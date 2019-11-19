Exxon Mobil: The Bottom Seems To Be Nearing

The oil and gas major remains slightly overvalued, but our view develops, ahead of the heating season.

Investment thesis

Since our prior publication on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), our short call moderately emerged, with the share of the oil & gas major declining 4.41% to $69.19.

Going forward, our view improved slightly and we are now adopting a neutral view, as we expect seasonal gas demand to sustain the share going forward, ahead of the heavy maintenance scheduled in the downstream division.

Besides and although we expect subdued crude market to linger in the next quarters, XOM seems set to demonstrate once again its ability to navigating easily through distressed commodity markets.

Low commodity prices slashed upstream revenues, but downstream and chemical divisions partly counterbalanced it

During 3Q, XOM's posted mixed results, following a whopping revenue miss of $810m or 15% (y/y) to $65.08b, marginally offset by a slim EPS beat of $0.02 to $0.68 per share.

Earnings by division broadly deteriorated compared to prior year and the cash machine is on a decelerating path, yet XOM's downstream activity contributed to offset that, acting as a buffer in this difficult commodity cycle.

Indeed, in 3Q, downstream earnings nearly tripled, establishing now at $1.23b versus $451m in the past quarter, following a reduction of domestic refining downtimes, coupled with higher fuel and lubricant margins outside of the U.S.

In front of that, XOM's upstream revenues deteriorated considerably over the quarter, down 33.5% to $2.16b. While weak oil and gas prices squeezed XOM's upstream revenues, the absence of a favorable Alberta tax rate change (-$487m) amplified it.

More worryingly, domestic upstream sales posted a yearly low, plunging 89% (q/q) to $37m, in spite of Permian shale output advancing 7% (q/q) to 293k barrels per day. Yet, overall production advanced moderately, up 3.2% (q/q) to 2336k barrels per day, whilst oil equivalent production declined marginally, down 0.3% (q/q) to 3899k barrels of oil equivalent per day.

On the chemical side, the division benefited from higher margins in domestic markets, but increased maintenance and lower margins outside of the U.S. slightly counterbalanced it. Overall, chemical sales rebounded strongly over the quarter, posting a 28.2% advance to $241m, but remain weak compared to last year.

Going forward and while natural gas markets are likely to remain sustained until the end of the heating season, we do not see a material appreciation in crude markets, given persisting growth uncertainties, as the Sino-American trade war continues to temper investor confidence.

Besides, with 3-2-1 crack spreads moderating in the past weeks and gasoline cracks evolving in a subdued pattern, XOM's revenue stream should remain pressured in the 4Q, bringing renewed headwinds on the giant.

XOM's robust business model enables it to navigate easily against distressed commodity markets

In terms of topline growth, total revenues declined 5.9% (q/q) to $65b, but costs withdrew quicker, down 6.4% (q/q) to $60.3b, following dipping exploration expenses, down 10.2% (q/q) to $299m and plunging costs of purchased crude oil, down 6.4% (q/q) to $35.2b.

That being said, XOM's ability to keeping costs under control enabled it to boost slightly its operating income, up 1.9% (q/q) to $4.72b. While volatility in the commodity markets impacted most of the oil & gas sector, the company demonstrated again the robustness of its business model, as average price realizations edged lower over the quarter, establishing at $54.51 versus $56.44 per barrel for WTI, whereas average gas prices declined 20% (q/q) to $2.03 per kcf.

Meanwhile, total debt advanced 4.2% (q/q) to $47.1b, while XOM's cash level remains comfortable, with cash on hand reaching $5.4b at the end of 3Q.

Furthermore and while net income advanced slightly, up 1.3% (q/q) to $3.1b, free cash flow turned positive during the quarter, following a steep net cash provided by operations bounce, up 51.3% to $9b and moderate CAPEX reduction, down 4.5% to $7.7b.

For 4Q, we expect seasonal gas demand to sustain XOM's earnings, yet, we do not see material catalysts that are entitled to push its operational and profitability level significantly higher. Besides, with the heavy scheduled maintenance for downstream, XOM is losing its buffer, increasing its exposure to oil & gas fluctuations.

Comparable analysis

That said, XOM's valuation remains high, with a 2020e P/E of 17.3x, versus 10.4x for Total (TOT), 11.6x for BP Plc (BP) and 9.07x for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). Yet, Chevron Corp. (CVX) now stands slightly above XOM, with a ratio of 17.4x, as earnings slowed over the quarter.

In terms of 2020e EV/EBITDA, the oil and gas major is considerably more expensive than our peer group, with a ratio of 7.55x against 6.51x for CVX and an average of 4.76x for European majors.

Yet, XOM's net margin remains comfortable, in spite of net income halving yoy. Nevertheless, the ratio declined slightly over the quarter (5.96%), establishing below CVX (8.35%), TOT (6.96%) and RDS.A (5.9%).

As regards to leverage, XOM position increased slightly since our last take, establishing at 1.05x, corresponding to the double of CVX (0.5x) and slightly more than TOT (0.83x) and BP (1.06x).

Closing thoughts

While the oil & gas major posted mixed results during the 3Q earnings release, XOM's financials and balance sheet remain solid.

Besides and although we expect gas seasonal demand to sustain XOM's 4Q earnings, we are neutral for the time being, as oil markets are likely to remain subdued and as downstream revenues are expected to decelerate, ahead of the heavy 4Q maintenance schedule.

