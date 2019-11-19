Amazon: Looking Beyond Basics

Why investors should sidestep this investment now, before it's too late.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) succeeded in being highly disruptive in two industries: retail and the cloud. What's more, it is a household name.

It has all the makings of success - and succeed it did. Having said that, what matters to today's shareholder is looking ahead, not charting the past.

Amazon is not picture-perfect but primed for pain. Here's why:

Looking Under The Hood

Amazon has two main segments, its retail operations and AWS. Amazon also has some minor revenues from other sources, including under its 'other' segment, but for simplicity, I have narrowed down and focused on what truly matters to today's investor.

In the graph which follows, I have included Amazon's total revenue minus AWS, which I'll address later. Within total revenue is included, third-party seller services, Amazon Prime memberships, advertising and anything else.

The evidence is clear, Amazon's historical growth rates are nowhere near the same in 2019. Looking ahead, Amazon is unlikely to hit 25% growth rates on a sustainable basis.

What's more, is that Amazon's spiel of 'investing for growth' now appears to be failing to translate into strong top-line growth rates.

Why does this matter? Because, as I noted in an article earlier this month, Amazon's operating profits are not improving either.

So we are left with unimpressive top-line growth rates and razor-thin profit margins, which appear to be contracting rather than expanding.

That said, Amazon has declared that its operating margins are facing some headwinds as the company moves from a two-day schedule to a one-day delivery schedule. On this vein, many bullish shareholders argue that this will ensure Amazon's carves out an indisputable competitive advantage against the competition. But what happens when Walmart (WMT) embarks on the same strategy?

AWS Profits Are Slowing

Next, many shareholders would expound that Amazon's retail operations are not supposed to carry strong operating profits, that Amazon's operating profits are being driven by its AWS segment.

Once again, the facts appear to contradict this narrative too. As shown above, Amazon's AWS operating profits are rapidly tapering in the face of intense cloud competition, from Azure (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), IBM (IBM) and numerous others too.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

You may posit that Amazon is a blue-chip, that it's not going to go anywhere, and it's a 'buy and hold forever' investment. The problem, though, is that everyone is thinking along the exact same lines.

The most challenging aspect of investing is not finding out which companies are great. The challenging is picking out investment which are not priced to perfection.

Consider following graph:

Source: author's calculations; Amazing Company (Poor Stock)

We can see that with the passage of time, investors are continuously paying a higher multiple for Amazon.

Even though, as we have already discussed, Amazon's revenues are slowing and its profit margins are not improving anywhere near enough to substantiate being priced at $870 billion.

The Bottom Line

Amazon was a once-in-a-lifetime investment and the past 5 years has seen its stock become a 5 bagger. But to assume that the next 5 years will be another 5 bagger is nonsensical.

