Northern Dynasty Minerals - I'd Rather Own GDXJ

The gold market has attracted lots of attention since the yellow metal broke out of its long-term trading and consolidation range in June 2019. Gold had traded in a band from the December 2015 low at $1046.20 to the July 2016 high at $1377.50 since 2014. When the US Fed told markets to expect interest rates to fall by the end of 2019 in June, gold moved above the top end of the trading range.

In early September, gold rose to its highest levels since 2013 when the nearby COMEX futures contract reached $1559.80. While gold has pulled back to below $1500 since the September peak, the price has not come close to a challenge of the $1377.50 level, which is not critical technical support.

The rise in the price of gold caused increased interest in the precious metal. The total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures contract on the COMEX division of the CME is close to a record high. Gold mining stocks tend to outperform the price action in the gold futures market on the upside and underperform on the downside. The leading gold mining companies offer investors steady returns based on the price of gold. While they provide leveraged exposure to the price of gold, exploration companies often magnify the percentage gains and losses compared to established producers. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a Canadian exploration company with properties in Alaska.

NAK has been around since the late 1980s

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has its principal mineral property in southwest Alaska. The Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project includes 2,402 mineral claims and covers around 417 square miles. Northern Dynasty Minerals has been around since 1983, and its headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada.

NAK has a market cap of $201.434 million and trades around 1.388 million shares each day. Since 2003, NAK shares have traded from a low of 20 cents to a high of $21.76. As of Tuesday, November 19, NAK was not far above the low.

The stock has done poorly since 2011

NAK shares rose to a high at $21.76 per share in February 2011, around the time that gold reached its all-time peak at $1920.70 per ounce.

As the chart highlights, the price dropped to 20 cents per share in January 2016, one month after gold reached its low at $1046.20 per ounce. At around 54 cents per share on November 19, NAK is a shell of what it once was. Meanwhile, around 23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional investors. Insiders own approximately 2.9% of the company, and the remaining 74% is in the hands of retail investors.

One of the problems facing the stock is the permitting process for the Pebble project. The US House of Representatives under control of Democrats does not seem likely to issue mining permits for the project because of environmental concerns, which weighs on the price of the stock.

NAK moved higher with gold from June through August

The price of gold rallied from April through early September this year.

The weekly chart shows that COMEX gold futures moved from the 2019 low at $1266 during the week of April 22 to a high at $1559.80 per ounce during the week of September 3, a rise of 23.2%.

The chart shows that NAK shares hit the low for 2019 on June 19 at 41 cents when gold was below its level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50. The shares rose to a peak at 95 cents in early August, after gold broke out to the upside. While gold rallied by just over 23 cents, NAK shares more than doubled in value on the back of strength in the gold futures market.

The price of gold was trading at $1473.50 on November 19, 5.5% below the early September high. NAK was at 54.67 cents per share, considerably below its August peak.

NAK is liquid

Like most gold mining shares, NAK outperformed the price action in the gold futures market on the upside on a percentage basis and underperformed on the downside. With around 1.4 million shares changing hands each day, the stock is a trading vehicle with a decent level of liquidity. During the trading day on November 18, the bid-offer spread in the shares was 54.04 cents bid offered at 54.30 cents. The bid-offer spread at around 48 basis points is not a prohibitive level.

Meanwhile, the range in nearby gold futures in 2019 is from $1266 to $1559.80. At $1473.50 on November 19, the yellow metal was 16.4% above the low and 5.5% below the high for the year. NAK shares have traded in a range from 41 cents to $1.12 in 2018. At 54.30 cents per share on November 18, NAK shares were 51.5% below the high and 32.4% above the low for the year.

NAK may be a leveraged tool for market participants in the gold market. I prefer a diversified approach when it comes to trading or investing in gold mining and exploration companies.

Three reasons why GDXJ is a better bet for gold bulls

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) invests in a diversified portfolio of junior gold mining and exploration companies. The most recent top holdings include:

GDXJ has net assets of $4.51 billion, trades over 16 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. The ETF has a current dividend yield of 0.35%, which offsets the majority of the expense ratio for long-term holders.

So far, in 2019, GDXJ has traded from a low at $27.80 to $43.10 per share. While gold moved 23.2% to the upside and NAK shares were up 131.7% from the lows to the highs of this year, GDXJ posted a 55% gain at the extremes in 2019. On the downside, as of November 19, gold fell by 5.5%, NAK by 42.8% and GDXJ was trading at $37.98 or 11.9% lower than the post-June 2019 high.

For those looking for magnified risk in gold, three factors favor GDXJ over individual mining or exploration companies like NAK.

First and foremost, diversification mitigates the idiosyncratic risks of holding an individual company's shares. Management issues and problems associated with individual mining projects when it comes to permitting, exploration, and production issues can cause disappointment. There are many examples throughout history of when the price of gold rallied, and a company's shares did not follow because of idiosyncratic risks.

Second, the liquidity offered by the GDXJ product compared to individual junior mining shares means that the chances of significant price gaps are lower with the ETF than the individual stocks. Finally, during periods when the price of gold is declining, GDXJ may underperform the yellow metal, but it is not likely to go out of business or file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The highly speculative nature of exploration companies increases the risk of shares becoming worthless, while the portfolio approach limits that potential.

I view NAK as a trading sardine. If the US granted a permit for the Pebble project, the price of the stock would likely roar higher. At the same time, no permit could drive the shares back to the 20 cents per share low or into bankruptcy. GDXJ is a leveraged play that does not suffer from time decay. I'd rather own GDXJ than NAK because, as a gold bull, I want exposure to the metal and a group of exploration and mining companies rather than the idiosyncratic risk of one highly risky junior exploration and mining company.

