Oil Market To Flirt With $70/Bbl In 2020 Amid Lower Than Expected U.S. Crude Production

Crude prices should move into the $65-$70/bbl range by mid-2020, as the under-supplied global crude market that developed in 2H19 accelerates on the heels of a dramatic slowdown in US production growth. The US oil directed rig count has fallen from 884 rigs in November 2018 to 674 rigs as of November 15, 2019. The frack spread count has followed a similar trajectory. Consequently, US production growth will slow to 0.6 MMbo/d in 2020 with total US production averaging 12.8 MMbo/d. The 210 decrease in the rig count is related to extremely tight US capital markets and oil prices that have averaged $56.73/bbl this year. Both strongly suggests that oil prices in the $55-$60 range are insufficient to balance the crude market. Accordingly, I now estimate that $65/bbl is fair value for crude prices that will ultimately balance the market over the next 6 years, compared to my forecast of $60/bbl in November 2018

If oil prices remain in the high $50 range, then US production will average 12.6 MMbo/d in 2020

US oil production growth has averaged 1.1 MMbo/d per year for the last three years, increasing from 8.9MMbo/d in 2016 to 12.2MMbo/d in 2019. It will be a much different story in 2020 with the oil directed rig count falling 210 rigs to 674 rigs (i.e., through November 15, 2019). Assuming oil prices remain in the high $50 range and a relatively modest decline of another 42 rigs as we head into the first half of 2020, US production should average 12.6 MMbo/d in 2020, representing a rather dramatic decline in annual growth to 0.4 MMbo/d vs. 1.1 MMbo/d over the three prior years.

Longer-term - US Production growth will further slow at the current rig count/completion rate

US production will continue to grow through 2025, but at a much slower rate. Based on my modeling parameters and $55 oil, I see US production climbing to 13.42 MMbo/d through 2025, implying 1.26 MMbo/d growth over the next 6 years. By comparison, this is slightly more than the 1.16 MMbo/d projected growth this year alone.

Modeling parameters/methodology explained

My US production forecast is constructed by modeling the five major oil shale basins: Permian, Bakken, Eagleford, DJ, and Scoop/Stack. The methodology involves going back in history to July 2016 and then estimating (i) "average" type curve parameters per 1-mile lateral (ii) average lateral length (i.e., Permian 1.33 mile avg lateral) and (iii) completions per month (i.e., DJ Basin 3.5 per rig per month). Once this model is set up, I forecast production from July 2016 to the most recent month of reported EIA 914 data (i.e., August 2019). I then lay in and compare actual EIA 914 data, look for variances, and make as many adjustments as necessary until I get a history match that is typically within 1-3%. Finally, once I am satisfied with the history match, I extrapolate my modeling parameters into the future to form the main basis of my US production forecast. The five major basin models and their history matches are shown below.

Global Balance Model and US Crude Inventories Based on $55 Oil

There are several market pundits predicting that US production growth will be a lot higher in 2020 than I am modeling. For example, the EIA reported in its Short Term Energy Outlook published on November 14, 2019 that US crude production would average 13.30 MMbo/d in 2020, an increase of 1.13 MMbo/d above my current 12.17 MMbo/d 2019 forecast. Interestingly, this forecast is based on a reference crude price next year of $54.58/bbl. The IEA on the other hand in its November 2019 Oil Market Report is forecasting 13.1 MMbo/d. I am not sure how the two organizations get to their numbers given the pace at which US oil and gas companies have been laying down rigs and other equipment in 2019, but their forecasts largely contribute to the prevailing bearish narrative that we will have a supply glut in 2020.

EIA / IEA - déjà vu it feels like late 2015 going into 2016 again

The current period has a bit of a déjà vu feel to it. In July 2016, I wrote "the market, IEA, EIA, most analysts, and press remained mystified at the "resiliency" in US production and the fact that it did not decline as quickly as the rig count. For example, the IEA in its October 2015 Oil Market Report ("OMR") showed that Americas (USA, Canada, Mexico, and Chile) production would not decrease over the 2-year period from 4Q14 to 4Q16 despite the dramatic fall (i.e., 1,291 rigs) in the US oil rig count. This forecast obviously made little sense and somewhat indicated the IEA lacked the tools to model unconventional tight oil production. Since then, the IEA has begun a series of downward revisions, culminating with a 500 Mbopd decline in the May 2016 OMR." Like I mentioned in that article in July 2016, I would expect the IEA and EIA to begin a series of downward revisions of their 2020 US production forecast, albeit not to the same extreme.

Global Balance Model and US Crude Inventories Based on $55 Oil

The US oil market was oversupplied in November 2018 when I wrote the article "The Uptick In The Rig Count Has Hit A Brick Wall." In that article I stated "I have seen some market pundits suggest we will be over 1MMbo/d over-supplied in 2019. It's not that bad. I actually think we will be over supplied in the first half of 2019 and undersupplied in the second half of 2019."

One year later, I still hold the same view. The challenge in late 2019 is the oil rig count has fallen 211 rigs at a time when the market has moved into an undersupplied condition and oil prices have averaged $56.73/bbl year to date. This strongly suggest that oil prices in the $55 - $60/bbl range are insufficient to balance the global crude market and more importantly the undersupplied condition will accelerate the further we get into 2020 and beyond as shown in my global balance model below (i.e., 4.2 MMBo/d undersupplied by 2025).

To make the above points even more clear, my model suggests US crude inventories, based on $55 oil and the current trajectory of the rig count / completion rate, should approach levels not experienced since 2014 when oil prices traded much higher (i.e., $100/bbl) than where they are today. If we continue into 2021 with oil prices in the $55-$60 range, I would expect oil inventories to set new multi-year lows that are well below the levels that we experienced in 2014.

Forecast - US Supply

For the record, I do not believe we will see any new multi-year low inventory levels anytime soon and therefore firmly believe the $55-$60/bbl case above is untenable and will not happen absent a major global economic slowdown. The longer the US rig/frack spread counts remain at current levels, I would expect an acceleration of a tightening market leading to (i) anemic inventory builds heading into the summer driving season, (ii) continued industry focus on cost controls and innovation (iii) recognition US production forecasts are coming down, (iv) Saudi/OPEC restraint in adding additional volumes and (v) dare I say $70 / bbl - at least temporarily - at some point next year. To be clear, I think $70/bbl will not last long, as it would quickly return us to an oversupplied market, but it will help to change the current bearish psychology that we are in a multi-year rut. Once this occurs and it's clear the market is undersupplied, oil prices should settle in around $65/bbl, inducing US E&P companies to eventually add rigs/frac spreads/equipment/etc. to help balance the global crude market. My official US crude production forecast, based on $65 oil through 2025, is provided below.

Forecast - Global Balance Model Based on $65 Oil

I believe oil prices in 2020 will average $65/bbl, but even with this increase, the global market will be undersupplied by 0.15 MMbo/d next year. From 2021 - 2025, I would expect the market to more or less be in balance, provided oil prices average $65/bbl. Of course we will not perfectly thread the needle every single year, but on average $65 should do the trick.

Forecast - US Inventories at $65 Oil

I am currently modeling that the US rig count will fall another 42 rigs before it bottoms at 636 rigs in June 2020. In July 2020, I am modeling an immediate increase in the rig count to 689, followed by increase to 766 in January 2021, and a final increase to 846 in January 2023. Fracks/Completions remain constant in all periods at ~1.35 completions/rig/month. Accordingly, based on these modeling parameters, I estimate that the global crude market will be in balance and US crude inventories will more or less track their historical averages as shown in the US Oil Inventory chart below.

