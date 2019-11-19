Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Potential Market Share Loss In Mobile Is Key Downside Risk

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's fixed broadband business, or IndiHome, achieved a +9% QoQ and +32% YoY growth in revenue for 3Q2019, and future growth prospects are promising given low household penetration rate.

The enterprise business saw segment revenue decrease -47% QoQ and -21% YoY in 3Q2019, as it shifts its focus from lower-margin products & services to higher-margin ones.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia saw its mobile revenue growth slow to +1% QoQ in 3Q2019 versus a +3% QoQ growth in 2Q2019, as it faced intense competition in both Java and ex-Java.

Elevator Pitch

Listed on both the Indonesia Stock Exchange and NYSE, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications company. Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 65%-owned mobile/cellular subsidiary Telkomsel is the market leader in Indonesia's mobile market, with PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] and PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] being the second- and third-largest mobile players respectively.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia trades at 6.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA representing a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.5 times. The stock also trades at a premium to its peers. XL Axiata and Indosat are valued by the market at 4.8 times and 5.0 consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA respectively. Telekomunikasi Indonesia offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 4.0% and 4.4% respectively.

I like Telekomunikasi Indonesia's growing fixed broadband business and the enterprise business' switch to a focus on profitability. But the company's core mobile business, accounting for more than two-thirds of its revenue and EBITDA, continues to be under pressure.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Telekomunikasi Indonesia published on August 6, 2019. Telekomunikasi Indonesia's share price has declined by -6.5% from IDR4,280 as of August 2, 2019, to IDR4,000 as of November 18, 2019. I retain my "Bearish" rating on the stock, as market share loss for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business is a key risk factor, considering that are competitors aggressively expanding their presence in both Java and ex-Java.

Mobile Revenue Growth Slowed In 3Q2019 As Company Faces Intense Competition In Both Java And Ex-Java

Telekomunikasi Indonesia saw its mobile service revenue growth slow to +1% QoQ and +2% YoY to IDR22 trillion in 3Q2019 versus a +3% QoQ growth in 2Q2019. In contrast, its key competitor and the second largest mobile player in Indonesia, XL Axiata, achieved mobile service revenue growth of +3% QoQ and +11% YoY in the same quarter.

A -5% QoQ decline in legacy revenues (cellular voice, Short Message Service or SMS, and fixed line voice) and a 2% QoQ decrease in Average Revenue Per User or ARPU were the key contributors to slowing mobile revenue growth for Telekomunikasi Indonesia. This was partially offset by a 3.1 million or +2% QoQ increase in mobile subscribers for 3Q2019.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business is facing intense competition in both Java and ex-Java (regions outside Java). In ex-Java, competitor XL Axiata has been expanding its presence and gaining market share in the region at the expense of Telekomunikasi Indonesia in the past few years. XL Axiata's revenue contribution from ex-Java has increased from 15% in 2018 to 23% in 9M2019. If XL Axiata achieves its medium to long-term target ex-Java revenue share of 30%, it would imply further market share loss for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business in ex-Java. Telekomunikasi Indonesia still maintains a 20-40% price premium over XL Axiata.

In Java, smaller mobile operators such as Smartfren Telecom [FREN:IJ] are becoming more aggressive in terms of pricing by offering unlimited data mobile plans, and this is hurting Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile ARPUs. Smartfren has seen the number of its 4G LTE mobile subscribers increase from 12.3 million in the beginning of 2019 to 17.8 million by end-June 2019, as its unlimited data plans gain traction with consumers.

At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019, Telekomunikasi Indonesia emphasized that its competitors' aggressive mobile pricing strategies are not sustainable. The company's data pricing is approximately IDR7,000 per gigabyte, while it estimates that some of the smaller mobile operators are pricing their data plans at IDR1,000-2,000 per gigabyte. The smaller mobile operators' aggressive pricing plans are targeted at the lower segment of the Indonesian mobile market, which is not what Telekomunikasi Indonesia wishes to focus, and it has no intention to engage in a price war with these competitors.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's strategy is to maintain its overall price premium and focus on its high-quality, premium subscriber base, which is less price-sensitive and willingly to pay up for superior network experience. But the company acknowledged that the price premium is not sustainable in certain areas where competitors are expanding their networks and competing aggressively, so it tries to calibrate the pricing premium accordingly in different areas (especially those where competition is more intense) to retain its mobile subscribers.

Separately, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business is also targeting the growing millennial segment with the launch of ".U" which is the first digital prepaid cellular service in Indonesia. Consumers can subscribe to the ".U" prepaid cellular service and do subsequent top-ups completely online. There will be also exclusive and customized gaming & video offerings for ".U" subscribers.

With competitors aggressively expanding their presence in both Java and ex-Java, market share loss for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's mobile business is the key downside risk.

Enterprise Segment's Switch To Focus On Profitability Leads To Company's Overall QoQ Revenue Decline

Despite a +1% QoQ growth for mobile segment revenue in 3Q2019, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's overall revenue declined -3% QoQ to IDR33 trillion, representing a further slowdown from the -1% QoQ revenue growth in 2Q2019. The key reason for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's top line decline is the enterprise segment which recorded a -47% QoQ and -21% YoY decline in revenue to IDR3 trillion for the recent quarter. In fact, the company is revising its overall FY2019 revenue guidance downwards from high single digit growth previously to low-to-mid single digit growth because of the enterprise segment.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's enterprise segment generated approximately 57%, 30%, and 13% of its 9M2019 segment revenue from the corporate, government, and small & medium-sized business sub-segments respectively.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's enterprise segment has been gradually tweaking its business strategy and switching to a focus on profitability vis-a-vis top-line growth. The enterprise business is reducing its exposure to lower-margin IT services comprising mostly of hardware sales and increasing its focus on higher-margin profitable products like connectivity and data center & cloud etc. That was the main factor contributing to the enterprise segment's -47% QoQ decline in segment revenue for 3Q2019; another minor contributing factor was project-based revenue seasonality.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia made the decision to change its enterprise segment's business strategy because it noticed that when it sold its enterprise services & products as a bundled package earlier, it was implicitly offering significant discounts on the profitable products such as connectivity and data center & cloud, which did not make sense. This prompted the company to shift to a focus on higher-margin products and pricing.

At the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 5, 2019, Telekomunikasi Indonesia guided for a -10% YoY decline in full-year FY2019 enterprise segment revenue and highlighted that the revenue decline from lower-margin enterprise services and products should have bottomed out in 3Q2019. The enterprise business's transition is also progressing well, with revenue from broadband connectivity, data center, and cloud and digital platforms growing by +77% YoY or IDR1.5 trillion in 3Q2019. Looking ahead, Telekomunikasi Indonesia is targeting an improved enterprise segment EBITDA margin in the low-to-mid teens for FY2020 versus a 8.8% segment EBITDA margin for 9M2019. Note that this is still significantly lower than the company's overall EBITDA margin of 48.7% in 9M2019.

Fixed Broadband Segment Was The Bright Spot And It Is A Key Medium-To-Long Term Growth Driver

With mobile revenue growth slowing and the enterprise segment seeing a significant decline in top line, the broadband segment was the sole bright spot for Telekomunikasi Indonesia in 3Q2019.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's fixed broadband business, or IndiHome, achieved a +9% QoQ and +32% YoY growth in revenue, driven by a +9% QoQ increase in subscribers or 511,000 new broadband subscribers in 3Q2019. This was partially offset by a -1.5% QoQ decline in broadband ARPU to IDR256,000 in the recent quarter.

The company's fixed broadband business has a long growth runway ahead.

In the short to medium term, IndiHome is generating incremental revenue from up-selling activities, which include add-on products and services such as speed upgrade and additional set-top boxes. Revenue from up-selling activities accounted for 12.1% of IndiHome's 9M2019 revenue versus 10.5% in 9M2018.

In the long run, there is still room to grow IndiHome's subscriber base. A sell-side report published in March 2019 estimated that current household broadband penetration in Indonesia is still less than 10%. More importantly, operating leverage and economies of scale play a significant role in the profitability of high fixed-cost businesses like fixed broadband. IndiHome's EBITDA margin has already increased from 19% in 9M2018 to 34% in 9M2019, as it grew its fixed broadband subscriber base from 4.7 million to 6.5 million in the past year. In other words, IndiHome's EBITDA could grow at a faster pace than top line in the next few years, as its subscriber base grows.

Monetization Of Tower Assets Could Be A Potential Medium-Term Catalyst

On October 14, 2019, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's telecommunications tower subsidiary, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi or Mitratel signed an agreement to acquire 2,100 towers from telecommunications peer Indosat, which brings the total number of towers Mitratel owns to 15,800.

It was reported in the local media on November 14, 2019, that another Indonesian telecommunications company, XL Axiata, is planning to sell 3,200-3,300 of its towers. At Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 3Q2019 results briefing on November 5, 2019, the company highlighted that "we obviously are open for any possible monetization of the tower business sometime in the future."

With XL Axiata selling towers at IDR1.3-1.6 billion per tower in the past, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 15,800 towers could be worth as much as IDR22 trillion, or 5% of its current market capitalization. However, in the near term, Telekomunikasi Indonesia or Mitratel have expressed an intention of possibly even acquiring more towers if good opportunities arise.

Valuation

Telekomunikasi Indonesia trades at 7.1 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 6.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR4,000 as of November 18, 2019. This represents a slight premium to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.5 times.

The stock also trades at a premium to its peers. XL Axiata is valued by the market at 6.4 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, while Indosat trades at trailing twelve months and consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 5.9 and 5.0 times respectively.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 4.0% and 4.4% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Telekomunikasi Indonesia are stiffer-than-expected competition in the mobile segment, a larger-than-expected decline in enterprise segment revenue as company focuses on profitability, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

