next year looks like it will easily clear 10% growth.

Valuation

Starbucks looks reasonably valued at forward P/E of 27. The price had gotten ahead of itself at $100/share and a forward P/E of 32 in recent months following strong earnings earlier this year.

Given the solid growth trend exhibited this year, the company's strong emphasis on enhancing shareholder value with dividend increases and share repurchases, and the company's continued solid same-store sales strength domestically and in China, the company is likely to continue growing revenue and EPS at a healthy enough clip that is roughly double the industry average to justify a forward P/E ratio above 25.

However, an economic slowdown domestically or in China could dampen the growth story in the near term and lead to further P/E valuation compression.

Conclusion

Starbucks looks appealing at the current valuation, which is approximately 16% below its highs this year. If the U.S.-China trade situation gets worked out and economic slowdown is averted, $84 for Starbucks will likely deliver market-beating returns for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.