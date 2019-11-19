ServiceNow Slows Down, Avoid

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) appears to have fallen back into favor with investors. However, I strongly contend that not only is this stock overvalued, but it has the making of a risky investment.

Investors would do well to reconsider this holding.

Stable Subscription Revenues?

Investors hate bad news. And anyone who objectively demonstrates facts that are at odds with their own underlying hypothesis often rises in them feelings of apathy.

The human mind is a lot like the human egg, and the human egg has a shut-off device. When one sperm gets in, it shuts down so the next one can't get in. The human mind has a big tendency of the same sort. [Charlier Munger]

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Highlighted above you can hopefully see that as 2019 progressed that ServiceNow's steady and predictable subscription billings are not all that steady.

Furthermore, I'll acquiesce that whereas 2018 finished with subscription revenues increasing by 38% year-over-year, for 2019 this is guided to 36% to 37%. Here, you'll proclaim that ServiceNow is sandbagging or that the difference between ServiceNow growing at 38% and at an expected 36% to 37% is a tiny deceleration hardly worth questioning.

However, two noteworthy aspects come to fore:

ServiceNow's subscription revenues are evidently more volatile than meet the eye. Q1 2019 started off very strongly, but as 2019 progressed, ServiceNow lost steam.

Accordingly, seen that Q1 2019 was up 40% year-over-year, this obviously pushed up ServiceNow's full-year 2019 results. But investors should now start to think ahead: what about Q1 2020? And the Q2 2020? What happens when it comes to lapping those strong results from this year?

Investors Confidence is Unmatched

(Source)

While the stock is rising or even stable, investors are incredibly patient. 'Buy and hold' strategies are acknowledged to be the best and the only strategy to carve out one's riches. What's not to like?

Nobody is going to ask difficult questions, least of all the sell-side, as they will be only too happy to peddle the stock forward under the guise of steady/predictable/recurring/cloud/SaaS platforms (at this point you can probably add a couple of terms yourself).

But the problem here is slightly more subtle than a 1% to 2% deceleration in year-over-year subscription revenue.

Source: author's calculations

Highlighted in the graph we can see that just at the point when ServiceNow's growth rates are decelerating is the exact point at which investors are paying the biggest premium over its sales.

Valuation - But its Peers Are Just As Expensive!

Source: author's calculations

As you can see, the whole sector trades at a premium. This is understandable given the utterly explosive growth in this space over the past 5 years.

This space is new, it's cool, it's recurring, it's in high demand - and that's all true.

However, when investing understanding these criteria are not sufficient; investors need to incorporate 'price' into the equation too - and here it gets more complicated.

What follows in the graph below is a depiction of ServiceNow's GAAP revenues. The difference between this next graph from the one at the start is that this graph includes professional services and other revenues. This one is ServiceNow's consolidated revenues.

Source: author's calculations

And we can see that once we analyze point-blank ServiceNow's trajectory, its revenues growth rates are unquestionably slowing down.

The Bottom Line

As ServiceNow becomes bigger, it becomes more challenging to find new accounts that are able to 'move the needle' on its top line - this is to be expected.

But at the same time, this is the exact moment when investors are happy to pay the biggest premium for the company. This popular name is best avoided.

Looking For Strong Returns? ServiceNow is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.