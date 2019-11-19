Amarin: Understanding The EVAPORATE Study

The EVAPORATE study is being conducted on Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa by a team of non-Amarin affiliated researchers led by Dr Matthew Budoff, MD, professor of medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The "purpose of this study is to determine whether the addition of IPE 4g/d will result in a greater change from baseline in plaque volume measured by serial multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) than placebo in statin-treated patients." IPE is Icosapent Ethyl or Vascepa. 4g/d is the same dose as used in the REDUCE-IT trial.

We read through the abstract presented at the AHA and also listened to the investor presentation which included Dr Bhatt and Dr Budoff.

Oral presentation notes

The investigators readily acknowledged that the power of this small trial was further diminished by the reduced number of patients who were available for interim analysis. Dr Budoff even discussed why a different primary endpoint would probably have ended the trial at interim analysis because of high efficacy.

He did say that primary endpoint was reduced by 21%, which, although not enough to stop the trial, still corresponded well with other endpoints; "we have not seen such high amounts of plaque reduction" in any earlier study in such a short span of time, he said. Drs Budoff and Bhatt confirmed that this was a mechanistic study, meaning the goal was to figure out the mechanism by which Vascepa was efficacious, and not to question its efficacy. The EVAPORATE study showed that anti-arthesclerotic property was at play here in REDUCE-IT. Dr Bhatt pointed out that in REDUCE-IT, the active and placebo curves separated at one year or more, hence EVAPORATE interim analysis was just too early. Yet he, Dr Bhatt, was glad it was performed because of a subtle aspect still not recognized generally. It is that the study showed that,

Benefits of Vascepa are kicking in early, even at 9 months, and on stable patients; this should inform physician's decision to act sooner even with non-symptomatic patients like those in EVAPORATE.

A question was asked about why there were so many different plaque-related endpoints, and Dr Budoff said that each CV event type relates to a separate plaque; so, for example, reduction in sudden death could be related to low attenuation plaque, which is why it was chosen as the primary endpoint. In hindsight, he said, if a different plaque endpoint was chosen, the study would have stopped earlier due to efficacy. For example, noncalcified plaque, or plaque that's generally at higher risk of rupture, was initially chosen as primary endpoint - this would have led to the trial being a success already. However, Dr Budoff said he spoke to many physicians at the AHA, and they felt more comfortable using Vascepa after EVAPORATE.

EVAPORATE background information and science

In order to understand the science, recall that arterial plaque is of four kinds as seen under IVUS (intra vascular ultrasound) and characterised in the seminal study by Garcia-Garcia et al, 2010 - calcified, necrotic or soft plaque, fibrous plaque, and mixed or fibro-fatty plaque. Of these, those plaques that are unstable, have high risk of rupturing, have low density and therefore low echoreflectivity, and have higher risk of causing cardiovascular events, are called low-attenuation plaques, or LAP. Usually, necrotic or soft plaque and fatty plaque are low attenuated, or thin; however, all plaque formation is inherently worrisome.

EVAPORATE takes as a given that Vascepa has significant clinical benefit because REDUCE-IT was able to reduce initial CV events by 25% and total CV events by 30%. The real aim of EVAPORATE is to figure out the mechanism by which this tremendous CV risk reduction is taking place. The null hypothesis of the study was that reduction in low attenuation plaque is not the mechanism by which Vascepa attenuates CV risks.

The above sentence is extremely important to understand the misinformation that is being spread about the "failure" of the EVAPORATE study. Firstly, an 18-month study does not "fail" at 9 months interim data, especially where the early signs are positive, even if not reaching statistical significance. Second, the failure of EVAPORATE has nothing to do with nor reduces the enormous success of Vascepa and of REDUCE-IT. EVAPORATE's failure would simply mean that the investigator's hypothesis that low attenuation plaque has something to do with Vascepa's MoA is not correct; it would not jeopardize, in any way, Vascepa's extreme efficacy data. However, that is exactly what is being insinuated, without clarifying the overall picture. We will come back to this later. Let us go back to EVAPORATE and see exactly what it has achieved and has not achieved, so far.

The following is the abstract from EVAPORATE:

Background: Though statin therapy has reduced cardiovascular events and the slowing of coronary atherosclerosis progression, significant cardiovascular (CV) risk remains. Icosapent ethyl (IPE) added to a statin has been shown to reduce initial CV events by 25% and total CV events by 30% in the REDUCE-IT study, with the mechanism(s) of benefit not yet fully investigated. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to determine whether the addition of IPE 4g/d will result in a greater change from baseline in plaque volume measured by serial multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) than placebo in statin-treated patients. Methods: EVAPORATE is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. To be included, patients had to have coronary atherosclerosis as documented by MDCT (1 or more angiographic stenoses with ≥20% narrowing) or diabetes, on stable statin therapy with low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels 40 to 115 mg/dl, and persistently high triglyceride levels (135-499mg/dL). Patients underwent an interim scan at 9 months and are currently being followed for an additional 9 months with MDCT at 0, 9 and 18 months. We present the protocol-specified interim efficacy and safety analyses. Results: A total of 80 patients were enrolled, with 67 completing the 9-month visit and having interpretable MDCT at baseline and at 9-months (age=57±6 years, male=36). At the 9-month interim analysis, there was no significant change in low attenuation plaque between active and placebo groups (74% vs 94%, p=0.469). However, there was slowing of total non-calcified plaque (sum of LAP, fibrofatty, and fibrous plaque) (35% v. 43%, p=0.010), total plaque (non-calcified + calcified plaque) (p=0.0004), fibrous plaque (15% v. 26%, p=0.011) and calcified plaque (-1% v. 9%, p=0.001), after adjustment by baseline plaque, age, sex, diabetes status, baseline triglyceride levels, and statin use. Conclusions: EVAPORATE is the first study using MDCT to evaluate the effects of IPE as an adjunct to statin therapy on plaque characteristics in a high-risk CV risk population with persistently high TG levels. EVAPORATE provides important mechanistic data with relevance to the reduction in CV events seen in the REDUCE-IT clinical trial.

Summary of the study

There are many things to note here. Let us list them here.

This is a small, 80-patient study. REDUCE-IT had 100x more patients. This is an 18-month study; we are only seeing 9-month data. Although the change in low attenuation plaque or LAP was not significant at 9 months between drug and placebo, there was 20% reduction in LAP between the two cohorts at 9 months, and there is no reason to suspect this gap will not continue to increase in another 9 months. Slowing of total non-calcified plaque (sum of LAP, fibrofatty, and fibrous plaque) (35% v. 43%, p = 0.010) was observed; other exploratory points in this hierarchical test all achieved stat sig. Mineral oil - EVAPORATE put to rest this myth by using the same mineral oil placebo and matching it to another study with patients using cellulose, a placebo known to be inert. The two graphs were found to be identical, meaning rate of CV events progression was identical.

Conclusion

The best conclusion that can be drawn from EVAPORATE is the following - at 9 months, EVAPORATE did not conclusively show whether reduction in LAP caused the enormous reduction in cardiovascular risks as observed in REDUCE-IT; however, preliminary data tends towards that hypothesis.

There is nothing in this study that reduces the value of Vascepa as a drug that reduces CV risks, and to claim anything otherwise is misleading at best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.