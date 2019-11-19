MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (MGTI) CEO Robert Ladd on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB:MGTI) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 19, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Rob Lowrey - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Ladd - Chief Executive Officer

Good day, everyone. And welcome to today's MGT Investor Update Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Mr. Lowrey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to MGT's third quarter 2019 investor call update. And thank you for taking the time to join. Joining me is Robert Ladd, MGT's Chief Executive Officer. The agenda for today's call is for Mr. Ladd to give an overview of the company and the status of its business to-date. I will then discuss financial highlights of the company for the third quarter and year-to-date periods. We will then address questions that are presented to the company.

Prior to starting the call, I'd like to read the following forward-looking disclaimer. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events or trends. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today, and actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results and the performance of our business, which we discussed in detail in our filings with the SEC, including today's earnings release, and the risk factors and other information contained in our most recently filed forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-Ks. MGT Capital Investments assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which we may make on today's call.

With that said, I'd now turn the call over to Mr. Ladd for an overview of the company.

Thanks Rob. As most of you know, back in June, the company decided to better control and simplify its operations by consolidating its Bitcoin miningoperations at the facility we constructed in LaFayette, Georgia. I am pleased announce that this transition is substantially complete. At this facility, we have immediate access to a minimum of 10 megawatts of power at an attractive price in the low single digits cents per kilowatt hour.MGT owns five transformers hooked upto the nearly to the nearby electrical substation with each transformer able to serve two mining containers. At the present time, we have three containers on site, one operating with 300 Bitmain S17 Pro Antminers that we just received. The other two containers are waiting delivery of previously ordered S17s.

The company is also waiting for delivery of two POD5 containers to house the balance of the S17 miners. We expect all hardware to be in place during December. When all is said and done, MGT expects to have over 80 petahash of computing power in five containers, drawing an electric load in excess of 4 megawatt. Let me put forth this statement more directly. By year end 2019, MGT will own outright and operate approximately 1,500 new generation Bitcoin miners capable of production of about 50 PTC per month at the current difficulty rate, all housed and containers owned by MGT on land and infrastructure owned by MGT. As for the additional 6 megawatts of electrical capacity in place in LaFayette, the company is presently considering two methods to monetize its infrastructure investment; the first is to continue buying additional containers and miners; the second is to be a landlord for other miners, a proposition that entails less risk and capital spending. Lastly, we continue the process of unwinding agreements and selling the inventory of our remaining S9 previous generation Antminers.

I'll now turn the mic back to Rob Lowrey, who will provide details from last week's third quarter financial report.

Thanks Rob. As disclosed in our third quarter 10-Q, our revenue, which is all derived from Bitcoin mining operations for the third quarter was [minus] $90,000 and $190,000 for the nine months ended as a result of our consolidating activities to house all of our mining activities and company-owned managed facilities. Additionally, the company did not operate a majority of its miners from January through May of 2019 due to unfavorable Bitcoin economics.

More importantly, management was able to compare its operating expenses during this time of transition keeping in mind the 2018 operating costs, from which we compare [29] to, included those while the company's primary operations were in Sweden. So in summary, operating expenses decreased $6 million or 75% during the three months ended 2019 compared same three months in 2018, and a $14 million decrease or 90% during the nine month period comparisons. The primary drivers of the $6 million decrease for three month period comparison were a $1 million reduction in general and administrative expenses, a $3.7 million fixed asset impairment charge that occurred in 2018 absent -- and 2019 and a $1.4 million reduction in Bitcoin mining operations.

And then comparing the nine months and 2019 to 2018, the primary drivers of the $14 million decrease in operating expenses were $4.5 million decrease in general and administrative spend, $2.5 million restructuring charge related to Sweden, which was absent in 2019, a $3.7 million fixed assets impairment charge in 2018, absent in 2019 and a $3.2 million reduction in Bitcoin mining operations. As a result of the foregoing, the company's net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.3 million or $5.5 million lower than the same period in 2018. And for the nine month period comparison, the net loss was $7.6 million or $11.2 million less than the same period in 2018.

That concludes my remarks for operating results. And I'd like to turn it back to the moderator for the Q&A.

At this point in time, Mr. Ladd and Mr. Lowrey, will respond to investor questions that were submitted ahead of the call. Please note that there were several questions regarding the ongoing litigation, which the company is not at liberty to discuss. Our first question today comes from Joseph Kay, who asked, what plans does the company have to build additional revenue streams?

Robert Ladd

This is Rob Ladd, I’ll take that question. So as I briefly eluded to, we are looking at ways to monetize our infrastructure in a lower risk, lower capital intensive way that would be to, in essence be a land lower for others, either investors or owners or minors that want a place to place them with oversight and immediate electricity. So while it’s still Bitcoin dependent revenue, it is slightly different than having all our machines be owned and operated. And next question please.

Our next question comes from Sebastian A. Is the company headed towards bankruptcy?

Rob Lowrey

This is Rob Lowrey, I'll address that question. And the company is not planning on filing bankruptcy. We believe the operations from our LaFayette mining facility will provide sufficient cash to sustain operations. And as Rob said, keep in mind that all of the infrastructure costs are mostly paid for as of today as are the new mining machines. They’re not completely paid for at the 1,100 or still doing. But once they’re in, all the capital cost will have been paid for. And the ongoing costs would be, the variable costs relating to electricity and the reduced G&A spend. Next question please.

We’ll take a question from Robby. Which asks, why has the stock price gone down?

Robert Ladd

This is Rob Ladd. We, obviously, have had many questions like that. And I guess the first statement is that, as management, it's something that literally out of our control. We make decisions that hopefully result in a better business profile going forward. I'd have to point to the one reason I think that most of you know is, for the last several months from two sources, the equity line as well as the conversion of debt held by a third party. The number of shares outstanding has gone up pretty substantially. So I would just remind investors when looking at the stock price, also consider shares outstanding to develop a market capitalization idea in their head as to what our business is, may or not maybe worth. So right now, we have about 370 million shares outstanding, giving us a market value of about $6 million. Next question.

The next question comes from Tim M. How much debt versus cash does the company currently hold?

Rob Lowrey

This is Rob Lowrey, and I’ll address that question. So as disclosed on the company’s third quarter 10-Q, we did disclosed cash holdings, as of October 31st, was just about $1 million. And comparison to debt, the company does have one remaining note payable, and it has an outstanding principal amount of $1.3 million. But keep in mind, as disclosed in our 10-Q, payments on this note can be made in common stock as opposed to cash. And for example, during the first nine months of 2019, over million dollars of principal amount on that date was paid through the issuance of common stock. Okay, next question please.

The next question comes from Roy B. Does MGT saw all mined Bitcoins?

Rob Lowrey

This is Rob Lowrey, again. So it's been the company's policy to sell Bitcoin as earned to supplement operating cash flow. And as you take a look at our balance sheet, at the end of any reporting period, there is always a mass amount of coin on hand at the end of any reporting period. But the company may changes its policy going forward with the commencement of its LaFayette facility. And if so, we will disclose such policy change.

We have three questions from Chris G. The first question says, are there any plans to purchase additional miners?

Robert Ladd

This is Rob Ladd. In addition to the 1,100 miners that are coming in, we are in discussions to buy some more, have the advantage based on our contractual relationship with Bitmain to acquire, both coupons and price protection on miners. As a result, the 1,100 as we indicated earlier are costing quite a bit less than we had anticipated. So the idea now is to buy some additional miners to ensure that we fully utilize all the container space that we'll have in the next few weeks. Next question?

And the second question from Chris says, what are management's thoughts about the upcoming halvings?

Robert Ladd

So I'm not sure that we can add anything beyond the millions of pages written on it on blogs and other Web sites. The short answer of course is that on that day, our production will get cut in half. And if price is exact same, our revenues will be cut in half. And since our electricity stays the same, our profits will be down more than half. So that's steady state. If you look at the last two halving and again, there is no reason why history has to repeat. But in last two halving, the overall impact has been extremely beneficial to price of Bitcoin, making up well more than the halving of production for miners.

So that being said, I'll also add in one other piece of information that wasn't necessarily asked. But everyone asked, what is our breakeven on Bitcoin price and with the caveat that, number one, that depends very much on difficulty rate, because our costs are fixed. But at the current difficulty rate, the breakeven price for us would be about $2,500 per Bitcoin right now. Post halvings, since we'll have half that quantity, it would be 5,000 in price. Next?

And the third question from Chris ask, what is MGT's long term plan in Georgia and what is the company's power cost?

Robert Ladd

So the power cost, as I said, is low-single-digits. There's a reluctance to give the exact number, because the city has sensitivity with other manufacturers, including Volkswagen plant across the street. It's not apples-to-apples since we consume a 24/7 load. But on the price per kilowatt hour, I think it will be determinable as we report, going forward. But as I said, due to the cities reluctance to put out a number, I can just say its low-single-digits.

Our long term in Georgia would be to grow, number one. And we're looking at not only the other 10 megawatts at our current location, but also there's a few other locations that we've learned to or that we found from being there that have similar power arrangements and similar land availability. So depending on which avenues [indiscernible] will expand, but we would like to prove that we can make money on our 10 megawatts so far. So I think any plans for that would be in the first quarter. Any more questions?

We have further questions at this time. We do thank everyone for their participation on today's call. This does conclude today's third quarter 2019 investor update. You may disconnect at any time.