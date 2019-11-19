Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Debt Driven

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, which was higher than the 0.3% expected, but the core rate of inflation (less food and energy) rose just 0.2%. This puts the year-over-year gain in the core rate at 2.3%, while overall inflation rose 1.8%. What continues to drive the core rate are rents (+3.7%) and healthcare (+5.1%). The core rate is well above the Fed’s target, but it chooses to focus on the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which uses a methodology that results in a rate of just 1.7%.

When we adjust the most recent data on wages for inflation, real average weekly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees fell 0.2% in October, but the gain over the past year is still a healthy 1.6%. This assumes that the typical household is experiencing a rise in the cost of living of just 1.6% (CPI for urban wage earners and clerical workers). We know the reality could be quite different depending on what costs a household incurs.

Retail Sales

Retail sales disappointed expectations for the second month in a row, as core sales, which exclude autos and gasoline, rose just 0.1% in October. Sales overall rose 0.3%. Discretionary sales were particularly weak with declines in clothing (1.0%), furniture (0.9%), electronics and appliances, (0.4%) and restaurant sales (0.3%). Internet sales led all categories, rising 0.9%. Internet sales are up 14.3% over the past year and now account for 12.9% of overall sales.

Overall sales are up 3.1% over the past year, and core sales are up 4.2%. These are healthy numbers that we need to maintain in order to continue the expansion. The key is continued gains in real income and job growth.

Business Inventories

Inventories continue to grow at a faster pace than sales, which is why the ratio below has risen from 1.36 to 1.40 over the past year. Inventories were unchanged in September, but sales were down 0.2%. This will keep prices in check, but it will also be a drag on the rate of economic growth until these inventories are worked down.

Industrial Production

Another disappointing report for industrial production in October, which can be blamed on the GM (NYSE:GM) strike, as vehicle production declined 7.1% on the back of a 5.5% decline in September. Yet this is no excuse for another decline in the production of business equipment, which fell 0.6% in October after a 1.1% decline in September. The ramp in capital spending that was to be fueled by the 2018 tax cut never materialized.

Aside from manufacturing, mining slipped 0.7% last month and is now up just 2.7% over the past year. Utility output fell 4.0%, which is a result of the change in weather, but also slower manufacturing activity. Hopefully, manufacturing activity will pick up now that the GM strike is over, but the trade war continues to be a major headwind.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth peaked in mid-2018 at 3.2%, and it has been decelerating ever since. The top of the mountain chart below reflects the impact of the 2018 tax cut, but it is important to remember that this was borrowed money and it doesn’t appear to have been invested for productivity-enhancing endeavors. Instead, it was plowed back into financial markets.

The New York Fed staff is now forecasting growth in the current quarter of just 0.4%, which is down from 2.0% two months ago. This is partly due to the adverse impact of the trade war, but it is also a reflection of the fleeting impact of supply-side stimulus at this stage in the business cycle.

Few seem to appreciate how dependent our sub-2% rate of economic growth is on debt. The federal government is running $1 trillion deficits, which feeds into the rate of economic growth, and the Federal Reserve is once again monetizing that debt to make it sustainable. Corporations have borrowed at record levels over the past decade, but not to fund capital investment as much as to fund stock buybacks and dividends. Consumers have also accumulated record levels of absolute debt. While this looks manageable in aggregate today, it is far more troubling when we consider its concentration in auto loans and student debt.

It was debt that extinguished the last two expansions, and it is likely to be debt that extinguishes this one as well. The debt is like dry kindling wood and there is a mountain of it. All it takes is a spark to start a forest fire. That spark can come in many forms, but the one that seems most likely is a rise in long-term interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.