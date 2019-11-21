An Outlook On Energy: Where Income Meets Capital Gain Potential

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Today we present a macro view of the MLP sector. Many investors have been getting nervous concerning energy stocks and the market itself seems ready to sell any MLP at the slightest hint of weakness. This has caused MLP values to be compressed significantly more than other sectors, driving up yield but also driving up volatility. We see great potential for patient investors in this space.

When an asset class moves against you for a long time one has to re-examine the premise of investing in it. Today we are looking at the Master Limited Partnership or MLP model as it relates to the midstream space. For the longest time this space was considered the safest space to invest due to the "toll-collector" model. That changed in 2016 and since then the stocks have not been able to shake that off. The midstream MLP sector as represented by Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) (yield 9.6%) has delivered an extremely poor total return when compared to the broader indices. To say that this sector has underperformed is to embarrass all euphemisms in existence.

Data by YCharts

What has happened?

Examining the landscape today we see three main factors that have driven this performance gap. We explain what we think is the driving force and what will be catalysts for change.

The battered consumer

We are not talking about the American consumer, but rather the American MLP consumer. In other words we are referring to the oil and gas producers. While the US has delivered on its promise of natural gas and oil production growth, that production has come with some serious damage to the E&P sector. While the broader sector ETFs have escaped some damage, mainly due to the strength of the integrated names, like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), the pure exploration and production plays have been killed.

Data by YCharts

With the stocks dead in the water and free cash flow miserably lacking, the warning shots are coming from all sides. The independent shale oil producers have to finance debt maturities of close to $100 billion.

Rystad forecasts that the top 40 U.S. shale oil producers will spend about $100 billion in the next seven years on debt installments and interest unless further debt refinancing is applied. This group of producers accounted for nearly half of U.S. shale crude production in 2018, according to Rystad, and are now faced with interest payments between $2.6 billion and $5.1 billion annually. Maturities amount to about $71 billion between 2020 and 2026. A total of $23.7 billion in cash flow from operations was generated in the first half of 2019 with spending being $28 billion on capital expenditures. Rystad sees more than $112 billion in outstanding debt for this group, with a combined enterprise value of $355.5 billion as of September 2019. “These numbers indicate a lack of financing to deal with the burden of the obligations,” said Lukash. “Given the low levels of external capital additions during the past 10 months, the probability of debt refinancing in the coming quarters seems relatively slim.”

So the primary worry here is that many of these users of midstream services will falter in the next 2-3 years. The latest news spoke of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and the danger its potential bankruptcy presented to the midstream sector.

Chesapeake’s bad news has carried over to master limited partnerships, i.e. the pipeline companies that carry its oil, writes Mizuho’s Paul Sankey, who listed “scary new language from Chesapeake (CHK, NC)...in its 10-Q...on concerns of the knock on transport effect of CHK’s contracted positions” as one of the reason that group of stocks got hit. The Alerian MLP ETF fell 1.2% to $8.50 on Wednesday. Who’s most at risk? East Daley Capital’s Ryan Smith and Zack Van Everen point to Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Williams (WMB), among others. They estimate that Chesapeake’s reduced drilling could knock $120 million off Crestwood’s adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023, while Williams could see above-market rates get knocked to normal levels, which could result in a $140 million dent in its earnings. Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) also have exposure to Chesapeake, Smith and Van Everen write, though it is much smaller.

The second key risk here being perceived is regardless of what happens to the independent oil and gas producers, growth in this sector is dying or dead.

IHS Markit predicts that growth in U.S. oil production is heading for a “major slowdown,” falling from 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 to “essentially flattening out” the following year. In a new outlook for oil market fundamentals for 2019 to 2021, IHS Markit reported Wednesday that shale producers – who have driven rapid growth in domestic output in recent years – are placing more emphasis on capital discipline and shareholder returns amid a weaker price environment. The 440,000 bpd in annual growth projected for 2020 itself represents a dramatic reduction from last year's figure. “Going from nearly 2 million barrels per day annual growth in 2018, an all-time global record, to essentially no growth by 2021 makes it pretty clear that this is a new era of moderation for shale producers,” Raoul LeBlanc, IHS Markit's vice president for North American unconventionals, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This is a dramatic shift after several years where annual growth of more than 1 million barrels per day was the norm.”

Interestingly capex is still expected to drop just 20% by 2021 according to IHS Markit. Given the wall of debt maturities, we think capex is likely fall far more, unless something changes.

The third risk that's being perceived is that MLPs just don't know how to live in a world without growth. We saw that as the shale oil producers continued to decimate their own end product prices while chasing "growth." Investors are now frightened that MLPs will essentially do the same thing.

The end result

While cash flow has been strong, valuations have gone to the garbage bin. The stalwarts in the sector like ET and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) show incredible valuation compression. We have thrown in Realty income (O) there because there was a time when it actually traded at the same multiple as these two.

Data by YCharts

What will turn things around?

The first and the biggest catalyst will be a dialing down of growth plans by the MLPs. ET was supposed to start buying back units but deferred that to actually doing an acquisition. While we are positive on the assets being bought, companies need to understand that the market continues to punish growth. We did see a small step in that direction from EPD this quarter which decided that issuing new units here was just plain wrong.

Beginning with the distribution paid in August 2019, we elected to utilize open market purchases to satisfy reinvestments under our Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and purchases under our Employee Unit Purchase Plan (“EUPP”) rather than issue new units. In August 2019, approximately 1.4 million common units were purchased on the open market and delivered to participants in these plans. We will continue to use open market purchases to satisfy November 2019 DRIP investments and EUPP purchases.

The second catalyst would be leveraged buyouts of some of the smaller players. We highlighted one that has taken big steps to go that route. There's a lot of appetite for infrastructure-related products in this era of low yields and some smaller players with good assets are likely to start getting picked up.

Finally, no sustainable rally can happen until we see a massive re-rating of the E&Ps. This would come via dialing down growth plans. CHK for example spent $516 million over and above its operating cash flow this year.

Source: CHK 10-Q Showing Growing Concern

Concho Resources (CXO) exceeded its operating cash flow by a similar amount. This needs to stop and as companies dial down, price will fix itself to a more sustainable level, possibly closer to $70/barrel than $50/barrel. We are seeing signs of this as CHK has promised 30% less capex next year and Occidental petroleum (OXY) has promised to reduce spending by 40%. OXY yields 7.9%. If US energy lives within its cash flow it would create a world with virtually zero supply growth. World energy growth has been created in the US. We are particularly bullish on OXY. It was recently disclosed that Warren Buffett recently purchased shares of OXY for the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio.

Looking at a longer period, in 2008 global oil prices first exceeded $100/bbl. Since then, global oil production has increased by 11.6 million BPD. Over the same time span, U.S. oil production increased by 8.5 million BPD - equal to 73.2% of the global increase in production. It's easy to imagine that without the U.S. shale oil boom, oil prices would have never dropped back below $100/bbl.

Stay Long, But Buy the cheap hedges

We think there's more growth left in the US but it will come at a far higher price and when the E&P's have cleared out their balance sheets. So we need to get to higher oil prices first, and then the growth will come with a lag. In the interim, the MLPs may have to contend with some areas that have overbuilt assets. Prices on MLP stocks have traded negatively or at depressed levels as investors are assuming that MLPs have a very rough future ahead of them. We think it's prudent to hold some high-quality hedges in the E&P space.

Canadian oil plays have suffered worse than MLPs and are good hedges that will benefit as the US shale plays repair their balance sheet. Unlike the US plays, most Canadian oils are massively free cash flow positive and have far lower decline rates. The irony is that with new pipelines being blocked in Canada, the companies have nowhere to put the cash but into debt reduction and buybacks. Suncor (SU) plowed $1.7 billion into dividends and buybacks and we expect this number to double in the next three years. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) delivered another spectacular report and showed that anyone looking for a sustainable oil business at even $40 needs to look in their direction. CNQ generated $1.5 billion CAD in free cash flow after dividends just in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Stainthorpe, continued, "Canadian Natural's robust business model was on display in the third quarter as financial results were strong with net earnings of over $1.0 billion and adjusted net earnings of approximately $1.2 billion. The Company's long life low decline asset base delivered quarterly record adjusted funds flow of approximately $2.9 billion and as a result free cash flow generation was significant at approximately $1.5 billion after capital expenditures and dividends.

Vermilion Energy (VET) and Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) are two other stocks we like, yielding 13.8% and 7.9%. While their free cash flow yields are lower, the companies provide regular monthly dividends to investors. BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) is another one we would recommend on account of its exposure to the top oil and gas producers and the nice discount it current trades at. It yields a respectable 8%. The stocks are broken but the thesis is not. Positioning is extreme and set up well for a positive surprise.

Note on the Midstream Sector

One catalyst for this sector to outperform is the end of the year end tax loss selling. We should note that speculators have been taking advantage of the situation by heavily shorting midstream stocks. Here as some examples:

Short interest on Energy Transfer (ET) is currently at 5.3% of the total float (dividend yield is at 10.5%). Short interest on MPLX (MPLX) is also at 5.3% (dividend yield is at 11.2%). Short interest on Genesis Energy (GEL) is at 6.1% (dividend yield is at 11.9%).

The end of tax loss selling which would be in late December could very well result in a big rally for the sector, fueled by both the super high yields that the sector currently provides, and short covering. We are bullish on this sector where many of higher quality companies yield well over 10%.

Bottom Line

Patient investors in the energy space are set to be well rewarded. We recommend that investors remain well diversified across the high-yield space, and not get too attached to any one name (or story) as the market can test your patience to the limit.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Join The High Dividend Opportunities Family for Thanksgiving Dinner! We are the most subscribed-to service in the high-yield space, consistently the highest-ranked service on Seeking Alpha since 2016. As a member, you will receive unbeatable analysis to achieve high immediate income, in addition to retirement strategies. We are offering a limited time discount for the first 100 members who join. Don’t Go Hungry This Thanksgiving. Let your dividends pay for your meal! Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and bond portfolio, and our report "Our Favorite High-Yield Picks Today". Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, OXY, VET, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.