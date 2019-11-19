GeoPark: The Value-Accretive Acquisition Of Amerisur

I believe the deal will benefit GeoPark shareholders in the short, medium, and long term.

The transaction metrics are attractive thanks to Amerisur's upside-loaded acreage, clean balance sheet, Oxy carry, and the OBA pipeline.

GeoPark gets 1.36 net acres in 12 blocks, including CPO-5 bolt-on to the LLA-34 cluster, Llanos Basin, and 11 Putumayo blocks, four of which Oxy carries.

GeoPark will pay £242 million (US$315 million) or 19.21 pence per share, all in cash and without an equity component, bettering a previous offer from a French company.

GeoPark announced the acquisition of Amerisur, an owner of low-cost, high-netback assets in the Putumayo and Llanos basins, Colombia.

In a recent article entitled "GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK): Derisk Growth Runway Through M&A," I pointed out that GeoPark appears to have a gap to fill on its path to producing 100,000 boe/d by 2022 and that gap can be filled by acquiring an E&P company of sizeable production capacity. Subsequently, without the knowledge of any ongoing M&A negotiations and in the aftermath of GeoPark's initiation of dividends, I hypothesized as follows,

"I believe the 3Q2019 may turn out to be a critical divide of GeoPark's development as a company. Prior to the quarter, the company aims to deliver rapid growth in reserves and production; after it, the company shifts to cash flow generation while growing at a moderate rate... Such a shift in strategy can be transient, as the company responds to weak commodity prices and stock market sentiments. However, I think more likely than not, it reflects the graduation of the company from a growth-targeting junior E&P company to a cash-flow-oriented intermediate oil producer... In other words, the era of neck-breaking growth is probably over, and in is a phase characterized by balanced cash flow generation and moderate growth."

Well, it only took a little over one week for the company to prove I was wrong. On Nov. 15, 2019, GeoPark announced the acquisition of Amerisur Resources Plc. (AMER.AIM)(OTC:ASUXF).

Below, I present an assessment of the transaction, hoping to lay a foundation for an updated investment thesis as to GeoPark.

How much GeoPark is paying

GeoPark will acquire the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Amerisur for approximately £242 million (US$315 million) or at an offer price of 19.21 pence per share, all in cash.

GeoPark's acquisition price of 19.21 pence per share reflects a 59% premium over the share price of Amerisur stock on the day immediately before French company Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. offered 17 pence per share, comprising 12.5 pence in cash and 4.5 pence in shares, an offer rejected by Amerisur board of directors for it having "materially undervalued the Company and was not at a level, nor in a form, that merited further consideration" (see here and here).

GeoPark's acquisition price of 19.21 pence per share not only represents a 13% improvement over Maurel & Prom's offer but also includes no equity component so it is materially better than what Maurel & Prom had offered (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The stock chart of Amerisur (AMER.AIM), in relation to the initiation of the strategic review (1), Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. take-over offer (2), and GeoPark acquisition (3), modified from source.

To fund the transaction, GeoPark has secured debt financing with Citibank N.A. and Itaú for a bridge loan of $315 million, committed and to be disbursed upon the closing of the acquisition. Longer-term debt is expected to be issued at the earliest possibility to replace the bridge loan.

Closing of the transaction is expected in December 2019 or January 2020, following approval of Amerisur shareholders and subject to customary regulatory approvals.

What is actually acquired

A total of 1.36 million net acres in 12 blocks. With the transaction, GeoPark acquires 12 production, development and exploration blocks in Colombia, covering 2,511,649 gross acres or 1,357,669 acres net to Amerisur working interest. These blocks include one (CPO-5, operated by 70% rightsholder ONGC-Videsh) in the Llanos Basin and 11 operated blocks in the Putumayo Basin (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin (upper), and 11 blocks in the Putumayo Basin acquired by GeoPark from Amerisur, modified from source.

The OBA. Along with these blocks, GeoPark also obtains the Oleoducto Binacional Amerisur (aka, OBA) pipeline, which extends 17km from the Platanillo Block in the Putumayo Basin, Colombia, to the Oriente Basin in Ecuador, where it joins the Amazon District Oil Pipeline Network (or RODA), which further connects to the Port of Esmeraldas on the Pacific coast (Table 1).

The OBA, wholly owned by Amerisur, was constructed in 2015 for US$20 million and has been operational since 2016. The technical capacity of OBA is between 50,000 and 70,000 bo/d, hence additional transport capacity may become available with upgrades to RODA.

The average daily throughput was 4,113 bo/d in 2018 (see here). Beginning May 2019, Amerisur began to receive third-party oil for transportation for an additional source of revenue. The spare capacity initially allocatable to the third-party producers is 2,000 bo/d (see here).

Table 1. Blocks held by Amerisur. Note 1, there is an existing discovery on the Coati block called Temblon, of which Amerisur has a 100% working interest; 2, subject to ANH approval; 3, subject to ANH approval. Source.

The Oxy farm-in. In November 2018, Amerisur signed a farm-out agreement with Occidental Petroleum (OXY). According to the agreement, Oxy will fund a US$93.25 million exploration and appraisal program up to 2021, including drilling 5 wells (US$38 million) and acquiring 878 line-km of 2D seismic (85% of the cost estimated at US$55.25 million), in exchange for a 50% working interest in each of the PUT-9, Mecaya, Terecay, and Tacacho blocks (Table 2). Oxy also will be paying a commercial tariff on the OBA pipeline for its share of production from these blocks. The farm-out was approved by the Colombian authority ANH in June 2019 (see here).

The US$93.25 million will satisfy essentially all the work commitments Amerisur has on those four blocks (see here). As of Nov. 15, 2019, Oxy still had a carry of US$41.75 million owed to Amerisur.

Table 2. The Oxy farm-out agreement. Source.

In March 2019, Amerisur also exercised its right of first refusal to acquire an operated 50% interest in PUT-8 from Vetra Exploración y Producción Colombia SAS for US$19.1 million. It turned around selling a 50% non-operated interest in that block to Oxy, while retaining the operatorship on a cash neutral basis (see here). PUT-8 is not part of the farm-out agreement between Oxy and Amerisur.

Reserves. As of end-July 2019, Amerisur booked total net proven (1P) reserves and total net proven and probable (2P) reserves of 15.0 MMbo and 21.8 MMbo, respectively. These reserves are from the Platanillo field in the Platanillo Block (12.3 MMbo, 2P) and two fields in the CPO-5 Block (9.5 MMbo, 2P).

Production. The production net to Amerisur’s working interest was 6,865 b/d of light oil in September 2019, as detailed below (Fig. 3).

The wholly-owned operated Platanillo Block in the Putumayo Basin produced 4,503 b/d of light oil.

The ONGC Videsh-operated CPO-5 in the Llanos Basin produced 7,872 b/d of light oil, or 2,362 bo/d net to Amerisur's 30% stake, from two discovery wells each in the essentially undeveloped Indico and Mariposa fields (see here).

Fig. 3. Production of Amerisur by block. Source: Laurentian Research based on company financial releases.

The overall economics of the acquired assets. In 2018, when the company realized US$64.80/bo, the operating netback was US$30.2/bo. In 1H2019, when the company realized US$58.80/bo, the operating netbacks were US$27.0/bo. Therefore, Amerisur's low break-even meets GeoPark's requirement that an acquired target is cash-flow positive under US$40 oil price.

Amerisur was able to self-fund its E&P program through its cash flow from operations. In 2018, it generated US$17.89 million of cash flow from operations while having capital expenditures of US$17.1 million. In 1H2019, it generated US$18.5 million of cash flow from operations, as compared with capital expenditures of $13.8 million.

Thanks to the fact that enough cash flow has been generated to fund operations, Amerisur has maintained a clean balance sheet. As of June 30, 2019, it had a cash position of $46.0 million without any debt (see here).

How do the transaction metrics stack up?

Based on the key parameters of the transaction as summarized in Table 3, the acquisition appears to show attractive metrics from the vantage point of GeoPark, even though GeoPark is paying a 59% premium relative to the share price of Amerisur prior to the Maurel & Prom offer was announced.

Table 3. Key parameters of the transaction. Note 1, estimation based on fully-diluted shares and $1.30 GBP/US$ exchange rate; 2, working capital defined as current assets (excluding cash and equivalents) minus current liabilities (excluding lease liabilities, following the application of IFRS16). Source.

EV/Reserves. GeoPark is paying US$15.15/bo and US$10.42/bo for the 1P and 2P reserves, respectively, reasonable unit prices considering (1) these are 100% light-oil reserves with high operating netbacks; (2) there is no egress bottlenecks to constrain production; and (3) both producing blocks, especially CPO-5, still have exploration and production upside, which will further enhance the economics.

EV/Production. GeoPark is paying US$33,103/bo for the flowing production as of September 2019. Again, the production going into the metric is purely light oil that gets premium pricing and has further development upside.

Relative to NAV. Between the estimated value of the CPO-5, Platanillo, OBA, Oxy carry, and cash, the net asset value of Amerisur roughly comes to the neighborhood of US$670 million. By paying US$315 million, GeoPark gains the control of assets that are worth US$670 million, with an implied discount of over 50%. In other words, the acquisition helps add approximately US$5.9 per share of additional intrinsic value to GeoPark stock.

Strategic implications

Establishing a strong presence in Putumayo. With the acquisition of Amerisur, GeoPark significantly strengthened its presence in the Putumayo-Oriente Basin (Fig. 4).

Prior to the acquisition, GeoPark already had a small foothold on the Ecuadorean side of the border by winning bids on the Espejo (50% WI, operated by GeoPark) and Perico (50% WI, non-operated) blocks in March 2019 in partnership with Frontera Energy Corporation (FEC.TSX)(OTC:FECCF)(see here; Fig. 2).

Fig. 4. Two core basins, Llanos and Putumayo-Oriente, modified from source.

In contrast to the Oriente Basin on the Ecuadorean side, the geologically contiguous Putumayo Basin on the Colombian side of the border is relatively under-explored and under-developed, thanks to security risks caused by FARC. The peace agreement reached in 2016 between the Colombian government and FARC re-opened up the Putumayo Basin.

As an early entrant, between 2005 to date, Amerisur has gradually built a land package totaling 1.21 net acres (Table 1). McDaniel & Associates estimated a mean of 184 MMbo in consolidated working interest unrisked exploration resources across Amerisur’s Putumayo portfolio (see here). Oxy's farm-in confirms the great exploration potential hidden in these blocks.

Amerisur also built OBA, the only cross-border pipeline in the area and dedicated infrastructure in support of its Putumayo production. OBA materially de-risks the egress of the Putumayo crude oil production; it provides optionality in marketing arbitrage and helps lower operating costs substantially.

It is worth noting that the Putumayo Basin still has residual security risk in spite of FARC demilitarization. There remain some dissident members of the demobilized FARC who refuse to adhere to the 2016 peace agreement and still operate in the area. In October 2018, a pipeline owned by Gran Tierra Energy (GRE) was damaged by a bomb blast triggered by an unidentified armed group, causing fire and oil spillage (see here). The acquisition of Amerisur's Putumayo assets, it seems, may introduce some security risks to GeoPark's asset portfolio.

PTO-5, a significant bolt-on to GeoPark's Llanos asset complex. Adding to its flagship LLA-34, GeoPark recently acquired LLA-87, LLA-86, and LLA-104 totaling 679,292 acres, in an equal-right partnership with Hocol, a subsidiary of the state company Ecopetrol (EC) (see here). With Amerisur's CPO-5, GeoPark assembles a contiguous land position covering more than 1 million gross acres in the heart of the prolific Llanos Basin (Fig. 5).

In the 492,352-gross-acre CPO-5 is geologically on-trend with LLA-34. There are two 3D seismic surveys (1,555 sq km) covering the majority of CPO-5, based on which GeoPark technical team has identified and delineated multiple exploration prospects in several geological formations.

Between LLA-86, LLA-87, LLA-104, and CPO-5, GeoPark has exposure to an additional 191-260 MMbo of gross unrisked exploration resources (see here).

Fig. 5. The core asset complex of GeoPark in the Llanos Basin, comprising LLA-34, 32, 86, 87, and 104, and now CPO-5. Source.

GeoPark already has established a long-term strategic alliance with ONGC-Videsh. With the acquisition of Amerisur, the company will be able to work closely with the Indian national oil company in the CPO-5 project, in which ONGC is the operator. Meanwhile, GeoPark will become the operator of 12 blocks in the Putumayo Basin, in five of which Oxy is a partner, a respected large oil company with substantial history and experience across Latin America. No wonder James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, commented,

"The acquisition of Amerisur is in line with GeoPark’s strategy of continued expansion, on the way to its long-term production target of 100,000 boepd and beyond. In addition to providing growth in reserves, production and cash flow, this acquisition will significantly enrich GeoPark’s inventory of short, medium and long-term exploration opportunities" (see here).

Low-risk development opportunities. The acquisition of Amerisur's 15.0 MMbo of 1P and 21.8 MMbo of 2P reserves increases GeoPark's end-2018 reserves by 13% and 12%, respectively. However, there's more near-term development upside than meets the eye.

In both the Platanillo and CPO-5 blocks, multiple development drilling opportunities have been identified, the drilling of which will lead to further growth in production (Fig. 3).

Furthermore, the access to the flowline connecting LLA-34 to the Oleoducto de los Llanos (aka, ODL), fully operational since 3Q2019 (see here), will help lower the transportation costs on oil produced in CPO-5, while in the meantime the light oil produced in CPO-5 will be used to blend with the LLA-34 heavy oil to satisfy pipeline requirements.

Even if production from these newly-acquired blocks is maintained at the September 2019 level (6,865 bo/d), the production contribution from Amerisur can increase GeoPark's 2020 production guidance by 16.2%, helping GeoPark move one step closer to reaching the guidance of 48,300-50,300 boe/d next year and partly mitigate the negative impact of the postponement of the Morona project in northern Peru. That said, the company still faces a challenge to meet its stated goal of producing 100,000 boe/d by 2022 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The production profile of GeoPark, actual and expected. Note, the 2020 estimate is based on GeoPark guidance of 5%-10% production growth with Amerisur's production as of September 2019 added; the 2020 expectation is GeoPark's stated goal. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released data and own estimates.

From a financial impact perspective, the low-cost production addition from Amerisur will help offset the higher costs of the Chilean and Argentine fields of GeoPark, thus "creating a more efficient and stable cost structure" (see here).

Operational and commercial synergies: It's expected that the acquisition will create synergies in operations, transport, and crude oil blending, especially in the Llanos Basin.

As discussed above, the 40.7° API light crude oil that Amerisur produces in CPO-5, 30km from the Jacana flowline, is expected to blend with the approximately 18.7° API heavy oil produced in LLA-34.

GeoPark also expects to leverage its existing operations in the country and its technical, operational and commercial expertise to unlock the full potential of the acquired assets from Amerisur. Amerisur's geological knowledge accumulated in the Putumayo Basin may be parlayed to the exploration of GeoPark's Espejo and Perico blocks across the border in the same basin.

Debt leverage. Prior to the acquisition, GeoPark had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.97 (see here). The acquisition necessitates US$315 million of new debt, offset by US$46.0 million of cash and nil debt on Amerisur's book, which brings the consolidated net debt to US$622.4 million. The transaction is reckoned to result in a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$401.8 million on a trailing-twelve-month basis. So the pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio after the completion of the transaction will be 1.55X, higher than the stellar 0.97X but still healthy. With ample cash being thrown off LLA-34, GeoPark can reduce leverage to sub-1.0X levels within two years.

An added silver lining of the debt financing is there will be no equity dilution for the existing shareholders.

Investor takeaways

The acquired assets not only provide GeoPark with instant growth in reserves, production, and cash flow but also offer significant low-cost, high-netback exploration upside.

In the heart of the prolific Llanos Basin, GeoPark assembled a large contiguous land position around its flagship LLA-34 Block, with bolt-on CPO-5. There also exist tangible synergies between CPO-5 and GeoPark's existing assets.

In the under-exploited Putumayo-Oriente Basin, a new operational camp is emerging, with 14 blocks in two neighboring countries owned by GeoPark, complete with a dedicated pipeline in operation. Long-term benefits can be expected from this cluster of properties, far outweighing local security concerns.

Therefore, I believe the acquisition is value accretive for GeoPark. It adds roughly US$5.9 per share of NAV to GeoPark stock. Please note, GeoPark stock traded at a 24%, 53%, and 76% discount to the 1P, 2P, and 3P net asset value before the Amerisur acquisition (Fig. 7). The transaction may have just made it even more undervalued.

Fig. 7. The per-share net asset value of GeoPark prior to the acquisition of Amerisur. Source.

With the acquisition of Amerisur, GeoPark offers an even more advantageous risk-reward profile to investors, which is remarkable considering that, in the last few years, GeoPark has a triple for The Natural Resources Hub portfolio.





